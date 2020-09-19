US Open 2020: Round 3 tee times

It's primed to be a fascinating 'moving day' at the 120th US Open.
Former Masters champion Patrick Reed holds a one-shot advantage over his fellow American Bryson DeChambeau after 36 holes at Winged Foot, with Rafa Cabrera Bello, Harris English and world No.3 Justin Thomas just a shot further back.
There are, in fact, 16 players within five shots of the lead - which means an exciting weekend in prospect.
Here's a full breakdown of the tee times for round three of the second men's major of the year.
[All times BST]
US Open Round 3 - Tee times
1.55pm
Troy Merritt, Robert MacIntyre
2.06pm
Ryo Ishikawa, Patrick Cantlay
2.17pm
Jason Day, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
2.28pm
Brian Harman, Alex Noren
2.39pm
Rickie Fowler, Paul Casey
2.50pm
Abraham Ancer, Shane Lowry
3.01pm
Lucas Herbert, Chesson Hadley
3.12pm
Sebastian Munoz, Charles Howell III
3.23pm
Adam Hadwin, Adam Scott
3.34pm
Matt Wallace, Lanto Griffin
3.45pm
Danny Lee, Romain Langasque
3.56pm
Shugo Imahira, Sungjae Im
4.07pm
Bernd Wiesberger, Michael Thompson
4.18pm
Adam Long, John Pak (a)
4.29pm
Rory Sabbatini, Taylor Pendrith
4.40pm
Erik van Rooyen, Tyler Duncan
4.51pm
Will Zalatoris, Zach Johnson
5.02pm
Cameron Smith, Rory McIlroy
5.13pm
Thomas Detry, Dustin Johnson
5.24pm
Daniel Berger, Lee Westwood
5.35pm
Renato Paratore, Lucas Glover
5.46pm
Webb Simpson, Viktor Hovland
5.57pm
Billy Horschel, Tony Finau
6.08pm
Stephen Jaeger, Jon Rahm
6.19pm
Louis Oosthuizen, Joaquin Niemann
6.30pm
Bubba Watson, Hideki Matsuyama
6.41pm
Brendon Todd, Matthew Wolff
6.52pm
Xander Schauffele, Thomas Pieters
7.03pm
Jason Kokrak, Justin Thomas
7.14pm
Harris English, Rafa Cabrera Bello
7.25pm
Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed