Another week, another step in the right direction for Robert MacIntyre.

The 24-year-old Scot made the cut in yet another major – that’s now six out of six – with a solid if unspectacular performance in the US Open at Torrey Pines.

MacIntyre, the 2019 European Tour ‘Rookie of the Year’, closed with a two-over 73 to finish the week on five-over and, at the time of writing, in a tie for 38th.

Afterwards, he admitted to being pleased to have played all four rounds if a little frustrated at not having troubled the leaders at any point.

“It's been good,” said the Oban man. “I don't know whether I love or hate the golf tournament. It tests your patience. I struggled with that a little bit. I feel I've played decent overall.”

Asked what his biggest takeaways are from the week, he added: “I don't know yet. I need to step back and look at it, look at my stats and stuff. I mean, it's another cut made in a major. Still not competing yet at the top end, but no, another good week.”



Next up for MacIntyre is a week off before he kicks off another busy stretch of golf, with the Irish Open at Mount Juliet, followed by the Scottish Open at The Renaissance and The Open at Royal St George’s.

MacIntyre finished in a tie for sixth the last time the Claret Jug was contested at Royal Portrush in 2019. Given all that has happened since then, it’s not at all unreasonable to suggest he could contend in Kent. For that to happen, he knows exactly what he needs.

“A bit of luck of the draw,” he said. “Links golf is a lottery. You could get blown out of the golf tournament after nine holes. It depends on the wind, depends on the weather.

"Hopefully we'll get a nice even side of the draw, and then yeah, just links golf is what I was brought up on, so been in that and obviously experience from last year, and just play good golf and it takes care of itself.”

