search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsUS Open: Is this the craziest golf bet of all time?

Golf News

US Open: Is this the craziest golf bet of all time?

By bunkered.co.uk11 September, 2020
Phil Mickelson Gambling golf betting Betting US Open Major Championships Winged Foot William Hill
Skins 4Ef9F3D60E48F60Baa5813F356Ceb776

They say that nobody wants to win the US Open more than Phil Mickelson.

We reckon we can now safely challenge that theory.

According to William Hill US, one of its customers stands to win a whopping $3,325,000 if the five-time major champion comes out on top at Winged Foot next week.

The unidentified gambler lumped a whopping $45,000 on 'Lefty' at odds of 75/1 earlier today.

• John Daly reveals shock cancer diagnosis

• Bob-Mac has extra reason to play well at US Open

The potential payout is the second largest liability for an individual golf wager in William Hill US history and is over a million dollars more than the cheque the US Open champ will take home. 

Mickelson is an interesting choice to pick for victory in the second major of this reshuffled season. 

Listen!

IS $15M TOO MUCH TO WIN FOR PLAYING GOLF?

Phil Mickelson

Currently 51st on the world rankings, the 50-year-old has managed only one top-20 finish in the majors since finishing runner-up to Henrik Stenson in the 2016 Open.

He also has significant scar tissue in the US Open, having finished second in the championship a record six times, most recently in 2013. 

He finished the 2019/20 PGA Tour season in 75th place on the FedEx Cup standings, with just two top-10 finishes. 

• Caddyshack star volunteers to caddie at US Open

• Injured Brooks Koepka out of the US Open

However, he has shown recent glimpses of rediscovering his best form. He finished in a tie for second in the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational before cantering to victory on his Champions Tour debut just two weeks ago. 

Could next week be the week that he finally captures the US Open and becomes the sixth player in the history of the game to complete the career grand slam?

One guy will certainly be hoping so...

Related!

Meet the man who won $1.1m when Tiger won the 2019 Masters

CLICK HERE FOR MORE

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Phil Mickelson

Related Articles - golf betting

Related Articles - Betting

Related Articles - US Open

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - Winged Foot

Related Articles - William Hill

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
TITLEIST TOUR SPEED – Better than the Pro V1???
Titleist
play button
THE SIMPLE WAY TO HIT A LOB SHOT | GOLF EXPLAINED
Golf Lessons
play button
TaylorMade MG2 TW Grind Wedges – Tiger Woods’ secret short game weapon
TaylorMade
play button
A simple drill for perfect timing | IMG Academy
Golf Lessons
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Justin Thomas hits the front on low-scoring day at US Open
The eye-watering prize money up for grabs at the US Open
US Open 2020: Round 2 tee times
“There’s a lot that’s off” admits struggling Spieth
WATCH - Patrick Reed's hole-in-one met with deafening silence

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Get more width in your backswing
Watch
play button
Commit to each swing
Watch
play button
How to improve your strike with Peter Barber
Watch
play button
A simple tip to hit the ball higher
Callaway
See all videos right arrow