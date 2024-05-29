Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The 124th US Open is just around the corner.

And as the championship returns to Pinehurst No.2, storylines are aplenty once again.

Three-time champion Tiger Woods will make his return to the USGA’s showpiece event after he was granted a special exemption.

Wyndham Clark was an unlikely winner 12 months ago, but he’ll head to Pinehurst as one of nine past champions.

It’s an open field in every sense of the word with 156 players set to compete over four testing days.

So, with places still to be snatched through final qualifying, here is the 2024 US Open field as it stands…

Field correct as of May 29, 2024. Note: (a) denotes amateur.

US Open field

1. Recent winners of the U.S. Open (2014–2023)

Wyndham Clark (2,11,21), Bryson DeChambeau (21), Matt Fitzpatrick (11,21), Dustin Johnson (2,6), Martin Kaymer, Brooks Koepka (7,21), Jon Rahm (2,6,11,21), Jordan Spieth (11,21), Gary Woodland

2. The leading ten players, and those tying for tenth place, in the 2023 U.S. Open

Austin Eckroat (21), Harris English (21), Tommy Fleetwood (11,21), Rickie Fowler (11,21), Tom Kim (11,21), Min Woo Lee (21), Rory McIlroy (11,12,21), Xander Schauffele (7,11,21), Scottie Scheffler (6,9,11,12,21), Cameron Smith (8,9)

3. The winner of the 2023 U.S. Senior Open

Bernhard Langer

4. The winner of the 2023 U.S. Amateur

Nick Dunlap

5. Winners of the 2023 U.S. Junior Amateur and U.S. Mid-Amateur, and the runner-up in the 2023 U.S. Amateur

Stewart Hagestad (a), Bryan Kim (a), Neal Shipley (a)

6. Recent winners of the Masters Tournament (2020–2024)

Hideki Matsuyama (21)

7. Recent winners of the PGA Championship (2019–2024)

Phil Mickelson, Collin Morikawa (8,11,21), Justin Thomas (21)

8. Recent winners of The Open Championship (2019–2023)

Brian Harman (11,21), Shane Lowry (21)

9. Recent winners of The Players Championship (2022–2024)

10. The winner of the 2023 BMW PGA Championship

Ryan Fox

11. All players who qualified and were eligible for the 2023 Tour Championship

Keegan Bradley (21), Sam Burns (21), Patrick Cantlay (21), Corey Conners (21), Jason Day (21), Tony Finau (21), Lucas Glover (12,21), Emiliano Grillo (21), Tyrrell Hatton (21), Russell Henley (21), Max Homa (21), Viktor Hovland (12,21), Sungjae Im (21), Si-woo Kim (21), Taylor Moore (21), Adam Schenk (21), Sepp Straka (21), Nick Taylor (21)

12. Winners of multiple PGA Tour events from the 2023 U.S. Open to the start of the 2024 tournament

13. The top 5 players in the FedEx Cup standings as of May 20 who are not yet exempt

Billy Horschel, Mackenzie Hughes, Peter Malnati, Taylor Pendrith, Erik van Rooyen

14. The top player on the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour points list

Ben Kohles

15. The top 2 players on the 2023 Race to Dubai who are not yet exempt as of May 20

Adrian Meronk, Victor Perez

16. The top player on the 2024 Race to Dubai as of May 20 who is not yet exempt

Rikuya Hoshino

• Adam Scott in race against time to save major record

• Nine players seal US Open spots at Walton Heath

17. The winner of the 2023 Amateur Championship

Christo Lamprecht (a)

18. The winner of the Mark H. McCormack Medal in 2023

Gordon Sargent (a)

19. The individual winner of the 2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship

Hiroshi Tai (a)

20. The winner of the 2024 Latin America Amateur Championship

Santiago de la Fuente (a)

21. The leading 60 players on the Official World Golf Ranking as of May 20

Ludvig Åberg, An Byeong-hun, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Akshay Bhatia, Eric Cole, Thomas Detry, Adam Hadwin, Tom Hoge, Nicolai Højgaard, Stephan Jäger, Chris Kirk, Kurt Kitayama, Jake Knapp, Denny McCarthy, Alex Norén, Matthieu Pavon, J. T. Poston, Justin Rose, Sahith Theegala, Cameron Young, Will Zalatoris

22. The leading 60 players on the Official World Golf Ranking if not otherwise exempt as of June 10

To be updated in due course.

23. Special exemptions

Tiger Woods

Final Qualifiers

May 20 – Walton Heath, England

Sam Bairstow, Grant Forrest, Matteo Manassero, Richard Mansell, Tom McKibbin, Edoardo Molinari, Brandon Robinson-Thompson, Robert Rock, Jason Scrivener

May 20 – Hino Golf Club, Japan

Ryo Ishikawa, Riki Kawamoto, Taisei Shimizu

May 20 – Dallas Athletic Club, Texas

Parker Bell (a), Eugenio Chacarra, Nico Echavarría, Takumi Kanaya, Kang Sung-hoon, Kim Seong-hyeon, Logan McAllister, Michael McGowan (L), Mac Meissner, Francesco Molinari, Brandon Wu

June 3 – Cherry Hill Club, Canada

June 3 – Lake Merced Golf Club, California

June 3 – The Bear’s Club, Florida

June 3 – The Golf Club of Georgia, Georgia

June 3 – Woodmont Country Club, Marylan

June 3 – Canoe Brook Country Club, New Jersey

June 3 – Duke University Golf Club, North Carolina

June 3 – Ohio State University Golf Club, Ohio

June 3 – Springfield Country Club, Ohio

June 3 – Pronghorn Resort, Oregon

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.