US Open hopeful four-putts from FIVE FEET

Golf News

By bunkered.co.uk19 June, 2021
Brian Harman US Open Torrey Pines Putting Major Championships Watch
Brian Harman Four Putt

Brian Harman is generally one of the better putters on the PGA Tour.

The 34-year-old American currently ranks 17th in SG: Putting, fifth in Total Putting, 11th in Overall Putting Average, and fourth in Three-Putt Avoidance.

You get the picture.

However, when it comes to the US Open, reputations count for very little and even the best in the business can be made to look somewhat foolish.

Exhibit A: Harman’s nightmare on the sixth green during the third round at Torrey Pines.

• Bob Mac thrilled by US Open's Euros surprise

• Bubba speaks up in support of Matthew Wolff

After finding a greenside bunker with his approach, the two-time PGA Tour splashed out to leave himself himself a five-footer for par.

No problem for a man of his prowess with the wand, right?

Wrong.

Watch what happened (if you can face it)…

Four putts from inside five feet. Ouch.

It all added up to a triple-bogey seven that dropped Harman back down to two-over for the championship.

• TaylorMade unveils stunning US Open bag

This week is Harman’s eighth appearance in the US Open and the 21st major start of his career. He finished in a tie for second in the 2017 championship at Erin Hills when Brooks Koepka took the title. 

He’ll need to cut out costly mistakes like this if he’s ever going to go one better.

