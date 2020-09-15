US Open 2020: Where and when to watch it on TV

The COVID-delayed 102nd US Open takes place at Winged Foot Golf Club in New York this week - and, for golf fans in the UK, there's only one place to catch all the live action.
Sky Sports recently put pen to a paper on a new multi-year deal to broadcast the championship after its five-year agreement with the USGA expired following last year's event at Pebble Beach.
As a result, all four days of the event will be shown live on the channel, just like the three other men's majors: the Masters, the US PGA Championship and the Open.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the coverage will be largely remote from the Sky Studios but fans can look forward to extensive coverage.
Here's a look at the full schedule...
Thursday, September 17
12.30pm: Sky Sports Golf
12.30pm: Sky Sports Main Event
10pm: Sky Sports Main Event
Friday, September 18
12.30pm: Sky Sports Golf
12.30pm: Sky Sports Main Event
10.30pm: Sky Sports Main Event
Saturday, September 19
2pm: Sky Sports Golf
10.30pm: Sky Sports Main Event
Sunday, September 20
1pm: Sky Sports Golf
7.30pm: Sky Sports Main Event
Please note: all listings correct at the time of publishing and may be subject to change.