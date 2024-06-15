Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Pinehurst No.2 bared its teeth early and a handful of big names won’t see the weekend at the US Open.

Jon Rahm – the champion of 2021 – was already on the sidelines with injury, but he’ll be joined by a host of star names who will be forced to watch the action from afar.

The 124th edition might also have marked the final runout for Tiger Woods, who staggered across the finishing line for another weekend at home.

Meanwhile, he was joined by a handful of other major champions who saw the axe in North Carolina. Here’s eight of the best who missed the cut at the US Open.

Phil Mickelson: +15

Lefty got off to a disastrous start on Thursday after barely breaking 80 at Pinehurst. The wait to complete the Grand Slam by adding the US Open goes on and surely that chase is all but over. In fairness, Mickelson has hinted at retirement, and he’s now missed the cut at this championship in four of the last five years.

Viktor Hovland: +6

The now unpredictable Viktor Hovland justified that tag after a horror show on Thursday had the Norwegian miles back. Hovland looked back to his best at the PGA Championship after re-uniting with long-term swing coach Joe Mayo but took a new backwards step in North Carolina this week. Who knows what Hovland will turn up at Troon.

Justin Thomas: +11

It’s a bad time to be Justin Thomas on the golf course, who is another who looked to have put his struggles behind. A T8 finish at Valhalla last month was more like it, but Thomas was on the extensive list of players who suffered during round one. JT made a whopping 15 bogeys in 36 holes and was seen getting pointers off Tiger on Thursday night. Unfortunately, they never paid dividends.

Max Homa: +6

“What on earth are you doing,” said Sky Sports pundit Andrew Coltart when Max Homa attempted to strike a wood out of the pines on the par-5 fifth. It went horribly wrong and resulted in one of five second round bogeys. For as talented as the world No.10 is, he continues to build a weary record in major championships, especially the US Open.

Tiger Woods: +7

The 15-time major champ wanted to test his game over four days but didn’t get the chance. Woods followed a 74 with a 73 after faltering in all departments and will now have an extra two days to plan for his Open Championship return at Troon next month. There were certainly positives, particularly in his movement, but back to the drawing board.

Robert MacIntyre: +6

Playing his final six holes in three-over-par was a heartbreaking way to bow out of the US Open. The Oban man dropped a shot on the 17th to miss the cut by one. Should Bob Mac have played last week in preparation? Who knows. What he will be aware of, though, is a 76 on Friday will derail any major bid, no matter how good you play the day before.

Dustin Johnson: +9

It’s been a while since Dustin Johnson was among the most dominant golfers on the planet and he couldn’t look any further from that prospect. Three missed cuts from his last four major starts is a worrying trend and it’s fair to assume his preparation for the ‘Big Four’ has been hindered by a move to LIV Golf.

Other notables to miss the cut at the US Open include: Rickie Fowler (+8), Will Zalatoris (+8), Jason Day (+8), Justin Rose (+6).

