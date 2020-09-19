search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsUS Open 2020: Round 3 tee times

Golf News

US Open 2020: Round 3 tee times

By bunkered.co.uk19 September, 2020
US Open USGA Major Championships Tee times Winged Foot Patrick Reed Bryson DeChambeau
Us Open Clock

It's primed to be a fascinating 'moving day' at the 120th US Open.

Former Masters champion Patrick Reed holds a one-shot advantage over his fellow American Bryson DeChambeau after 36 holes at Winged Foot, with Rafa Cabrera Bello, Harris English and world No.3 Justin Thomas just a shot further back.

There are, in fact, 16 players within five shots of the lead - which means an exciting weekend in prospect.

Here's a full breakdown of the tee times for round three of the second men's major of the year.

[All times BST]

US Open Round 3 - Tee times

1.55pm
Troy Merritt, Robert MacIntyre

2.06pm
Ryo Ishikawa, Patrick Cantlay

2.17pm
Jason Day, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

2.28pm
Brian Harman, Alex Noren

2.39pm
Rickie Fowler, Paul Casey

2.50pm
Abraham Ancer, Shane Lowry

3.01pm
Lucas Herbert, Chesson Hadley

3.12pm
Sebastian Munoz, Charles Howell III

• Bob Mac digs deep to make US Open cut

• Tiger headlines big-name casualties at Winged Foot

• Has Phil made his final US Open appearance?

3.23pm
Adam Hadwin, Adam Scott

3.34pm
Matt Wallace, Lanto Griffin

3.45pm
Danny Lee, Romain Langasque

3.56pm
Shugo Imahira, Sungjae Im

4.07pm
Bernd Wiesberger, Michael Thompson

4.18pm
Adam Long, John Pak (a)

4.29pm
Rory Sabbatini, Taylor Pendrith

4.40pm
Erik van Rooyen, Tyler Duncan

4.51pm
Will Zalatoris, Zach Johnson

5.02pm
Cameron Smith, Rory McIlroy

5.13pm
Thomas Detry, Dustin Johnson

5.24pm
Daniel Berger, Lee Westwood

5.35pm
Renato Paratore, Lucas Glover

5.46pm
Webb Simpson, Viktor Hovland

• The eye-watering prize money on offer this week

• 7 things the US Open champ can look forward to

5.57pm
Billy Horschel, Tony Finau

6.08pm
Stephen Jaeger, Jon Rahm

6.19pm
Louis Oosthuizen, Joaquin Niemann

6.30pm
Bubba Watson, Hideki Matsuyama

6.41pm
Brendon Todd, Matthew Wolff

6.52pm
Xander Schauffele, Thomas Pieters

7.03pm
Jason Kokrak, Justin Thomas

7.14pm
Harris English, Rafa Cabrera Bello

7.25pm
Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - US Open

Related Articles - USGA

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - Tee times

Related Articles - Winged Foot

Related Articles - Patrick Reed

Related Articles - Bryson DeChambeau

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
TITLEIST TOUR SPEED – Better than the Pro V1???
Titleist
play button
THE SIMPLE WAY TO HIT A LOB SHOT | GOLF EXPLAINED
Golf Lessons
play button
TaylorMade MG2 TW Grind Wedges – Tiger Woods’ secret short game weapon
TaylorMade
play button
A simple drill for perfect timing | IMG Academy
Golf Lessons
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

The World Handicap System: Everything you need to know
Tour reverses decision to let fans attend Scottish Open
"There's no way it could have happened" - Padraig Harrington has no regrets over Ryder Cup postponement
Scottish Golf issues new guidance to clubs after lockdown changes
Pro apologises for "unprofessional behaviour" at US Open

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
A quick drill from Denis Pugh that will help your game
Watch
play button
The correct grip is essential to good ball striking
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s takeaway tips
Watch
play button
How to improve your strike with Peter Barber
Watch
See all videos right arrow