And so it all comes down to the this. Only one round remains before we know the identity of the 2021 US Open champion.

Russell Henley, Mackenzie Hughes and former Open champion Louis Oosthuizen lead the way on five-under at Torrey Pines.

However, four-time major winner Rory McIlroy and defending champion Bryson DeChambeau are just two shots back, with Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm and Matthew Wolff a further shot adrift in a tie for sixth.

Here are all of the tee times and pairings for what promises to be another thrilling US Open Sunday.

[All times UK]

US Open final round tee times in full

2.30pm

Wilco Nienaber

2.41pm

Fabian Gomez, Jimmy Walker

2.52pm

Matt Jones, Kyle Westmoreland

3.03pm

Phil Mickelson, Greyson Sigg

3.14pm

Taylor Montgomery, Rick Lamb

3.25pm

Tom Hoge, Marc Leishman

3.36pm

Stewart Cink, Hideki Matsuyama

3.47pm

Patrick Reed, Tommy Fleetwood

3.58pm

Wade Ormsby, Troy Merritt

4.09pm

Akshay Bhatia, Patrick Rodgers

4.20pm

Charley Hoffman, Jhonattan Vegas

4.31pm

Rafa Cabrera Bello, Sergio Garcia

4.42pm

Gary Woodland, Edoardo Molinari

4.53pm

Shane Lowry, Kevin Kisner

5.04pm

Adam Hadwin, Dylan Wu

5.15pm

Matt Fitzpatrick, Dylan Frittelli

5.26pm

Bubba Watson, Branden Grace

5.37pm

Rikuya Hoshino, Chez Reavie

5.48pm

Robert MacIntyre, Charl Schwartzel

5.59pm

Adam Scott, Patrick Cantlay

6.10pm

J.T. Poston, Si Woo Kim

6.21pm

Daniel Berger, Joaquin Niemann

6.32pm

Richard Bland, Guido Migliozzi

6.43pm

Lee Westwood, Brian Harman

6.54pm

Lanto Griffin, Chris Baker

7.05pm

Martin Kaymer, Jordan Spieth

7.16pm

Harris English, Justin Thomas

7.27pm

Brooks Koepka, Sungjae Im

7.38pm

Francesco Molinari, Ian Poulter

7.49pm

Paul Casey, Kevin Streelman

8.00pm

Xander Schauffele, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

8.11pm

Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson

8.22pm

Matthew Wolff, Jon Rahm

8.33pm

Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau

8.44pm

Rory McIlroy, Russell Henley

8.55pm

Louis Oosthuizen, Mackenzie Hughes