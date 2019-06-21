US Open: Record prize money up for grabs at Pebble

As well as the trophy, the Jack Nicklaus Gold medal and the right to call themselves a major champion for the rest of time, the 2019 US Open champion will also pocket a SERIOUS amount of cash.

Tournament officials have set this year's total purse at $12.5m - $500,000 up on last year and less than $400,000 shy of the TOTAL prize fund on the Ladies European Tour in 2018.

The winner of what is now the third men's major of the season will pocket a staggering $2.25m, a slight increase on the $2.16m banked by Brooks Koepka at Shinnecock Hills last year and tying with the PLAYERS Championship for the richest first prize in golf.

The runner-up will also make over a million dollars - more than Jeongheun Lee6 earned for winning the US Women's Open just a few weeks ago.

A total of 156 players teed it up at Pebble Beach this week with even those who missed the cut trousering a cool $10,000 for their efforts.

US Open prize money breakdown (top 25)

1. $2,250,000

2. $1,350,000

3. $846,799

4. $593,629

5. $494,436

6. $438,409

7. $395,244

8. $353,988

9. $320,371

10. $294,268

11. $268,547

12. $248,300

13. $231,365

14. $213,539

15. $198,258

16. $185,525

17. $175,339

18. $165,151

19. $154,965

20. $144,778

21. $135,992

22. $127,206

23. $118,675

24. $110,780

25. $103,904