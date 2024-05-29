Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The third major of the season is already upon us – it’s now time for the US Open.

The 124th edition of America’s national championship takes place at Pinehurst No.2 this year, the famed North Carolina layout that last hosted this tournament back in 2014.

Martin Kaymer won the USGA showpiece on that occasion, while Wyndham Clark heads to Pinehurst as the defending champion following last year’s win at Los Angeles Country Club.

• 9 big names not in the US Open

• Nine players seal US Open spots at Walton Heath

Sky Sports has exclusive live broadcasting rights for the US Open, showing comprehensive coverage of the tournament throughout the week.

The UK broadcaster will show the live action from midday during the opening two rounds and will begin coverage in the afternoon over the weekend after the 36-hole cut.

Here’s the full listings of where you can watch the US Open on TV…

US Open 2024 TV Schedule

• Biggest prize in women’s golf history at US Women’s Open

• How much does it cost to put your logo on a golfer? Inside the big-money deals of tour players

All times BST

Thursday 13 June

Round 1: Sky Sports Main Event (12:30), Sky Sports Golf (12:30), Sky Sports Main Event (23:30)

Friday 14 June

Round 2: Sky Sports Golf (12:30)

Saturday 15 June

Round 3: Sky Sports Main Event (15:00), Sky Sports Golf (15:00), Sky Sports Main Event (23:00)

Sunday 16 June

Final Round: Sky Sports Golf (14:00), Sky Sports Main Event (19:00)