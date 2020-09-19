US Open 2020: Round 3 tee times

It's primed to be a fascinating 'moving day' at the 120th US Open.

Former Masters champion Patrick Reed holds a one-shot advantage over his fellow American Bryson DeChambeau after 36 holes at Winged Foot, with Rafa Cabrera Bello, Harris English and world No.3 Justin Thomas just a shot further back.

There are, in fact, 16 players within five shots of the lead - which means an exciting weekend in prospect.

Here's a full breakdown of the tee times for round three of the second men's major of the year.

[All times BST]

US Open Round 3 - Tee times

1.55pm

Troy Merritt, Robert MacIntyre

2.06pm

Ryo Ishikawa, Patrick Cantlay

2.17pm

Jason Day, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

2.28pm

Brian Harman, Alex Noren

2.39pm

Rickie Fowler, Paul Casey

2.50pm

Abraham Ancer, Shane Lowry

3.01pm

Lucas Herbert, Chesson Hadley

3.12pm

Sebastian Munoz, Charles Howell III

3.23pm

Adam Hadwin, Adam Scott

3.34pm

Matt Wallace, Lanto Griffin

3.45pm

Danny Lee, Romain Langasque

3.56pm

Shugo Imahira, Sungjae Im

4.07pm

Bernd Wiesberger, Michael Thompson

4.18pm

Adam Long, John Pak (a)

4.29pm

Rory Sabbatini, Taylor Pendrith

4.40pm

Erik van Rooyen, Tyler Duncan

4.51pm

Will Zalatoris, Zach Johnson

5.02pm

Cameron Smith, Rory McIlroy

5.13pm

Thomas Detry, Dustin Johnson

5.24pm

Daniel Berger, Lee Westwood

5.35pm

Renato Paratore, Lucas Glover

5.46pm

Webb Simpson, Viktor Hovland

5.57pm

Billy Horschel, Tony Finau

6.08pm

Stephen Jaeger, Jon Rahm

6.19pm

Louis Oosthuizen, Joaquin Niemann

6.30pm

Bubba Watson, Hideki Matsuyama

6.41pm

Brendon Todd, Matthew Wolff

6.52pm

Xander Schauffele, Thomas Pieters

7.03pm

Jason Kokrak, Justin Thomas

7.14pm

Harris English, Rafa Cabrera Bello

7.25pm

Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed

