US Open: The 2021 field in full

The world's best golfers are getting set to gather at Torrey Pines for the 121st edition of the US Open Championship.

Taking place at the San Diego course for just the second time in its long and illustrious history, the championship is the third men's major of 2021 and all the signs are pointing towards it being a classic.

From Phil Mickelson, coming off the back of his record-breaking victory at the US PGA, seeking a fairytale, career grand slam completing win in his hometown, to Bryson DeChambeau looking to become just the eighth player in history to successfully defend the title, the storylines are deep, rich and fascinating.

That's to say nothing of the Scottish interest provided by Martin Laird and Robert MacIntyre.

A total of 156 players - including seven amateurs - are set to peg it up in "Golf's Toughest Test" - but who'll come out on top?

Here's a closer look at the 2021 US Open field in full.

(Parentheses, where used, denotes other eligibility criteria by which players could have otherwise qualified)

1. Recent winners of the US Open (2011–2020)

Bryson DeChambeau (2,10,11,15), Dustin Johnson (2,5,10,11,15), Martin Kaymer,Brooks Koepka (6,15), Rory McIlroy (2,8,10,15), Justin Rose (15), Webb Simpson (2,10,15), Jordan Spieth (7,15), Gary Woodland (15)

2. The leading ten players, and those tying for tenth place, in the 2020 US Open

Harris English (10,15), Tony Finau (10,15), Zach Johnson, Louis Oosthuizen (15), Xander Schauffele (10,15), Justin Thomas (6,8,10,11,15), Matthew Wolff (15), Will Zalatoris (15)

3. The winner of the 2020 US Amateur

Tyler Strafaci

4. The runner-up in the 2020 US Amateur

Ollie Osborne (a)

5. Recent winners of the Masters Tournament (2017–2021)*

Sergio García (15), Hideki Matsuyama (10,15), Patrick Reed (10,15)

6. Recent winners of the US PGA Championship (2016–2021)

Collin Morikawa (10,11,15), Jimmy Walker, Phil Mickelson (15,18)

7. Recent winners of the Open Championship (2016–2019)

Shane Lowry (15), Francesco Molinari, Henrik Stenson

8. Recent winners of The Players Championship (2019–2021)

9. The winner of the 2020 BMW PGA Championship

Tyrrell Hatton (10,15)

10. All players who qualified for the 2020 Tour Championship

Abraham Ancer (15), Daniel Berger (15), Cameron Champ, Lanto Griffin, Billy Horschel (15), Viktor Hovland (15), Mackenzie Hughes, Sung-jae Im (15), Kevin Kisner (15), Marc Leishman (15), Sebastián Muñoz, Kevin Na (15), Joaquín Niemann (15), Ryan Palmer (15), Jon Rahm (11,15), Scottie Scheffler (15), Cameron Smith (15), Brendon Todd

11. Winners of multiple PGA Tour events from the originally scheduled date of the 2020 US Open (June 21, 2020) to the start of the 2021 tournament

Patrick Cantlay (15), Stewart Cink (15), Jason Kokrak (15)

12. The leading 10 points winners from the "European Qualifying Series" who are not otherwise exempt**

Marcus Armitage, Richard Bland, Dave Coupland, Thomas Detry, Adrian Meronk, Guido Migliozzi, Edoardo Molinari, Jordan Smith, Matthew Southgate

13. The winner of the 2020 Amateur Championship

Joe Long (a)

14. The winner of the Mark H. McCormack Medal in 2020

15. The leading 60 players on the Official World Golf Ranking as of May 24, 2021

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sam Burns, Paul Casey, Corey Conners, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Brian Harman, Russell Henley, Garrick Higgo, Max Homa, Matt Jones, Kim Si-woo, Matt Kuchar, Lee Kyoung-hoon, Robert MacIntyre, Carlos Ortiz, Victor Perez, Adam Scott, Kevin Streelman, Matt Wallace, Bubba Watson, Lee Westwood

16. The leading 60 players on the Official World Golf Ranking if not otherwise exempt as of June 7, 2021

Charley Hoffman, Ian Poulter, Bernd Wiesberger

17. The leading player from each of the 2020–21 Asian Tour, 2020–21 PGA Tour of Australasia and 2021–22 Sunshine Tour Orders of Merit

Brad Kennedy, Wilco Nienaber, Wade Ormsby

* Tiger Woods is eligible but will not play

** Mikko Korhonen is eligible but will not play

QUALIFIERS

Thomas Aiken, Stephen Allan, Yosuke Asaji, Chris Baker, Paul Barjon, Akshay Bhatia, Hayden Buckley, Rafa Cabrera-Bello, Mario Carmona, Wyndham Clark, Eric Cole, Pierceson Coody (a), Roy Cootes, Chris Crawford, Luis Fernando-Barco, Dylan Frittelli, Wilson Furr, Luis Gagne, Fabián Gómez, Branden Grace, Adam Hadwin, Jimmy Hervol, Joe Highsmith, Bo Hoag, Tom Hoge, Rikuya Hoshino, John Huh, Ryo Ishikawa, Michael Johnson, Sung Kang, Andrew Kozan (a), Chan Kim, Martin Laird, Rick Lamb, Peter Malnati, Troy Merritt, Dylan Meyer, Taylor Montgomery, Álvaro Ortiz, Taylor Pendrith, Andy Pope, JT Poston, Spencer Ralston (a), Chez Reavie, Patrick Rodgers, Sam Ryder, Carson Schaake, Matthias Schmid (a), Charl Schwartzel, Matthew Sharpstene (a), Robby Shelton, Davis Shore, Greyson Sigg, JJ Spaun, Brian Stuard, Brendan Steele, Justin Suh, Hayden Springer, Sahith Theegala, Erik van Rooyen, Johannes Veerman, Jhonattan Vegas, Kyle Westmoreland, Dylan Wu, Cameron Young, Zach Zaback.