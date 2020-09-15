US Open 2020: Where and when to watch it on TV

The COVID-delayed 102nd US Open takes place at Winged Foot Golf Club in New York this week - and, for golf fans in the UK, there's only one place to catch all the live action.



Sky Sports recently put pen to a paper on a new multi-year deal to broadcast the championship after its five-year agreement with the USGA expired following last year's event at Pebble Beach.

As a result, all four days of the event will be shown live on the channel, just like the three other men's majors: the Masters, the US PGA Championship and the Open.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the coverage will be largely remote from the Sky Studios but fans can look forward to extensive coverage.

Here's a look at the full schedule...

Thursday, September 17

12.30pm: Sky Sports Golf

12.30pm: Sky Sports Main Event

10pm: Sky Sports Main Event

Friday, September 18

12.30pm: Sky Sports Golf

12.30pm: Sky Sports Main Event

10.30pm: Sky Sports Main Event

Saturday, September 19

2pm: Sky Sports Golf

10.30pm: Sky Sports Main Event

Sunday, September 20

1pm: Sky Sports Golf

7.30pm: Sky Sports Main Event

Please note: all listings correct at the time of publishing and may be subject to change.