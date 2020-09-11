US Open: Is this the craziest golf bet of all time?

They say that nobody wants to win the US Open more than Phil Mickelson.

We reckon we can now safely challenge that theory.



According to William Hill US, one of its customers stands to win a whopping $3,325,000 if the five-time major champion comes out on top at Winged Foot next week.

The unidentified gambler lumped a whopping $45,000 on 'Lefty' at odds of 75/1 earlier today.

• John Daly reveals shock cancer diagnosis

• Bob-Mac has extra reason to play well at US Open

The potential payout is the second largest liability for an individual golf wager in William Hill US history and is over a million dollars more than the cheque the US Open champ will take home.

Mickelson is an interesting choice to pick for victory in the second major of this reshuffled season.

Listen!

IS $15M TOO MUCH TO WIN FOR PLAYING GOLF?

Currently 51st on the world rankings, the 50-year-old has managed only one top-20 finish in the majors since finishing runner-up to Henrik Stenson in the 2016 Open.

He also has significant scar tissue in the US Open, having finished second in the championship a record six times, most recently in 2013.

He finished the 2019/20 PGA Tour season in 75th place on the FedEx Cup standings, with just two top-10 finishes.

• Caddyshack star volunteers to caddie at US Open

• Injured Brooks Koepka out of the US Open

However, he has shown recent glimpses of rediscovering his best form. He finished in a tie for second in the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational before cantering to victory on his Champions Tour debut just two weeks ago.

Could next week be the week that he finally captures the US Open and becomes the sixth player in the history of the game to complete the career grand slam?

One guy will certainly be hoping so...

Related!

Meet the man who won $1.1m when Tiger won the 2019 Masters

CLICK HERE FOR MORE