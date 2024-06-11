Sign up for our daily newsletter
Jon Rahm admits that he doesn’t know if he will be fit enough to play in this week’s US Open as he continues to battle a mystery foot injury.
The 29-year-old managed only six holes of his second round of the LIV Golf event in Houston last week before he had to concede defeat to an infection in his left foot.
And whilst he has travelled to Pinehurst for the third men’s major of the season, Rahm – who was pictured wearing a flip-flop on the injured foot – is unsure if he’ll be able to peg it up in Thursday’s first round.
“It was getting to a point where I wasn’t making the swings I wanted to make, and I could have hurt other parts of my swing just because of the pain,” he said. “As to right now this week, I don’t know.”
Rahm added that the injury is a “concern”, insisting that it feels better than it did at the weekend but that he’s still in pain.
As for its origin, he says that is a total mystery.
“We’ve been trying to figure it out because I think that the closest term would be a lesion on the skin,” said Rahm.
“If I were to show you, it’s a little low in between my pinky toeand the next toe.
I don’t know how or what happened, but it got infected. The pain was high. On Saturday morning, I did get a shot to numb the area. It was supposed to last the whole round, but by my second hole I was in pain already.
‘The infection was the worrisome part. The infection is now controlled, but there’s still swelling and there’s still pain.
“There’s a reason I walked out here in a shoe and a flip-flop, trying to keep the area dry and trying to get that to heal as soon as possible.
“But I can only do what I can do. The human body can only work so fast.”
Rahm is chasing his first individual win, anywhere on the planet, since the 2023 Masters and he admits he would dearly love that drought to end this week.
“This is definitely a bucket list golf course to come and play, whether it’s a major championship or not,” he added.
“To see images from what it looked like in 2005 and then what [Ben] Crenshaw and his partners did on the redo is quite incredible.
“To change it that much and still keep it historically — I don’t know if ‘relevant’ is the word, but still historically competitive and still play like a US Open is quite incredible.”
