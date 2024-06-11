Sign up for our daily newsletter
The 124th US Open is upon us – and it promises to be every bit as compelling as always.
For the fourth time in its history, America’s national championship will be contested over the No.2 course at Pinehurst Country Club in North Carolina.
The man to beat is Wyndham Clark following his dramatic victory at Los Angeles Country Club a year ago. However, if he is to successfully defend his title, the 30-year-old will need to repel the biggest names in the game.
Chief amongst those is Scottie Scheffler. The world No.1 will be bidding to become only the sixth player in history to win both The Masters and US Open in the same year.
Rory McIlroy, meantime, will be out to avenge his narrow defeat at the hands of Clark a year ago and end his decade-long major drought. The Irishman has won the US Open once before, way back in 2011 at Congressional.
Xander Schauffele could become the first player since Jordan Spieth in 2015 to win back-to-back majors following his win in the PGA Championship last month, whilst Ludvig Aberg has the opportunity to become the first player since Francis Ouimet in 1913 to win the US Open on his debut.
And all that is just for starters.
Fascinating storylines abound. It’s shaping up to be another memorable edition of ‘Golf’s Toughest Test’ and it all gets under way on Thursday.
Here’s a full list of who’s playing with whom – and when – in the opening round of the 2024 US Open…
US Open 2024 – Round 1 tee times
All times BST
No.1
11.45am
Michael McGowan, Carter Jenkins, Logan McAllister
11.56am
Frederik Kjettrup, Chris Petefish, Parker Bell (a)
12.07pm
Omar Morales (a), Max Greyserman, Casey Jarvis
12.18pm
Corey Conners, Stephan Jaeger, Emiliano Grillo
12.29pm
Ryo Ishikawa, Francesco Molinari, Sergio Garcia
12.40pm
Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Brooks Koepka
12.51pm
Rickie Fowler, Adam Hadwin, Phil Mickelson
1.02pm
Min Woo Lee, Sahith Theegala, Nicolai Højgaard
1.13pm
Si Woo Kim, Matthieu Pavon, Sungjae Im
1.24pm
Nico Echavarria, Robert Rock, Neal Shipley (a)
1.35pm
Takumi Kanaya, Stewart Hagestad (a), Mac Meissner
1.46pm
Isaiah Salinda, Bryan Kim (a), Jim Herman
1.57pm
Carson Schaake, Charlie Reiter, Colin Prater (a)
5.30pm
Jason Scrivener, Brandon Robinson Thompson, Brendan Valdes (a)
5.41pm
Santiago De la Fuente (a), Sam Bairstow, Eugenio Chacarra
5.52pm
Kurt Kitayama, Taylor Moore, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
6.03pm
Jason Day, Harris English, Tom Kim
6.14pm
Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler
6.25pm
Brian Harman, Nick Dunlap, Wyndham Clark
6.36pm
Hideki Matsuyama, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth
6.47pm
Shane Lowry, Keegan Bradley, Martin Kaymer
6.58pm
Akshay Bhatia, Eric Cole, Erik van Rooyen
7.09pm
Brendon Todd, Taylor Pendrith, Alex Noren
7.20pm
Thomas Detry, Brian Campbell, Jackson Buchanan (a)
7.31pm
Taisei Shimuzu, Gunnar Broin (a), Maxwell Moldovan
7.42pm
Sung Kang, Riki Kawamoto, John Chin
11.45am
Rico Hoey, Tom McKibbin, Matteo Manassero
11.56am
Dean Burmester, Rikuya Hoshino, Seamus Power
12.07pm
S.H. Kim, Justin Lower, Tim Widing
12.18pm
Lucas Glover, Sam Burns, Cameron Smith
12.29pm
Will Zalatoris, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tiger Woods
12.40pm
Patrick Cantlay, Matt Kuchar, Russell Henley
12.51pm
Tony Finau, Ludvig Åberg, Dustin Johnson
1.02pm
Justin Rose, Gary Woodland, Webb Simpson
1.13pm
Daniel Berger, Ryan Fox, David Puig
1.24pm
Byeong Hun An, Sam Bennett, Edoardo Molinari
1.35pm
Austin Eckroat, Adrian Meronk, Cam Davis
1.46pm
Aaron Rai, Davis Thompson, Zac Blair
1.57pm
Willie Mack III, Richard Mansell, Ashton McCulloch (a)
5.30pm
Greyson Sigg, Grant Forrest, Wells Williams (a)
5.41pm
Chesson Hadley, Mark Hubbard, Adam Svensson
5.52pm
Beau Hossler, Victor Perez, Adam Schenk
6.03pm
Robert MacIntyre, Nick Taylor, Mackenzie Hughes
6.14pm
Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood, Tom Hoge
6.25pm
Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland, Max Homa
6.36pm
Sepp Straka, Peter Malnati, J.T. Poston
6.47pm
Gordon Sargent (a), Jake Knapp, Cameron Young
6.58pm
Chris Kirk, Billy Horschel, Adam Scott
7.09 pm
Ben Kohles, Denny McCarthy, Benjamin James (a)
7.20pm
Frankie Capan III, Andrew Svoboda, Luke Clanton (a)
7.31pm
Harry Higgs, Hiroshi Tai (a), Brandon Wu
7.42pm
Joey Vrzich, Chris Naegel, Otto Black
