US Open: A list of the "lasts" that could fall this week

The 121st US Open Championship gets underway at Torrey Pines later this week, where a whole lot of history could be made.



As well as the right to call themselves a major champion, each the 156 golfers in the field could etch their names into the record books, with a number of notable “lasts” ready to be rewritten.

Here’s a selection of some of the key things to watch out for as the week unfolds…

The last non-American winner

Martin Kaymer (2014)

The last player to successfully defend the title

Brooks Koepka (2018)

The last player to win on his first attempt

Francis Ouimet (1913)

The last player to win on his second attempt

Webb Simpson (2012)

The last wire-to-wire winner with no ties

Martin Kaymer (2014)

The last winner to birdie the 72nd hole to win by one stroke

Jordan Spieth (2015)

The last winner to birdie the 72nd hole

Gary Woodland (2019)

The last winner to birdie the 72nd hole to force a playoff

Tiger Woods (2008)

The last winner without a round in the 60s

Geoff Ogilvy (2006)

The last winner with all rounds in the 60s

Gary Woodland (2019)

The last winner in his 20s

Bryson DeChambeau (27 in 2020)

The last winner in his 30s

Gary Woodland (35 in 2019)

The last winner aged 40+

Payne Stewart (42 in 1999)

The last defending champion to miss the cut

Gary Woodland (2020)

The last winner who received a special exemption

Hale Irwin (1990)

The last winner to come through final qualifying

Lucas Glover (2009)

The last winner to come through local and final qualifying

Orville Moody (1969)

The last amateur winner

John Goodman (1933)