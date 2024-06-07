Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Major season is well underway, as the men’s game reaches the halfway point in its showpiece calendar.

The US Open – running for the 124th time – returns to Pinehurst No.2 in North Carolina for the first time in a decade, when Martin Kaymer won his first and only major.

He destroyed the Donald Ross classic to win by eight shots from Rickie Fowler and Erik Compton in second place.

This year’s edition looks primed to be more competitive, though, with Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka leading the LIV Golf charge.

Rahm made this event his maiden major success back in 2021, whilst European Ryder Cup teammate Rory McIlroy gets another chance at glory, ten years on from his last.

Home hero Scottie Scheffler is the overwhelming favourite to earn his first ever PGA Tour win in the month of June and will be buoyed after putting PGA Championship woes aside.

As always, remaining spots in the field were earned at ‘golf’s longest day’, when 44 spots were clinched at final qualifying.

With a handful of big names missing out, the path to Pinehurst was paved for amateurs and high-school teachers alike – see Colin Prater.

And the winner’s payout is bigger than ever, after the USGA announced that the man who comes out on top will receive a whopping 20% share of the prize purse.

It’s time for the third major of the year and America’s national open championship, so here is everything you need to know ahead of the 2024 US Open.

US Open details

Course: Pinehurst No.2, North Carolina

Course Stats: Par 70 Yards 7,548

Defending Champion: Wyndham Clark

Purse: $20,000,000 (TBC)

Winner’s Share: $4,000,000 (TBC)

For more details on the full prize money payout at the 2024 US Open, click here.

US Open betting tips

Here’s how the field is priced for the US showpiece…

Scottie Scheffler 4/1

Rory McIlroy 11/1

Xander Schauffele 12/1

Viktor Hovland 16/1

Jon Rahm 16/1

Collin Morikawa 18/1

Bryson DeChambeau 18/1

Ludvig Aberg 18/1

Brooks Koepka 20/1

Joaquin Niemann 33/1

The bunkered Bet

Collin Morikawa 18/1

The Masters was no fluke for Morikawa who is stringing together an impressive run of results since the opening major at Augusta. Putting has let the American down this season, but few are playing better off the tee. Meanwhile, he’ll arrive at Pinehurst with his A-game and finished inside T14 and T5 in his last two US Open’s.

Please gamble responsibly.

US Open how to watch

Thursday, April 18: Sky Sports Golf & Main Event 12.30

Friday, April 19: Sky Sports Golf, 12.30

Saturday, April 20: Sky Sports Golf & Main Event, 15.00

Sunday, April 21: Sky Sports Golf, 14.00

For more details on how and where to watch the 2024 US Open, click here.

All times shown are BST

