Golf News

US Open 2022: Where and when to watch on TV

By Jamie Hall13 June, 2022
Sky Sports golf on TV US Open The majors The Country Club
Country Club Brookline Sky Sports Us Open

It’s US Open week, and as usual the action from the Country Club will be beamed around the world.

Sky Sports will be carrying coverage in the UK, and have revealed details of how you can watch the year’s third major.

The broadcaster will have extensive coverage of all four days from Brookline, with Nick Dougherty presenting.

• Rory takes pop at Norman after Canada win

• Linn Grant makes DP World Tour history

Additional analysis will once again be provided by the likes of Paul McGinley, Rich Beem and Wayne Riley.

There will also be showings of films and footage from previous tournaments.

Full Sky Sports US Open schedule

Thursday June 16

1pm: First round live (Sky Sports Golf, Sky Sports Main Event)

Friday June 17

1pm: Second round live (Sky Sports Golf, Sky Sports Main Event)

Saturday June 18

4pm: Third round live (Sky Sports Golf, Sky Sports Main Event)

Sunday June 19

2pm: Final round live (Sky Sports Golf, Sky Sports Main Event)

