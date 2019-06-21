search
HomeGolf NewsUS Open: Record prize money up for grabs at Pebble

Golf News

US Open: Record prize money up for grabs at Pebble

By Michael McEwan15 June, 2019
US Open 2019 US Open Pebble Beach Major Championships Prize money USGA Brooks Koepka
Us Open Trophy 2019

As well as the trophy, the Jack Nicklaus Gold medal and the right to call themselves a major champion for the rest of time, the 2019 US Open champion will also pocket a SERIOUS amount of cash.

Tournament officials have set this year's total purse at $12.5m - $500,000 up on last year and less than $400,000 shy of the TOTAL prize fund on the Ladies European Tour in 2018.

The winner of what is now the third men's major of the season will pocket a staggering $2.25m, a slight increase on the $2.16m banked by Brooks Koepka at Shinnecock Hills last year and tying with the PLAYERS Championship for the richest first prize in golf.

• "Terrifying" - Eye-witness on US Open cart crash

• "Get over yourself" - Beem hits out at English ace

The runner-up will also make over a million dollars - more than Jeongheun Lee6 earned for winning the US Women's Open just a few weeks ago.

A total of 156 players teed it up at Pebble Beach this week with even those who missed the cut trousering a cool $10,000 for their efforts. 

US Open prize money breakdown (top 25)

1. $2,250,000
2. $1,350,000
3. $846,799
4. $593,629
5. $494,436
6. $438,409
7. $395,244
8. $353,988
9. $320,371
10. $294,268

• Poulter MISSES BALL en route to ugly quad

11. $268,547
12. $248,300
13. $231,365
14. $213,539
15. $198,258
16. $185,525
17. $175,339
18. $165,151
19. $154,965
20. $144,778

• Spieth branded a "douche" for caddie criticism

21. $135,992
22. $127,206
23. $118,675
24. $110,780
25. $103,904

