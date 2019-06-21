US Open: Record prize money up for grabs at Pebble

As well as the trophy, the Jack Nicklaus Gold medal and the right to call themselves a major champion for the rest of time, the 2019 US Open champion will also pocket a SERIOUS amount of cash.
Tournament officials have set this year's total purse at $12.5m - $500,000 up on last year and less than $400,000 shy of the TOTAL prize fund on the Ladies European Tour in 2018.
The winner of what is now the third men's major of the season will pocket a staggering $2.25m, a slight increase on the $2.16m banked by Brooks Koepka at Shinnecock Hills last year and tying with the PLAYERS Championship for the richest first prize in golf.
• "Terrifying" - Eye-witness on US Open cart crash
• "Get over yourself" - Beem hits out at English ace
The runner-up will also make over a million dollars - more than Jeongheun Lee6 earned for winning the US Women's Open just a few weeks ago.
A total of 156 players teed it up at Pebble Beach this week with even those who missed the cut trousering a cool $10,000 for their efforts.
US Open prize money breakdown (top 25)
1. $2,250,000
2. $1,350,000
3. $846,799
4. $593,629
5. $494,436
6. $438,409
7. $395,244
8. $353,988
9. $320,371
10. $294,268
• Poulter MISSES BALL en route to ugly quad
11. $268,547
12. $248,300
13. $231,365
14. $213,539
15. $198,258
16. $185,525
17. $175,339
18. $165,151
19. $154,965
20. $144,778
• Spieth branded a "douche" for caddie criticism
21. $135,992
22. $127,206
23. $118,675
24. $110,780
25. $103,904