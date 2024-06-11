Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Jon Rahm admits that he doesn’t know if he will be fit enough to play in this week’s US Open as he continues to battle a mystery foot injury.

The 29-year-old managed only six holes of his second round of the LIV Golf event in Houston last week before he had to concede defeat to an infection in his left foot.

And whilst he has travelled to Pinehurst for the third men’s major of the season, Rahm – who was pictured wearing a flip-flop on the injured foot – is unsure if he’ll be able to peg it up in Thursday’s first round.

“It was getting to a point where I wasn’t making the swings I wanted to make, and I could have hurt other parts of my swing just because of the pain,” he said. “As to right now this week, I don’t know.”

Rahm added that the injury is a “concern”, insisting that it feels better than it did at the weekend but that he’s still in pain.

• Rejuvenated Bryson DeChambeau details “ultimate goal”

• Wyndham Clark says Pinehurst is already “borderline”

As for its origin, he says that is a total mystery.

“We’ve been trying to figure it out because I think that the closest term would be a lesion on the skin,” said Rahm.

“If I were to show you, it’s a little low in between my pinky toeand the next toe.

I don’t know how or what happened, but it got infected. The pain was high. On Saturday morning, I did get a shot to numb the area. It was supposed to last the whole round, but by my second hole I was in pain already.

‘The infection was the worrisome part. The infection is now controlled, but there’s still swelling and there’s still pain.

“There’s a reason I walked out here in a shoe and a flip-flop, trying to keep the area dry and trying to get that to heal as soon as possible.

• US Open: Round 1 tee times in full

• US Open: Where and when to watch it on UK TV

• US Open: Prize money and payout for Pinehurst

“But I can only do what I can do. The human body can only work so fast.”

Rahm is chasing his first individual win, anywhere on the planet, since the 2023 Masters and he admits he would dearly love that drought to end this week.

“This is definitely a bucket list golf course to come and play, whether it’s a major championship or not,” he added.

“To see images from what it looked like in 2005 and then what [Ben] Crenshaw and his partners did on the redo is quite incredible.

“To change it that much and still keep it historically — I don’t know if ‘relevant’ is the word, but still historically competitive and still play like a US Open is quite incredible.”

Michael McEwan is the Deputy Editor of bunkered and has been part of the team since 2004. In that time, he has interviewed almost every major figure within the sport, from Jack Nicklaus, to Rory McIlroy, to Donald Trump. The host of the multi award-winning bunkered Podcast and a member of Balfron Golfing Society, Michael is the author of three books and is the 2023 PPA Scotland 'Writer of the Year' and 'Columnist of the Year'. Dislikes white belts, yellow balls and iron headcovers. Likes being drawn out of the media ballot to play Augusta National. Deputy Editor