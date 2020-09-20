search
HomeGolf NewsUS Open: Rory Sabbatini just hit the worst putt of all time

Golf News

US Open: Rory Sabbatini just hit the worst putt of all time

By bunkered.co.uk20 September, 2020
Rory Sabbatini Putting US Open Winged Foot US Open USGA Major Championships Watch
Rory Sabbatini Putt

Less than 24 hours after Danny Lee had a six-putt from inside four feet on the 18th hole at Winged Foot, Rory Sabbatini has had a nightmare all of his own on the greens at Winged Foot.

Playing the par-4 15th in his final round of this year's US Open, the South Africa-born Slovakian found himself facing a tricky putt for birdie. 

What happened next almost defies explanation. 

• WATCH - Pro has SIX-PUTT at US Open

• US Open 2020: Final round tee times

With his back to the pin, the 44-year-old took aim at a spot on the green which he must have felt would borrow back down towards the hole. 

It didn't quite work out like that.

Watch the footage...

OUCH!

Sabbatini subsequently signed for a double on his way to a miserable 11-over-par 81 and a 24-over total. 

All the more incredible when you consider he was one-under after the first day.

• Where will the 2021 US Open be played?

At the other end of the leaderboard, Matthew Wolff currently leads hold a two-shot lead over Bryson DeChambeau going into today's final round, with former Open champion Louis Oosthuizen a further shot adrift.

