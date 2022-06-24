US Open: Full prize money and payout revealed

It's official: this week's US Open is the most lucrative major in golf history.

The winner of the championship, currently taking place at The Country Club in Brookline, will take home an eye-watering $3.15million.

That's $900,000 more than Jon Rahm received for his victory at Torrey Pines a year ago.

• US Open: 6 big names who missed the cut

• US Open star explains viral shot

Altogether, there's a colossal $17.5million up for grabs this year with the top-17 players all set to make a quarter of a million dollars at a minimum.

Here's a full breakdown of what's at stake...

US OPEN 2022 - FULL PRIZE MONEY & PAYOUT

1. $3,150,000

2. $1,890,000

3. $1,225,374

4. $859,032

5. $715,491

6. $634,415

7. $571,950

8. $512,249

9. $463,604

10. $425,830

11. $388,609

12. $359,311

13. $334,805

14. $309,008

15. $286,896

16. $268,470

17. $253,729

18. $238,988

19. $224,247

20. $209,506

• World No.1 DUFFS pitch at US Open



21. $196,792

22. $184,078

23. $171,732

24. $160,308

25. $150,358

26. $141,882

27. $135,432

28. $129,720

29. $124,192

30. $118,665

31. $113,137

32. $107,609

33. $102,081

34. $97,106

35. $93,052

36. $88,998

37. $85,129

38. $81,444

39. $77,758

40. $74,073

• 5 big names missing from US Open



41. $70,388

42. $66,703

43. $63,017

44. $59,332

45. $55,647

46. $52,330

47. $49,013

48. $45,881

49. $44,038

50. $42,196

51. $41,090

52. $40,169

53. $39,432

54. $39,063

55. $38,695

56. $38,326

57. $37,958

58. $37,589

59. $37,221

60. $36,852

The 81 professionals who missed the cut, meantime, will each receive $10,000.

