HomeGolf NewsUS Open: Pro takes ELEVEN at 18th during first round

Golf News

US Open: Pro takes ELEVEN at 18th during first round

By Michael McEwan14 June, 2019
US Open 2019 US Open Lucas Bjerregaard Pebble Beach Major Championships USGA John Daly
Bjerregaard

Denmark's Lucas Bjerregaard was having a tough day as it was, lying three-over after his first eight holes of the 2019 US Open.

The he walked onto the 18th tee - his ninth - and, well, the wheels really came off.

The 27-year-old - a beaten semi-finalist in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship in March - came a cropper, carding a sextuple-bogey 11 (yep, ELEVEN) to tumble way down the leaderboard.

It's not entirely clear what happened although it appears he found the Pacific Ocean twice off the tee and stuck another shot out of bounds before finally getting a ball in play at the fourth time of asking. 

Lucas Bjerregaard Us Open Nightmare
Bjerregaard Scorecard

On a day of uncharacteristically low scoring at the US Open, that 18th hole horror show sent Bjerregaard briefly to the bottom of the leaderboard. 

It was the highest score for one hole at a US Open since John Daly had a 14 - coincidentally, also on the 18th at Pebble Beach - in 2000.

However, he can console him with the fact that it's still some way off being the worst score ever clocked up at the championship. That dubious honour belongs to Ray Ainsley, who carded a 19 on the par-4 16th at Cherry Hills in 1938.

