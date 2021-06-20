And so it all comes down to the this. Only one round remains before we know the identity of the 2021 US Open champion.
Russell Henley, Mackenzie Hughes and former Open champion Louis Oosthuizen lead the way on five-under at Torrey Pines.
However, four-time major winner Rory McIlroy and defending champion Bryson DeChambeau are just two shots back, with Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm and Matthew Wolff a further shot adrift in a tie for sixth.
Here are all of the tee times and pairings for what promises to be another thrilling US Open Sunday.
[All times UK]
US Open final round tee times in full
2.30pm
Wilco Nienaber
2.41pm
Fabian Gomez, Jimmy Walker
2.52pm
Matt Jones, Kyle Westmoreland
3.03pm
Phil Mickelson, Greyson Sigg
3.14pm
Taylor Montgomery, Rick Lamb
3.25pm
Tom Hoge, Marc Leishman
3.36pm
Stewart Cink, Hideki Matsuyama
3.47pm
Patrick Reed, Tommy Fleetwood
3.58pm
Wade Ormsby, Troy Merritt
4.09pm
Akshay Bhatia, Patrick Rodgers
4.20pm
Charley Hoffman, Jhonattan Vegas
4.31pm
Rafa Cabrera Bello, Sergio Garcia
4.42pm
Gary Woodland, Edoardo Molinari
4.53pm
Shane Lowry, Kevin Kisner
5.04pm
Adam Hadwin, Dylan Wu
5.15pm
Matt Fitzpatrick, Dylan Frittelli
5.26pm
Bubba Watson, Branden Grace
5.37pm
Rikuya Hoshino, Chez Reavie
5.48pm
Robert MacIntyre, Charl Schwartzel
5.59pm
Adam Scott, Patrick Cantlay
6.10pm
J.T. Poston, Si Woo Kim
6.21pm
Daniel Berger, Joaquin Niemann
6.32pm
Richard Bland, Guido Migliozzi
6.43pm
Lee Westwood, Brian Harman
6.54pm
Lanto Griffin, Chris Baker
7.05pm
Martin Kaymer, Jordan Spieth
7.16pm
Harris English, Justin Thomas
7.27pm
Brooks Koepka, Sungjae Im
7.38pm
Francesco Molinari, Ian Poulter
7.49pm
Paul Casey, Kevin Streelman
8.00pm
Xander Schauffele, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
8.11pm
Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson
8.22pm
Matthew Wolff, Jon Rahm
8.33pm
Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau
8.44pm
Rory McIlroy, Russell Henley
8.55pm
Louis Oosthuizen, Mackenzie Hughes