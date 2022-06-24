search
US Open: Matt Fitzpatrick makes history with maiden major

US Open: Matt Fitzpatrick makes history with maiden major

By Jamie Hall19 June, 2022
LEADERBOARD -6 Fitzpatrick; -5 Zalatoris, Scheffler; -3 Matsuyama; -2 Morikawa, McIlroy. SELECTED OTHERS +1 Rahm; +2 Schauffele; +4 D. Johnson.

Matt Fitzpatrick is a major champion.

The Sheffield native came of age with a stunning US Open win at the Country Club in Brookline, the same venue where it all began with his US Amateur victory nine years ago.

Fitzpatrick now enters the record books alongside Jack Nicklaus as the only man to win the US Amateur and US Open at the same course.

"I have no words," an emotional Fitzpatrick said in the immediate aftermath.

"It's what I've grown up dreaming of and I've been working hard for this for a long time.

"I've won twice here now. I'm trying to get every tour event played here."

On the most exciting major finale in years, the pendulum swung one way then another.

Scottie Scheffler looked as though he would pull away and add to his Masters crown. Pro golf’s current nearly man Will Zalatoris gave it a real go.

Hideki Matsuyama, barely seen or spoken of, went under the radar with an exceptional final round, while Rory McIlroy threatened.

But Fitzpatrick was a class above.

It wasn’t always easy. Two consecutive bogeys after the turn threatened to derail his bid.

However, a monster putt for birdie on 13 proved the turning point.

Even then, it wasn't over. A pulled tee shot on 18 found a fairway bunker, and anything less than a par would have meant a three-way playoff with Zalatoris and Scheffler.

But a truly wonderful shot from the sand salvaged the four he needed and ensured his name will be carved onto the trophy.

"If there's one shot I've struggled with and absolutely did not want it's a fairway bunker shot," Fitzpatrick admitted.

"But it's one of the best shots I've hit of all time."

