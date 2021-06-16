US Open: Round 1 tee times in full

Sorry to disappoint you, golf fans, but the USGA has elected against a Bryson-Brooks pairing in the opening two rounds of this week's US Open.



There had been hopes that the organisers of the third men's major of the year might put the two rivals together for the first 36 holes at Torrey Pines in view of their very public feud.



However, the USGA has decided against that, pairing defending champion DeChambeau with Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama and Tyler Strafaci. Koepka, meanwhile, has 2020 US PGA champion Collin Morikawa and world No.2 Justin Thomas for company on the opening two days.

World No.1 Dustin Johnson is joined by Rory McIlroy and former US Open champion Justin Rose, whilst US PGA record-breaker Phil Mickelson will play alongside Max Homa and Xander Schauffele as he seeks, once again, to become just the sixth player to complete the career grand slam.



Here's a full list of all the groups and times for the opening round.



[All times UK]



Hole 1

2:45pm

Sahith Theegala, Edoardo Molinari, Greyson Sigg

2:56pm

Chris Baker, JJ Spaun, Fabian Gomez

3:07pm

Patrick Rodgers, Robby Shelton, Pierceson Coody (a)

3:18pm

Russell Henley, Mackenzie Hughes, Harris English

3:29pm

Francesco Molinari, Henrik Stenson, Shane Lowry

3:40pm

Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton, Viktor Hovland

3:51pm

Martin Kaymer, Webb Simpson, Gary Woodland



4:02pm

Tony Finau, Abraham Ancer, Daniel Berger

4:13pm

Si Woo Kim, Kevin Na, Bernd Wiesberger

4:24pm

Jimmy Walker, Ian Poulter, Ryan Palmer

4:35pm

JT Poston, Adam Hadwin, Joe Long (a)

4:46 pm

Luis Fernando Barco, Dylan Meyer, Matthew Sharpstene (a)

4:57pm

Mario Carmona, Wilson Furr, Davis Shore

8:30pm

Zach Zaback, Steve Allan, Eric Cole

8:41pm

Hayden Buckley, Taylor Montgomery, Jordan Smith

8:52pm

Chez Reavie, Richard Bland, Troy Merritt

9:03pm

Robert MacIntyre, Victor Perez, Matt Wallace

9:14pm

Tyler Strafaci, Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau

9:25pm

Adam Scott, Sergio Garcia, Bubba Watson

9:36pm

Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose



9:47pm

Matt Jones, Brendan Steele, Cameron Smith

9:58pm

Carlos Ortiz, Zach Johnson, Lanto Griffin

10:09pm

Sam Burns, Chan Kim, Thomas Detry

10:20pm

Ollie Osborne (a), Peter Malnati, Brian Stuard

10:31pm

John Huh, Johannes Veerman, Zack Sucher

10:42pm

Rick Lamb, Michael Johnson, Carson Schaake

Hole 10

2:45pm

Andy Pope, Brad Kennedy, Thomas Aiken

2:56pm

Yosuke Asaji, Marcus Armitage, Jhonattan Vegas

3:07pm

Cameron Young, Wilco Nienaber, Guido Migliozzi

3:18pm

Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood, Matthew Wolff

3:29pm

Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka

3:40pm

Kevin Kisner, Billy Horschel, Matt Kuchar

3:51pm

Max Homa, Xander Schauffele, Phil Mickelson



4:02pm

Jason Kokrak, Cameron Champ, Corey Conners

4:13pm

Paul Barjon, Sam Ryder, Ryo Ishikawa

4:24pm

Dylan Frittelli, Martin Laird, K.H. Lee

4:35pm

Rafa Cabrera Bello, Adrian Meronk, Sung Kang

4:46pm

Akshay Bhatia, Andrew Kozan (a), Alvaro Ortiz

4:57pm

James Hervol, Hayden Springer, Roy Cootes

5:30pm

David Coupland, Taylor Pendrith, Wade Ormsby

5:41pm

Tom Hoge, Bo Hoag, Joe Highsmith (a)

8:52pm

Erik van Rooyen, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Charl Schwartzel

9:03pm

Garrick Higgo, Cole Hammer (a), Joaquin Niemann

9:14pm

Lee Westwood, Stewart Cink, Paul Casey

9:25pm

Will Zalatoris, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth

9:36pm

Marc Leishman, Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed



9:47pm

Patrick Cantlay, Louis Oosthuizen, Sungjae Im

9:58pm

Kevin Streelman, Branden Grace, Charley Hoffman

10:09pm

Sebastian Munoz, Rikuya Hoshino, Brendon Todd

10:20pm

Wyndham Clark, Matthias Schmid (a), Matthew Southgate

10:31pm

Spencer Ralston (a), Dylan Wu, Justin Suh

10:42pm

Luis Gagne, Kyle Westmoreland, Christopher Crawford