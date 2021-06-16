US Open: Round 1 tee times in full

Sorry to disappoint you, golf fans, but the USGA has elected against a Bryson-Brooks pairing in the opening two rounds of this week's US Open.
There had been hopes that the organisers of the third men's major of the year might put the two rivals together for the first 36 holes at Torrey Pines in view of their very public feud.
However, the USGA has decided against that, pairing defending champion DeChambeau with Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama and Tyler Strafaci. Koepka, meanwhile, has 2020 US PGA champion Collin Morikawa and world No.2 Justin Thomas for company on the opening two days.
World No.1 Dustin Johnson is joined by Rory McIlroy and former US Open champion Justin Rose, whilst US PGA record-breaker Phil Mickelson will play alongside Max Homa and Xander Schauffele as he seeks, once again, to become just the sixth player to complete the career grand slam.
Here's a full list of all the groups and times for the opening round.
[All times UK]
Hole 1
2:45pm
Sahith Theegala, Edoardo Molinari, Greyson Sigg
2:56pm
Chris Baker, JJ Spaun, Fabian Gomez
3:07pm
Patrick Rodgers, Robby Shelton, Pierceson Coody (a)
3:18pm
Russell Henley, Mackenzie Hughes, Harris English
3:29pm
Francesco Molinari, Henrik Stenson, Shane Lowry
3:40pm
Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton, Viktor Hovland
3:51pm
Martin Kaymer, Webb Simpson, Gary Woodland
4:02pm
Tony Finau, Abraham Ancer, Daniel Berger
4:13pm
Si Woo Kim, Kevin Na, Bernd Wiesberger
4:24pm
Jimmy Walker, Ian Poulter, Ryan Palmer
4:35pm
JT Poston, Adam Hadwin, Joe Long (a)
4:46 pm
Luis Fernando Barco, Dylan Meyer, Matthew Sharpstene (a)
4:57pm
Mario Carmona, Wilson Furr, Davis Shore
8:30pm
Zach Zaback, Steve Allan, Eric Cole
8:41pm
Hayden Buckley, Taylor Montgomery, Jordan Smith
8:52pm
Chez Reavie, Richard Bland, Troy Merritt
9:03pm
Robert MacIntyre, Victor Perez, Matt Wallace
9:14pm
Tyler Strafaci, Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau
9:25pm
Adam Scott, Sergio Garcia, Bubba Watson
9:36pm
Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose
9:47pm
Matt Jones, Brendan Steele, Cameron Smith
9:58pm
Carlos Ortiz, Zach Johnson, Lanto Griffin
10:09pm
Sam Burns, Chan Kim, Thomas Detry
10:20pm
Ollie Osborne (a), Peter Malnati, Brian Stuard
10:31pm
John Huh, Johannes Veerman, Zack Sucher
10:42pm
Rick Lamb, Michael Johnson, Carson Schaake
Hole 10
2:45pm
Andy Pope, Brad Kennedy, Thomas Aiken
2:56pm
Yosuke Asaji, Marcus Armitage, Jhonattan Vegas
3:07pm
Cameron Young, Wilco Nienaber, Guido Migliozzi
3:18pm
Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood, Matthew Wolff
3:29pm
Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka
3:40pm
Kevin Kisner, Billy Horschel, Matt Kuchar
3:51pm
Max Homa, Xander Schauffele, Phil Mickelson
4:02pm
Jason Kokrak, Cameron Champ, Corey Conners
4:13pm
Paul Barjon, Sam Ryder, Ryo Ishikawa
4:24pm
Dylan Frittelli, Martin Laird, K.H. Lee
4:35pm
Rafa Cabrera Bello, Adrian Meronk, Sung Kang
4:46pm
Akshay Bhatia, Andrew Kozan (a), Alvaro Ortiz
4:57pm
James Hervol, Hayden Springer, Roy Cootes
5:30pm
David Coupland, Taylor Pendrith, Wade Ormsby
5:41pm
Tom Hoge, Bo Hoag, Joe Highsmith (a)
8:52pm
Erik van Rooyen, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Charl Schwartzel
9:03pm
Garrick Higgo, Cole Hammer (a), Joaquin Niemann
9:14pm
Lee Westwood, Stewart Cink, Paul Casey
9:25pm
Will Zalatoris, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth
9:36pm
Marc Leishman, Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed
9:47pm
Patrick Cantlay, Louis Oosthuizen, Sungjae Im
9:58pm
Kevin Streelman, Branden Grace, Charley Hoffman
10:09pm
Sebastian Munoz, Rikuya Hoshino, Brendon Todd
10:20pm
Wyndham Clark, Matthias Schmid (a), Matthew Southgate
10:31pm
Spencer Ralston (a), Dylan Wu, Justin Suh
10:42pm
Luis Gagne, Kyle Westmoreland, Christopher Crawford