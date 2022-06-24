search
Golf News

US Open: Final round tee times in full

By Jamie Hall19 June, 2022
US Open USGA The Country Club Tee times golf on TV The majors
Us Open Final Round Tee Times

It's in the balance.

Sunday at the US Open is set to be one of the most exciting in recent memory, with the biggest names in the game duelling it out at one of its most historic venues.

Jon Rahm is in pole position as it stands. Can the Spaniard hold off Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick? Could either of them claim their first major title? Will Rory McIlroy mount another stirring comeback?

We'll find out on Sunday at the Country Club. Keep reading to find out who's off when and with who.

US Open final round tee times in full

All times GMT

1:49pm
Harris English, Stewart Hagestad

2:00pm 
Sebastian Soderberg, Brandon Matthews

2:11pm 
Chris Naegel, Wil Besseling

2:22pm 
Austin Greaser, Tyrrell Hatton

2:33pm 
Grayson Murray, Bryson DeChambeau

2:44pm 
Callum Tarren, MJ Daffue

2:55pm 
Max Homa, Joaquin Niemann

• US Open: 6 big names to miss the cut

• Zalatoris and Fitzpatrick set for epic Sunday

3:06pm 
Sam Bennett, Chris Gotterup

:22pm 
Todd Sinnott, Patrick Reed

3:33pm 
K.H. Lee, Guido Migliozzi

3:44pm 
Brooks Koepka, Travis Vick

3:55pm 
Sam Stevens, Justin Rose

4:06pm 
Beau Hossler, Joseph Bramlett

4:17pm 
Andrew Putnam, Xander Schauffele

4:28pm 
Mackenzie Hughes, Marc Leishman

4:39pm 
Adam Scott, Richard Bland

4:55pm
David Lingmerth, Thomas Pieters 

5:06pm
Adam Schenk, JooHynug Kim 

5:17pm 
Cameron Tringale, Justin Thomas

5:28pm 
Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth

5:39pm 
Patrick Rodgers, Collin Morikawa

5:50pm 
Davis Riley, Brian Harman

6.01pm 
Dustin Johnson, Hideki Matsuyama

6.12pm 
Sebastian Munoz, Min Woo Lee

• 5 big names missing from US Open

• US Open to get HUGE purse increase

6:28pm 
Hayden Buckley, Aaron Wise

6:39pm
Seamus Power, Matthew NeSmith 

6:50pm 
Denny McCarthy, Gary Woodland

7.01pm 
Joel Dahmen, Nick Hardy

7.12pm 
Sam Burns, Rory McIlroy

7.23pm 
Scottie Scheffler, Adam Hadwin

7:34pm 
Jon Rahm, Keegan Bradley

7:45pm 
Will Zalatoris, Matt Fitzpatrick

