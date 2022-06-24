US Open 2022: Full prize money breakdown

The 122nd US Open Championship is in the books.

Matt Fitzpatrick held off Will Zalatoris to claim his first major championship, triumphing at The Country Club in Brookline just nine years after he won the US Amateur at the same venue.

In addition to a whole other range of perks and benefits, Fitzpatrick also landed the biggest first prize in major championship history, taking home a cool $3,150,000 for his efforts.



Indeed, the $17.5million prize fund put up by the USGA was the biggest purse in major championship history with each of the top 36 players all taking home a cheque for at least six figures.



Here's a full breakdown of who won what at the third men's major of 2022...



US Open 2022 - Full prize money payout

1. Matt Fitzpatrick - $3,150,000

T2. Scottie Scheffler - $1,557,687

T2. Will Zalatoris - $1,557,687

4. Hideki Matsuyama - $859,032

T5. Collin Morikawa - $674,953

T5. Rory McIlroy - $674,953

T7. Denny McCarthy - $515,934

T7. Adam Hadwin - $515,934

T7. Keegan Bradley - $515,934

T10. Gary Woodland - $407,219

T10. Joel Dahmen - $407,219

T12. Seamus Power - $347,058

T12. Jon Rahm - $347,058

T14. Guido Migliozzi - $241,302

T14. Xander Schauffele - $241,302

T14. Marc Leishman - $241,302

T14. Adam Scott - $241,302

T14. Cameron Tringale - $241,302

• Rory reacts to latest major near-miss

• Pepperel rips Poulter, Westwood and Garcia



T14. Patrick Cantlay - $241,302

T14. Sebastian Munoz - $241,302

T14. Hayden Buckley - £241,302

T14. Nick Hardy - $241,302

23. Joohyung Kim - $171,732

T24. Mackenzie Hughes - $150,849

T24. Adam Schenk - $150,849

T24. Dustin Johnson - $150,849

T27. Min Woo Lee - $127,002

T27. Aaron Wise - $127,002

T27. Sam Burns - $127,002

T31. MJ Daffue - $100,330

T31. Callum Tarren - $100,330

T31. Todd Sinnott - $100,330

T31. Andrew Putnam - $100,330

T31. Patrick Rodgers - $100,330

T31. Davis Riley - $100,330

T37. KH Lee - $75,916

T37. Justin Rose - $75,916

T37. Joseph Bramlett - $75,916

T37. Justin Thomas - $75,916

T37. Jordan Spieth - $75,916

T37. Matthew NeSmith - $75,916

T43. Chris Gotterup - $59,332

T43. Travis Vick (a) - N/A

T43. Richard Bland - $59,332

T43. Brian Harman - $59,332

T47. Joaquin Niemann - $50,671

T46. Max Homa - $50,671

T49. Sam Bennett (a) - N/A

T49. Patrick Reed - $44,038

T49. Sam Stevens - $44,038

T49. David Lingmerth - $44,038

• Grayson Murray has TWO meltdowns at US Open



T53. Sebastian Soderberg - $40,629

T53. Beau Hossler - $40,629

55. Brooks Koepka - $39,432

T56. Chris Naegel - $38,510

T56. Tyrrell Hatton - $38,510

T56. Bryson DeChambeau - $38,510

60. Brandon Matthews - $37,589

T61. Harris English - $37,221

T61. Austin Greaser (a) - N/A

63. Grayson Murray - $36,852

64. Stewart Hagestad (a) - N/A