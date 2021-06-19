search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsUS Open: Richard Bland shares lead at halfway stage

Golf News

US Open: Richard Bland shares lead at halfway stage

By Michael McEwan19 June, 2021
US Open Richard Bland Russell Henley Torrey Pines Major Championships
Richard Bland

AS IT STANDS -5 Bland, Henley; -4 Oosthuizen, Wolff; -3 Watson, Rahm; -2 Streelman, Hughes, Schauffele SELECTED OTHERS E DeChambeau, Morikawa, Thomas, Koepka; +1 McIlroy, Westwood; +2 MacIntyre, D. Johnson

Life's pretty good for Richard Bland right now.

Weeks after winning his first European Tour title at the 478th time of asking, the 48-year-old Englishman is tied for the 36-hole lead at the US Open.

The world No.115 carded a best-of-the-day four-under 71 to catapult himself to five-under and the top of the leaderboard at Torrey Pines. He’s joined there by three-time PGA Tour winner Russell Henley.

Hunting them down is a chasing pack comprised of some of the biggest names in the game. Jon Rahm, Louis Oosthuizen and Bryson DeChambeau, as well as Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas are all within five shots of Bland and Henley’s lead, setting up the prospect of a thrilling weekend.

• US Open: Round 3 tee times

• Bubba speaks up in support of Matthew Wolff

However, despite the star-studded chasing pack and the unfamiliar position he finds himself in – this is only his fourth major championship appearance – Bland is rightly optimistic about his prospects.

“I was feeling pretty good about my game [coming in],” he said. “I've been driving the ball well for five or six weeks now, which is the cornerstone if you're going to put a fight up for a US Open.

“When I saw this place on Monday, it kind of set up to my eye. There's not too many sort of doglegs. It's all there just straight in front of me, and that's the kind of golf course I like. There's nothing kind of jumping out and grabbing you or anything like that.”

Win or lose, Bland is hopeful he can extend his ‘Indian Summer’ a little longer to realise a lifetime ambition.

“I love watching the Masters,” he said. “I've been fortunate enough to play there with a friend of mine. There's nothing like the back nine of a Masters.

• Rory likes chances despite sloppy second round

“Hopefully if I can keep playing the way I'm playing, maybe next year I might be able to experience it, or the year after that would be unbelievable. That would be a proper dream come true.”

Most of the game’s biggest names made it safely through to the weekend. World No.12 Webb Simpson was the highest-ranked player to miss the cut, which fell at four-over.

Norway’s Viktor Hovland, meantime, withdrew after ten holes of his second round after being bothered by sand in his eyes.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - US Open

Related Articles - Richard Bland

Related Articles - Russell Henley

Related Articles - Torrey Pines

Related Articles - Major Championships

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
HOW TO WARM UP FOR A ROUND OF GOLF LIKE A TOUR PRO
David Law
play button
THESE TROLLEYS MAKE GOLF MORE FUN!
Stewart Golf
play button
REVIEW - Are these Cobra putters the best that money can buy?
Cobra
play button
THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN FOURSOMES & FOURBALL… and how to play them
Foursomes
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Danielle Kang wants LPGA to ban green reading books
Padraig Harrington adds two more vice captains
Leven Gold Medal gets new sponsor in American Golf
THE BUNKERED GOLF PODCAST
World of Golf Museum reopens following redevelopment

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Don’t change your swing, change your address position
Watch
play button
Get the basics right
Watch
play button
Get the ball in the air
Watch
play button
Pivot around a central point in your swing
Callaway
See all videos right arrow