Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Bryson DeChambeau has just won the most lucrative US Open in history.

Despite being two shots back with five holes to play, the American held his nerve to grind out a second triumph in the championship and claim a huge winner’s prize.

Pinehurst set the stage for another demanding test and crowned the Crushers GC as the winner of the 124th US Open.

With a Jack Nicklaus medal and the prestigious trophy secured, DeChambeau leaves North Carolina $4.3 million richer.

That’s because Mike Whan – USGA CEO – confirmed that all its sanctioned majors would award champions with 20% of the cut.

So, as the official prize purse for the 2024 US Open was confirmed at $21.5 million, the winner will receive an all-time high pay cheque.

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy walked away with just north of $2 million after another agonising near miss, as his wait to end the major drought rumbles on.

Here’s the full payout from Pinehurst and the 2024 US Open…

• OPINION: Sorry, Rory, but there’s only one word to describe US Open finish

• Top coaches uses US Open to aim dig at rollback

US Open prize money payout

WIN: Bryson DeChambeau, $4,300,000

2. Rory McIlroy, $2,322,000

T3: Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay, $1,229,051

5: Matthieu Pavon, $843,765

6: Hideki Matsuyama, $748,154

T7: Russell Henley, Xander Schauffele, $639,288.5

T9: Sam Burns, Davis Thompson, Corey Conners, $502,391.33

T12: Sergio Garcia, Ludvig Aberg, $409,279

T14: Thomas Detry, Collin Morikawa, $351,369.50

T16: Tommy Fleetwood, Akshay Bhatia, Taylor Pendrith, $299,218

T19: Shane Lowry, Aaron Rai, $255,758.50

T21: Max Greyserman, Daniel Berger, Min Woo Lee, Stephan Jaeger, Brian Harman, $203,607.20

T26: Brooks Koepka, Zac Blair, Chris Kirk, Neal Shipley (a), Tom Kim, Tyrrell Hatton, $149,971

T32: Adam Scott, Si Woo Kim, Sahith Theegala, Keegan Bradley, Isaiah Salinda, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Cameron Smith, J.T. Poston, Denny McCarthy, $105,775

T41: Frankie Capan III, Harris English, Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler, Tom McKibbin, Tim Widing, Emiliano Grillo, Billy Horschel, Luke Clanton (a), $84,376.75

T50: Justin Lower, Matt Kuchar, Nicolai Hojgaard, Mark Hubbard, $48,022.25

54: Nico Echavarria, $46,067

55: David Puig, $45,632

T56: S.H. Kim, Ben Kohles, Ryan Fox, Sepp Straka, Greyson Sigg, Brian Campbell, Adam Svensson, Wyndham Clark, $43,676.25

T64: Matthew Fitzpatrick, Francesco Molinari, Martin Kaymer, $41,286

T67: Cameron Young, Brendon Todd, $40,199.50

69: Dean Burmester, $39,548

T70: Brandon Wu, Gunnar Broin (a), $39,113

72: Sam Bennett, $38,678

MC: $10,000