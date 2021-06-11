search
US Open 2021: Where and when to watch it on TV in the UK

Golf News

US Open 2021: Where and when to watch it on TV in the UK

By bunkered.co.uk09 June, 2021
US Open Torrey Pines Major Championships golf on TV Sky Sports Golf
Us Open Trophy

The 121st US Open is almost upon us – and it’s shaping up to be another classic.

Back in its usual June slot, having been moving to September last year due to COVID-19 pandemic, the “Toughest Test In Golf” will see a strong field at Torrey Pines in San Diego.

The man they’ll all be trying to beat is Bryson DeChambeau, who romped to victory at Winged Foot in 2020. The big-hitting Californian will be looking to become just the eighth player to successfully defend the title and the first since his rival Brooks Koepka in 2018.

• QUIZ - Name every non-US winner of the US Open

Amongst those looking to deny him will be Phil Mickelson. The 50-year-old, who turns 51 on the eve of the championship, made history at the US PGA last month when he became the oldest man ever to win a major. Six times a runner-up in the US Open, a victory in his hometown this year would see him become just the sixth player in history to complete the career grand slam.

Armchair golf fans in the UK will be able to follow the action exclusively live on Sky Sports.

Here are all of the key times and places to watch the drama unfold…

Thursday, June 17

3.30pm-3am
First round LIVE! – Sky Sports Golf

Friday, June 18

3.30pm-3am
Second round LIVE! – Sky Sports Golf

Saturday, June 19

2pm-2am
Third round LIVE! – Sky Sports Golf

Sunday, June 20

3pm-1am
Final round LIVE! – Sky Sports Golf

You can also follow the action courtesy of the bunkered website and all of our social media channels.

