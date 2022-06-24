It's in the balance.
Sunday at the US Open is set to be one of the most exciting in recent memory, with the biggest names in the game duelling it out at one of its most historic venues.
Jon Rahm is in pole position as it stands. Can the Spaniard hold off Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick? Could either of them claim their first major title? Will Rory McIlroy mount another stirring comeback?
We'll find out on Sunday at the Country Club. Keep reading to find out who's off when and with who.
US Open final round tee times in full
All times GMT
1:49pm
Harris English, Stewart Hagestad
2:00pm
Sebastian Soderberg, Brandon Matthews
2:11pm
Chris Naegel, Wil Besseling
2:22pm
Austin Greaser, Tyrrell Hatton
2:33pm
Grayson Murray, Bryson DeChambeau
2:44pm
Callum Tarren, MJ Daffue
2:55pm
Max Homa, Joaquin Niemann
• US Open: 6 big names to miss the cut
• Zalatoris and Fitzpatrick set for epic Sunday
3:06pm
Sam Bennett, Chris Gotterup
:22pm
Todd Sinnott, Patrick Reed
3:33pm
K.H. Lee, Guido Migliozzi
3:44pm
Brooks Koepka, Travis Vick
3:55pm
Sam Stevens, Justin Rose
4:06pm
Beau Hossler, Joseph Bramlett
4:17pm
Andrew Putnam, Xander Schauffele
4:28pm
Mackenzie Hughes, Marc Leishman
4:39pm
Adam Scott, Richard Bland
4:55pm
David Lingmerth, Thomas Pieters
5:06pm
Adam Schenk, JooHynug Kim
5:17pm
Cameron Tringale, Justin Thomas
5:28pm
Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth
5:39pm
Patrick Rodgers, Collin Morikawa
5:50pm
Davis Riley, Brian Harman
6.01pm
Dustin Johnson, Hideki Matsuyama
6.12pm
Sebastian Munoz, Min Woo Lee
• 5 big names missing from US Open
• US Open to get HUGE purse increase
6:28pm
Hayden Buckley, Aaron Wise
6:39pm
Seamus Power, Matthew NeSmith
6:50pm
Denny McCarthy, Gary Woodland
7.01pm
Joel Dahmen, Nick Hardy
7.12pm
Sam Burns, Rory McIlroy
7.23pm
Scottie Scheffler, Adam Hadwin
7:34pm
Jon Rahm, Keegan Bradley
7:45pm
Will Zalatoris, Matt Fitzpatrick