It's in the balance.

Sunday at the US Open is set to be one of the most exciting in recent memory, with the biggest names in the game duelling it out at one of its most historic venues.

Jon Rahm is in pole position as it stands. Can the Spaniard hold off Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick? Could either of them claim their first major title? Will Rory McIlroy mount another stirring comeback?

We'll find out on Sunday at the Country Club. Keep reading to find out who's off when and with who.

US Open final round tee times in full

All times GMT

1:49pm

Harris English, Stewart Hagestad

2:00pm

Sebastian Soderberg, Brandon Matthews

2:11pm

Chris Naegel, Wil Besseling

2:22pm

Austin Greaser, Tyrrell Hatton

2:33pm

Grayson Murray, Bryson DeChambeau

2:44pm

Callum Tarren, MJ Daffue

2:55pm

Max Homa, Joaquin Niemann

3:06pm

Sam Bennett, Chris Gotterup

:22pm

Todd Sinnott, Patrick Reed

3:33pm

K.H. Lee, Guido Migliozzi

3:44pm

Brooks Koepka, Travis Vick

3:55pm

Sam Stevens, Justin Rose

4:06pm

Beau Hossler, Joseph Bramlett

4:17pm

Andrew Putnam, Xander Schauffele

4:28pm

Mackenzie Hughes, Marc Leishman

4:39pm

Adam Scott, Richard Bland

4:55pm

David Lingmerth, Thomas Pieters

5:06pm

Adam Schenk, JooHynug Kim

5:17pm

Cameron Tringale, Justin Thomas

5:28pm

Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth

5:39pm

Patrick Rodgers, Collin Morikawa

5:50pm

Davis Riley, Brian Harman

6.01pm

Dustin Johnson, Hideki Matsuyama

6.12pm

Sebastian Munoz, Min Woo Lee

6:28pm

Hayden Buckley, Aaron Wise

6:39pm

Seamus Power, Matthew NeSmith

6:50pm

Denny McCarthy, Gary Woodland

7.01pm

Joel Dahmen, Nick Hardy

7.12pm

Sam Burns, Rory McIlroy

7.23pm

Scottie Scheffler, Adam Hadwin

7:34pm

Jon Rahm, Keegan Bradley

7:45pm

Will Zalatoris, Matt Fitzpatrick