Wondering what happens when the leaders are tied after 72 holes at the US Open? You’ve come to the right place.

Here are all the details you need to know on the playoff format and playoff rules for the US Open, the penultimate men’s major of the season.

US Open playoff rules

The US Open has not had a playoff since 2008, when Tiger Woods defeated Rocco Mediate in an 18-hole Monday playoff at Torrey Pines.

There was not another US Open playoff for 16 years, the longest period America’s national championship has had without going to sudden-death holes.

But since Woods’ famous win in 2008, the playoff rules have changed slightly.

In 2018, the USGA implemented a two-hole aggregate playoff if two players are tied after 72 holes. That’s to ensure a champion would be found on Sunday evening.

“After receiving input from a variety of constituents, including players, fans, volunteers, officials and our broadcast partners, it clearly came across as something that everyone valued, and would benefit from,” then USGA CEO Mike Davis said.

Which holes will be used for the US Open playoff?

At the 2024 US Open at Pinehurst, the playoff holes would be holes 17 and 18 for the two-hole shootout.

If the players finish the two extra holes tied, it is sudden death from then on, played on the same holes.

US Open Playoff

