The 124th US Open is just around the corner.
And as the championship returns to Pinehurst No.2, storylines are aplenty once again.
Three-time champion Tiger Woods will make his return to the USGA’s showpiece event after he was granted a special exemption.
Wyndham Clark was an unlikely winner 12 months ago, but he’ll head to Pinehurst as one of nine past champions.
It’s an open field in every sense of the word with 156 players set to compete over four testing days.
So, with places still to be snatched through final qualifying, here is the 2024 US Open field as it stands…
Field correct as of May 29, 2024. Note: (a) denotes amateur.
US Open field
1. Recent winners of the U.S. Open (2014–2023)
Wyndham Clark (2,11,21), Bryson DeChambeau (21), Matt Fitzpatrick (11,21), Dustin Johnson (2,6), Martin Kaymer, Brooks Koepka (7,21), Jon Rahm (2,6,11,21), Jordan Spieth (11,21), Gary Woodland
2. The leading ten players, and those tying for tenth place, in the 2023 U.S. Open
Austin Eckroat (21), Harris English (21), Tommy Fleetwood (11,21), Rickie Fowler (11,21), Tom Kim (11,21), Min Woo Lee (21), Rory McIlroy (11,12,21), Xander Schauffele (7,11,21), Scottie Scheffler (6,9,11,12,21), Cameron Smith (8,9)
3. The winner of the 2023 U.S. Senior Open
Bernhard Langer
4. The winner of the 2023 U.S. Amateur
Nick Dunlap
5. Winners of the 2023 U.S. Junior Amateur and U.S. Mid-Amateur, and the runner-up in the 2023 U.S. Amateur
Stewart Hagestad (a), Bryan Kim (a), Neal Shipley (a)
6. Recent winners of the Masters Tournament (2020–2024)
Hideki Matsuyama (21)
7. Recent winners of the PGA Championship (2019–2024)
Phil Mickelson, Collin Morikawa (8,11,21), Justin Thomas (21)
8. Recent winners of The Open Championship (2019–2023)
Brian Harman (11,21), Shane Lowry (21)
9. Recent winners of The Players Championship (2022–2024)
10. The winner of the 2023 BMW PGA Championship
Ryan Fox
11. All players who qualified and were eligible for the 2023 Tour Championship
Keegan Bradley (21), Sam Burns (21), Patrick Cantlay (21), Corey Conners (21), Jason Day (21), Tony Finau (21), Lucas Glover (12,21), Emiliano Grillo (21), Tyrrell Hatton (21), Russell Henley (21), Max Homa (21), Viktor Hovland (12,21), Sungjae Im (21), Si-woo Kim (21), Taylor Moore (21), Adam Schenk (21), Sepp Straka (21), Nick Taylor (21)
12. Winners of multiple PGA Tour events from the 2023 U.S. Open to the start of the 2024 tournament
13. The top 5 players in the FedEx Cup standings as of May 20 who are not yet exempt
Billy Horschel, Mackenzie Hughes, Peter Malnati, Taylor Pendrith, Erik van Rooyen
14. The top player on the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour points list
Ben Kohles
15. The top 2 players on the 2023 Race to Dubai who are not yet exempt as of May 20
Adrian Meronk, Victor Perez
16. The top player on the 2024 Race to Dubai as of May 20 who is not yet exempt
Rikuya Hoshino
17. The winner of the 2023 Amateur Championship
Christo Lamprecht (a)
18. The winner of the Mark H. McCormack Medal in 2023
Gordon Sargent (a)
19. The individual winner of the 2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship
Hiroshi Tai (a)
20. The winner of the 2024 Latin America Amateur Championship
Santiago de la Fuente (a)
21. The leading 60 players on the Official World Golf Ranking as of May 20
Ludvig Åberg, An Byeong-hun, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Akshay Bhatia, Eric Cole, Thomas Detry, Adam Hadwin, Tom Hoge, Nicolai Højgaard, Stephan Jäger, Chris Kirk, Kurt Kitayama, Jake Knapp, Denny McCarthy, Alex Norén, Matthieu Pavon, J. T. Poston, Justin Rose, Sahith Theegala, Cameron Young, Will Zalatoris
22. The leading 60 players on the Official World Golf Ranking if not otherwise exempt as of June 10
To be updated in due course.
23. Special exemptions
Tiger Woods
Final Qualifiers
May 20 – Walton Heath, England
Sam Bairstow, Grant Forrest, Matteo Manassero, Richard Mansell, Tom McKibbin, Edoardo Molinari, Brandon Robinson-Thompson, Robert Rock, Jason Scrivener
May 20 – Hino Golf Club, Japan
Ryo Ishikawa, Riki Kawamoto, Taisei Shimizu
May 20 – Dallas Athletic Club, Texas
Parker Bell (a), Eugenio Chacarra, Nico Echavarría, Takumi Kanaya, Kang Sung-hoon, Kim Seong-hyeon, Logan McAllister, Michael McGowan (L), Mac Meissner, Francesco Molinari, Brandon Wu
June 3 – Cherry Hill Club, Canada
June 3 – Lake Merced Golf Club, California
June 3 – The Bear’s Club, Florida
June 3 – The Golf Club of Georgia, Georgia
June 3 – Woodmont Country Club, Marylan
June 3 – Canoe Brook Country Club, New Jersey
June 3 – Duke University Golf Club, North Carolina
June 3 – Ohio State University Golf Club, Ohio
June 3 – Springfield Country Club, Ohio
June 3 – Pronghorn Resort, Oregon
