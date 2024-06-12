Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Another major championship, another premium on food and drinks.

Fans have criticised the eye-watering costs of beers and burgers before, and the US Open hasn’t taken note.

Those at Pinehurst No.2 will be glad to know they won’t need to pay PGA Championship prices – including beer at $15 a pop – but it’s not too dissimilar.

A picture of one concession stand was posted on X by North Carolina author Lee Pace, who showed off the Merritt’s Store & Grill stand.

The renowned local sandwich store priced up its signature ‘Merritt’s Single BLT’ at a whopping $13, whilst ‘The Linda Woods Chicken Salad’ was priced at $11.

Augusta National classics in the shape of the egg salad sandwich and pimento cheese sandwich cost $11 each. That’s almost eight times more than at the Masters.

Meanwhile, the official beer of the US Open is Corona, with the stand flogging a single drink at $11.

Modelo and Coors Light are also available at the same price, whilst a white claw black cherry seltzer will set you back $12.50.

American Express card holders are afforded a 10% discount on their purchases but, without, one seltzer and one BLT sandwich will cost upwards of $25.

And, as always, it’s disgruntled a few fans.

One user replied to the original post: “$11 dollar pimento cheese sandwich!!!!”. Another wrote: “Knock 75% off those prices and we got a Masters level food stand.”

The prices even had one fan urging others to try going sober this weekend. X user Rick Dickson posted: “Look at those prices. Don’t miss that. A great time for anyone to join Team Sober for the weekend.”

Look at those prices 🥴. Don’t miss that. A great time for anyone to join Team Sober for the weekend 💪 https://t.co/t86gFB6me8 — Rick Dickson🇺🇸 (@rickdicksonreal) June 10, 2024

Full price list at the 124th US Open

Merritt’s Single BLT $13

The Linda Woods Chicken Salad, Egg Salad, Pimento Cheese $11

Banana Pudding $6

North Carolina Nuts $5

Assorted Kind Bars $3.50

Chips $3

Candy $4.50

Cookie $3.50

Corona Premier, Modelo Coors Light $11

Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite $3.40

Dasani Water $4

Powerade $5

White Claw Black Cherry Seltzer $12.50

