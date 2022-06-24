US Open 2022: First round tee times in full

We're almost there.
The start of the third major of the year is almost upon us, bringing with it storylines and intrigue.
We know who's in the field - and now it's time to find out who's playing with who at the Country Club.
Keep reading for every first-round grouping...
US Open: Round one tee times in full
All times GMT
First hole
11:45am
Michael Thorbjornsen, Erik Barnes, Matt McCarty
11:56am
Matthew NeSmith, Patrick Rodgers, Travis Vick
12:07pm
Troy Merritt, William Mouw, Andrew Putnam
12:18pm
Collin Morikawa, James Piot, Jon Rahm
12:29pm
Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott, Max Homa
12:40pm
Billy Horschel, Patrick Cantlay, Daniel Berger
12:51pm
Harold Varner III, Sebastian Munoz, Alex Noren
1:02pm
Joaquin Niemann, Cameron Young, Will Zalatoris
1:13pm
Adam Schenk, Stewart Hagestad, Grayson Murray
1:24pm
Guido Migliozzi, Branden Grace, Mackenzie Hughes
1:35pm
Beau Hossler, Kalle Samooja, Satoshi Kodaira
1:46pm
Richard Mansell, Tomoyasu Sugiyama, Roger Sloan
1:57pm
Caleb Manuel, Keith Greene, Ben Silverman
5:30pm
Kevin Chappell, Chase Seiffert, Andrew Novak
5:41pm
Thorbjorn Olesen, Brian Stuard, Nick Hardy
5:52pm
Sam Horsfield, Cameron Tringale, Shaun Norris
6:03pm
Sungjae Im, Mito Pereira, Erik van Rooyen
6:14pm
Justin Thomas, Viktor Havoland, Tony Finau
6:25pm
Joohyung Kim, Seamus Power, Min Woo Lee
6:36pm
Matt Fitzpatrick, Webb Simpson, Dustin Johnson
6:47pm
Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry, Louis Oosthuizen
6:58pm
Danny Lee, Keita Nakajima, Nick Taylor
7:09pm
Jim Furyk, Nick Dunlap, Adam Hadwin
7:20pm
Richard Bland, Rikuya Hoshino, Ryan Fox
7:31pm
Jonas Blixt, Bo Hoag, Todd Sinnott
7:42pm
Isaiah Salinda, Sean Jacklin, Charles Reiter
Tenth hole
11:45am
Fran Quinn, Callum Tarren, Hayden Buckley
11:56am
Kurt Kitayama, Denny McCarthy, Sam Bennett
12:07pm
Wyndham Clark, Brandon Matthews, Wil Besseling
12:18pm
David Lingmerth, Sepp Straka, Si Woo Kim
12:29pm
Scott Stallings, Davis Riley, Victor Perez
12:40pm
Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele
12:51pm
Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Brian Harman
1:02pm
Keegan Bradley, Marc Leishman, Aaron Wise
1:13pm
Francesco Molinari, Laird Shepherd, Stewart Cink
1:24pm
Marcel Schneider, Chan Kim, Joseph Bramlett
1:35pm
Lanto Griffin, Joel Dahmen, Jinichiro Kozuma
1:46pm
Chris Gotterup, Fred Biondi, Harry Hall
1:57pm
Chris Naegel, Andrew Beckler, Luke Gannon
After sorting through hundreds of great name suggestions for our official (and very fluffy) 2022 #USOpen mascot, we are pleased to introduce EDDIE 🐿 pic.twitter.com/d5apS4HiD1— U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 14, 2022
5:30pm
Jed Morgan, Taylor Montgomery, Sean Crocker
5:41pm
Maxwell Moldovan, Yannik Paul, MJ Daffue
5:52pm
Talor Gooch, Adri Arnaus, Tom Hoge
6:03pm
Kevin Na, Sergio Garcia, Tyrrell Hatton
6:14pm
Sam Burns, Abraham Ancer, Thomas Pieters
6:25pm
Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith, Scottie Scheffler
6:36pm
Luke List, Austin Greaser, Corey Conners
6:47pm
Gary Woodland, Justin Rose, Bryson DeChambeau
6:58pm
K.H. Lee, Tommy Fleetwood, Patrick Reed
7:09pm
Jason Kokrak, Harris English, Lucas Herbert
7:20pm
Sam Stevens, Ben Lorenz, Davis Shore
7:31pm
Daijiro Izumida, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Sebastian Soderberg
7:42pm
Ryan Gerard, Brady Calkins, Jesse Mueller