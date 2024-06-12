Sign up for our daily newsletter
The most lucrative prize in golf’s major history is up for grabs at Pinehurst No.2 this week.
This year’s US Open champion will not only have the distinction of their name scribed onto the famous trophy – they will also bank the biggest winner’s cheque we have ever seen in the ‘Big Four.’
USGA chief executive Mike Whan confirmed that the total prize purse for America’s national championship has increased from $20million to $21.5million in 2024.
Wyndham Clark scooped $3.6million as the winner of last year’s showpiece at Los Angeles Country Club – but the winner at Pinehurst is in line for a considerable chunk more.
The man who tames the iconic North Carolina layout will claim a record $4.3million winner’s prize – a $700,000 increase on Clark’s sum.
Those who miss the cut at what looks set to be a treacherous US Open test won’t be out of pocket either. A $10,000 consolation prize is available for all those who don’t make the weekend in the penultimate major on the men’s major calendar.
The $21.5million total prize fund eclipses the $20million purse at the Masters in April – where Scottie Scheffler scooped $3.6million as well as a Green Jacket.
LIV Golf had been known to offer the highest individual winners prize in the sport with a $4million winners share from the $25million purse at each of their events, but the USGA has gone one step further with this record announcement.
PGA champion Xander Schauffele took home $3.3million from an $18.5m purse at Valhalla in May, while the prize money for next month’s Open Championship at Royal Troon is still yet to be announced.
