US Open 2022: Full prize money breakdown

The 122nd US Open Championship is in the books.
Matt Fitzpatrick held off Will Zalatoris to claim his first major championship, triumphing at The Country Club in Brookline just nine years after he won the US Amateur at the same venue.
In addition to a whole other range of perks and benefits, Fitzpatrick also landed the biggest first prize in major championship history, taking home a cool $3,150,000 for his efforts.
Indeed, the $17.5million prize fund put up by the USGA was the biggest purse in major championship history with each of the top 36 players all taking home a cheque for at least six figures.
Here's a full breakdown of who won what at the third men's major of 2022...
US Open 2022 - Full prize money payout
1. Matt Fitzpatrick - $3,150,000
T2. Scottie Scheffler - $1,557,687
T2. Will Zalatoris - $1,557,687
4. Hideki Matsuyama - $859,032
T5. Collin Morikawa - $674,953
T5. Rory McIlroy - $674,953
T7. Denny McCarthy - $515,934
T7. Adam Hadwin - $515,934
T7. Keegan Bradley - $515,934
T10. Gary Woodland - $407,219
T10. Joel Dahmen - $407,219
T12. Seamus Power - $347,058
T12. Jon Rahm - $347,058
T14. Guido Migliozzi - $241,302
T14. Xander Schauffele - $241,302
T14. Marc Leishman - $241,302
T14. Adam Scott - $241,302
T14. Cameron Tringale - $241,302
T14. Patrick Cantlay - $241,302
T14. Sebastian Munoz - $241,302
T14. Hayden Buckley - £241,302
T14. Nick Hardy - $241,302
23. Joohyung Kim - $171,732
T24. Mackenzie Hughes - $150,849
T24. Adam Schenk - $150,849
T24. Dustin Johnson - $150,849
T27. Min Woo Lee - $127,002
T27. Aaron Wise - $127,002
T27. Sam Burns - $127,002
T31. MJ Daffue - $100,330
T31. Callum Tarren - $100,330
T31. Todd Sinnott - $100,330
T31. Andrew Putnam - $100,330
T31. Patrick Rodgers - $100,330
T31. Davis Riley - $100,330
T37. KH Lee - $75,916
T37. Justin Rose - $75,916
T37. Joseph Bramlett - $75,916
T37. Justin Thomas - $75,916
T37. Jordan Spieth - $75,916
T37. Matthew NeSmith - $75,916
T43. Chris Gotterup - $59,332
T43. Travis Vick (a) - N/A
T43. Richard Bland - $59,332
T43. Brian Harman - $59,332
T47. Joaquin Niemann - $50,671
T46. Max Homa - $50,671
T49. Sam Bennett (a) - N/A
T49. Patrick Reed - $44,038
T49. Sam Stevens - $44,038
T49. David Lingmerth - $44,038
T53. Sebastian Soderberg - $40,629
T53. Beau Hossler - $40,629
55. Brooks Koepka - $39,432
T56. Chris Naegel - $38,510
T56. Tyrrell Hatton - $38,510
T56. Bryson DeChambeau - $38,510
60. Brandon Matthews - $37,589
T61. Harris English - $37,221
T61. Austin Greaser (a) - N/A
63. Grayson Murray - $36,852
64. Stewart Hagestad (a) - N/A