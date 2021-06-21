US Open: Full prize money payout

The 121st US Open is officially in the books - and it's one that Jon Rahm is never likely to forget.

On a tense final day, the 26-year-old Spaniard emerged from a star-studded pack to win his first major championship in thrilling circumstances.

As the champion, there are plenty of things Rahm receives. For example, the famous silver trophy, the Jack Nicklaus gold medal and enough ranking points to propel him back to world No.1.

Of course, he also earns some money. Or rather a lot of money.

Of the four men's major championships, the US Open offers the biggest purse - a cool $12.5million. Rahm's cut? A whopping $2,250,000. Even runner-up Louis Oosthuizen earned himself a seven-figure sum.

Here's a full breakdown of who's walking away with what...

2021 US Open - Prize money breakdown

1: Jon Rahm, $2,250,000

2: Louis Oosthuizen, $1,350,000

3: Harris English, $829,084

T-4: Guido Migliozzi, $498,176

T-4: Brooks Koepka, $498,176

T-4: Collin Morikawa, $498,176

T-7: Branden Grace, $306,89

T-7: Daniel Berger, $306,893

T-7: Paul Casey, $306,893

T-7: Xander Schauffele, $306,893

T-7: Scottie Scheffler, $306,893

T-7: Rory McIlroy, $306,893

T-13: Francesco Molinari, $217,796

T-13: Russell Henley, $217,796

T-15: Patrick Cantlay, $177,279

T-15: Kevin Streelman, $177,279

T-15: Matthew Wolff, $177,279

T-15: Mackenzie Hughes, $177,279

T-19: Patrick Reed, $125,363

T-19: Sergio Garcia, $125,363

T-19: Charl Schwartzel, $125,363

T-19: Brian Harman, $125,363

T-19: Jordan Spieth, $125,363

T-19: Justin Thomas, $125,363

T-19: Dustin Johnson, $125,363

T-26: Hideki Matsuyama, $87,941

T-26: Rikuya Hoshino, $87,941

T-26: Chris Baker, $87,941

T-26: Martin Kaymer, $87,941

T-26: Bryson DeChambeau, $87,941

T-31: Patrick Rodgers, $71,030

T-31: Dylan Wu, $71,030

T-31: Joaquin Niemann, $71,03

T-31: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, $71,030

T-35: Edoardo Molinari, $57,696

T-35: Robert MacIntyre, $57,696

T-35: Adam Scott, $57,696

T-35: Lanto Griffin, $57,696

T-35: Sungjae Im, $57,696

T-40: Wade Ormsby, $43,883

T-40: Adam Hadwin, $43,883

T-40: Chez Reavie, $43,883

T-40: J.T. Poston, $43,883

T-40: Si Woo Kim, $43,883

T-40: Ian Poulter, $43,883

T-46: Rick Lamb, $32,351

T-46: Tom Hoge, $32,351

T-46: Dylan Frittelli, $32,351

T-46: Lee Westwood, $32,351

T-50: Tommy Fleetwood, $27,327

T-50: Rafa Cabrera Bello, $27,327

T-50: Gary Woodland, $27,327

T-50: Bubba Watson, $27,327

T-50: Richard Bland, $27,327

T-55: Kevin Kisner, $26,056

T-55: Matt Fitzpatrick, $26,056

T-57: Taylor Montgomery, $25,183

T-57: Stewart Cink, $25,183

T-57: Akshay Bhatia, $25,183

T-57: Charley Hoffman, $25,183

T-57: Jhonattan Vegas, $25,183

T-62: Phil Mickelson, $24,310

T-62: Greyson Sigg, $24,310

64: Marc Leishman, $23,936

T-65: Matt Jones, $23,437

T-65: Troy Merritt, $23,437

T-65: Shane Lowry, $23,437

T-68: Wilco Nienaber, $22,814

T-68: Kyle Westmoreland, $22,814

T-70: Fabian Gomez, $22,309

T-70: Jimmy Walker, $22,309