US Open 2022: First round tee times in full

We're almost there.

The start of the third major of the year is almost upon us, bringing with it storylines and intrigue.

We know who's in the field - and now it's time to find out who's playing with who at the Country Club.

Keep reading for every first-round grouping...

US Open: Round one tee times in full

All times GMT

First hole

11:45am

Michael Thorbjornsen, Erik Barnes, Matt McCarty

11:56am

Matthew NeSmith, Patrick Rodgers, Travis Vick

12:07pm

Troy Merritt, William Mouw, Andrew Putnam

12:18pm

Collin Morikawa, James Piot, Jon Rahm

12:29pm

Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott, Max Homa



12:40pm

Billy Horschel, Patrick Cantlay, Daniel Berger



12:51pm

Harold Varner III, Sebastian Munoz, Alex Noren



1:02pm

Joaquin Niemann, Cameron Young, Will Zalatoris



1:13pm

Adam Schenk, Stewart Hagestad, Grayson Murray



1:24pm

Guido Migliozzi, Branden Grace, Mackenzie Hughes



1:35pm

Beau Hossler, Kalle Samooja, Satoshi Kodaira



1:46pm

Richard Mansell, Tomoyasu Sugiyama, Roger Sloan



1:57pm

Caleb Manuel, Keith Greene, Ben Silverman



5:30pm

Kevin Chappell, Chase Seiffert, Andrew Novak

5:41pm

Thorbjorn Olesen, Brian Stuard, Nick Hardy

5:52pm

Sam Horsfield, Cameron Tringale, Shaun Norris

6:03pm

Sungjae Im, Mito Pereira, Erik van Rooyen

6:14pm

Justin Thomas, Viktor Havoland, Tony Finau

6:25pm

Joohyung Kim, Seamus Power, Min Woo Lee

6:36pm

Matt Fitzpatrick, Webb Simpson, Dustin Johnson

6:47pm

Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry, Louis Oosthuizen

6:58pm

Danny Lee, Keita Nakajima, Nick Taylor



7:09pm

Jim Furyk, Nick Dunlap, Adam Hadwin



7:20pm

Richard Bland, Rikuya Hoshino, Ryan Fox



7:31pm

Jonas Blixt, Bo Hoag, Todd Sinnott



7:42pm

Isaiah Salinda, Sean Jacklin, Charles Reiter



Tenth hole

11:45am

Fran Quinn, Callum Tarren, Hayden Buckley



11:56am

Kurt Kitayama, Denny McCarthy, Sam Bennett



12:07pm

Wyndham Clark, Brandon Matthews, Wil Besseling



12:18pm

David Lingmerth, Sepp Straka, Si Woo Kim



12:29pm

Scott Stallings, Davis Riley, Victor Perez



12:40pm

Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele



12:51pm

Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Brian Harman



1:02pm

Keegan Bradley, Marc Leishman, Aaron Wise



1:13pm

Francesco Molinari, Laird Shepherd, Stewart Cink



1:24pm

Marcel Schneider, Chan Kim, Joseph Bramlett



1:35pm

Lanto Griffin, Joel Dahmen, Jinichiro Kozuma



1:46pm

Chris Gotterup, Fred Biondi, Harry Hall



1:57pm

Chris Naegel, Andrew Beckler, Luke Gannon



After sorting through hundreds of great name suggestions for our official (and very fluffy) 2022 #USOpen mascot, we are pleased to introduce EDDIE 🐿 pic.twitter.com/d5apS4HiD1 — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 14, 2022

5:30pm

Jed Morgan, Taylor Montgomery, Sean Crocker

5:41pm

Maxwell Moldovan, Yannik Paul, MJ Daffue

5:52pm

Talor Gooch, Adri Arnaus, Tom Hoge



6:03pm

Kevin Na, Sergio Garcia, Tyrrell Hatton



6:14pm

Sam Burns, Abraham Ancer, Thomas Pieters

6:25pm

Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith, Scottie Scheffler



6:36pm

Luke List, Austin Greaser, Corey Conners



6:47pm

Gary Woodland, Justin Rose, Bryson DeChambeau



6:58pm

K.H. Lee, Tommy Fleetwood, Patrick Reed



7:09pm

Jason Kokrak, Harris English, Lucas Herbert



7:20pm

Sam Stevens, Ben Lorenz, Davis Shore



7:31pm

Daijiro Izumida, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Sebastian Soderberg



7:42pm

Ryan Gerard, Brady Calkins, Jesse Mueller

