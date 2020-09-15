search
US Open 2020: Where and when to watch it on TV

Golf News

US Open 2020: Where and when to watch it on TV

By bunkered.co.uk14 September, 2020
US Open Winged Foot USGA Major Championships golf on TV Sky Sports Sky Sports Golf
Winged Foot 9Th Hole

The COVID-delayed 102nd US Open takes place at Winged Foot Golf Club in New York this week - and, for golf fans in the UK, there's only one place to catch all the live action.

Sky Sports recently put pen to a paper on a new multi-year deal to broadcast the championship after its five-year agreement with the USGA expired following last year's event at Pebble Beach. 

As a result, all four days of the event will be shown live on the channel, just like the three other men's majors: the Masters, the US PGA Championship and the Open. 

• English ace WDS from US Open after COVID test

• Kisner apologises for "reckless tweet"

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the coverage will be largely remote from the Sky Studios but fans can look forward to extensive coverage. 

Here's a look at the full schedule...

Thursday, September 17

12.30pm: Sky Sports Golf
12.30pm: Sky Sports Main Event
10pm: Sky Sports Main Event

Friday, September 18

12.30pm: Sky Sports Golf
12.30pm: Sky Sports Main Event
10.30pm: Sky Sports Main Event

Saturday, September 19

2pm: Sky Sports Golf
10.30pm: Sky Sports Main Event

Sunday, September 20

1pm: Sky Sports Golf
7.30pm: Sky Sports Main Event

Please note: all listings correct at the time of publishing and may be subject to change.

