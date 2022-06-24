US Open: Full prize money and payout revealed

It's official: this week's US Open is the most lucrative major in golf history.
The winner of the championship, currently taking place at The Country Club in Brookline, will take home an eye-watering $3.15million.
That's $900,000 more than Jon Rahm received for his victory at Torrey Pines a year ago.
Altogether, there's a colossal $17.5million up for grabs this year with the top-17 players all set to make a quarter of a million dollars at a minimum.
Here's a full breakdown of what's at stake...
US OPEN 2022 - FULL PRIZE MONEY & PAYOUT
1. $3,150,000
2. $1,890,000
3. $1,225,374
4. $859,032
5. $715,491
6. $634,415
7. $571,950
8. $512,249
9. $463,604
10. $425,830
11. $388,609
12. $359,311
13. $334,805
14. $309,008
15. $286,896
16. $268,470
17. $253,729
18. $238,988
19. $224,247
20. $209,506
21. $196,792
22. $184,078
23. $171,732
24. $160,308
25. $150,358
26. $141,882
27. $135,432
28. $129,720
29. $124,192
30. $118,665
31. $113,137
32. $107,609
33. $102,081
34. $97,106
35. $93,052
36. $88,998
37. $85,129
38. $81,444
39. $77,758
40. $74,073
41. $70,388
42. $66,703
43. $63,017
44. $59,332
45. $55,647
46. $52,330
47. $49,013
48. $45,881
49. $44,038
50. $42,196
51. $41,090
52. $40,169
53. $39,432
54. $39,063
55. $38,695
56. $38,326
57. $37,958
58. $37,589
59. $37,221
60. $36,852
The 81 professionals who missed the cut, meantime, will each receive $10,000.