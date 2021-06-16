search
HomeGolf NewsUS Open: A list of the "lasts" that could fall this week

Golf News

US Open: A list of the "lasts" that could fall this week

By bunkered.co.uk15 June, 2021
US Open Major Championships Torrey Pines USGA
Us Open Flags

The 121st US Open Championship gets underway at Torrey Pines later this week, where a whole lot of history could be made.

As well as the right to call themselves a major champion, each the 156 golfers in the field could etch their names into the record books, with a number of notable “lasts” ready to be rewritten.

Here’s a selection of some of the key things to watch out for as the week unfolds…

The last non-American winner

Martin Kaymer (2014)

The last player to successfully defend the title

Brooks Koepka (2018)

The last player to win on his first attempt

Francis Ouimet (1913)

• Mickelson out to make more major history

• TaylorMade unveils stunning US Open bag

The last player to win on his second attempt

Webb Simpson (2012)

The last wire-to-wire winner with no ties

Martin Kaymer (2014)

The last winner to birdie the 72nd hole to win by one stroke

Jordan Spieth (2015)

The last winner to birdie the 72nd hole

Gary Woodland (2019)

The last winner to birdie the 72nd hole to force a playoff

Tiger Woods (2008)

The last winner without a round in the 60s

Geoff Ogilvy (2006)

The last winner with all rounds in the 60s

Gary Woodland (2019)

• Tour pro calls for end to Brooks-Bryson "BS"

• US Open 2021 - The field in full

The last winner in his 20s 

Bryson DeChambeau (27 in 2020)

The last winner in his 30s

Gary Woodland (35 in 2019)

The last winner aged 40+

Payne Stewart (42 in 1999)

The last defending champion to miss the cut

Gary Woodland (2020)

The last winner who received a special exemption

Hale Irwin (1990)

The last winner to come through final qualifying

Lucas Glover (2009)

• Jon Rahm cleared to play in US Open

The last winner to come through local and final qualifying

Orville Moody (1969)

The last amateur winner

John Goodman (1933)

