Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The 124th US Open is upon us – and it promises to be every bit as compelling as always.

For the fourth time in its history, America’s national championship will be contested over the No.2 course at Pinehurst Country Club in North Carolina.

The man to beat is Wyndham Clark following his dramatic victory at Los Angeles Country Club a year ago. However, if he is to successfully defend his title, the 30-year-old will need to repel the biggest names in the game.

Chief amongst those is Scottie Scheffler. The world No.1 will be bidding to become only the sixth player in history to win both The Masters and US Open in the same year.

• US Open: Where and when to watch it on UK TV

• US Open: Prize money and payout for Pinehurst

Rory McIlroy, meantime, will be out to avenge his narrow defeat at the hands of Clark a year ago and end his decade-long major drought. The Irishman has won the US Open once before, way back in 2011 at Congressional.

Xander Schauffele could become the first player since Jordan Spieth in 2015 to win back-to-back majors following his win in the PGA Championship last month, whilst Ludvig Aberg has the opportunity to become the first player since Francis Ouimet in 1913 to win the US Open on his debut.

And all that is just for starters.

Fascinating storylines abound. It’s shaping up to be another memorable edition of ‘Golf’s Toughest Test’ and it all gets under way on Thursday.

Here’s a full list of who’s playing with whom – and when – in the opening round of the 2024 US Open…

• US Open: Every LIV Golf player in the field

• The incredible (and frankly wild) story behind the US Open trophy

US Open 2024 – Round 1 tee times

All times BST

No.1

11.45am

Michael McGowan, Carter Jenkins, Logan McAllister

11.56am

Frederik Kjettrup, Chris Petefish, Parker Bell (a)

12.07pm

Omar Morales (a), Max Greyserman, Casey Jarvis

12.18pm

Corey Conners, Stephan Jaeger, Emiliano Grillo

12.29pm

Ryo Ishikawa, Francesco Molinari, Sergio Garcia

12.40pm

Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Brooks Koepka

12.51pm

Rickie Fowler, Adam Hadwin, Phil Mickelson

1.02pm

Min Woo Lee, Sahith Theegala, Nicolai Højgaard

1.13pm

Si Woo Kim, Matthieu Pavon, Sungjae Im

1.24pm

Nico Echavarria, Robert Rock, Neal Shipley (a)

1.35pm

Takumi Kanaya, Stewart Hagestad (a), Mac Meissner

1.46pm

Isaiah Salinda, Bryan Kim (a), Jim Herman

1.57pm

Carson Schaake, Charlie Reiter, Colin Prater (a)

5.30pm

Jason Scrivener, Brandon Robinson Thompson, Brendan Valdes (a)

5.41pm

Santiago De la Fuente (a), Sam Bairstow, Eugenio Chacarra

5.52pm

Kurt Kitayama, Taylor Moore, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

6.03pm

Jason Day, Harris English, Tom Kim

6.14pm

Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler

6.25pm

Brian Harman, Nick Dunlap, Wyndham Clark

6.36pm

Hideki Matsuyama, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth

6.47pm

Shane Lowry, Keegan Bradley, Martin Kaymer

6.58pm

Akshay Bhatia, Eric Cole, Erik van Rooyen

7.09pm

Brendon Todd, Taylor Pendrith, Alex Noren

7.20pm

Thomas Detry, Brian Campbell, Jackson Buchanan (a)

7.31pm

Taisei Shimuzu, Gunnar Broin (a), Maxwell Moldovan

7.42pm

Sung Kang, Riki Kawamoto, John Chin

No.10

11.45am

Rico Hoey, Tom McKibbin, Matteo Manassero

11.56am

Dean Burmester, Rikuya Hoshino, Seamus Power

12.07pm

S.H. Kim, Justin Lower, Tim Widing

12.18pm

Lucas Glover, Sam Burns, Cameron Smith

12.29pm

Will Zalatoris, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tiger Woods

12.40pm

Patrick Cantlay, Matt Kuchar, Russell Henley

12.51pm

Tony Finau, Ludvig Åberg, Dustin Johnson

1.02pm

Justin Rose, Gary Woodland, Webb Simpson

1.13pm

Daniel Berger, Ryan Fox, David Puig

1.24pm

Byeong Hun An, Sam Bennett, Edoardo Molinari

1.35pm

Austin Eckroat, Adrian Meronk, Cam Davis

1.46pm

Aaron Rai, Davis Thompson, Zac Blair

1.57pm

Willie Mack III, Richard Mansell, Ashton McCulloch (a)

5.30pm

Greyson Sigg, Grant Forrest, Wells Williams (a)

5.41pm

Chesson Hadley, Mark Hubbard, Adam Svensson

5.52pm

Beau Hossler, Victor Perez, Adam Schenk

6.03pm

Robert MacIntyre, Nick Taylor, Mackenzie Hughes

6.14pm

Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood, Tom Hoge

6.25pm

Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland, Max Homa

6.36pm

Sepp Straka, Peter Malnati, J.T. Poston

6.47pm

Gordon Sargent (a), Jake Knapp, Cameron Young

6.58pm

Chris Kirk, Billy Horschel, Adam Scott

7.09 pm

Ben Kohles, Denny McCarthy, Benjamin James (a)

7.20pm

Frankie Capan III, Andrew Svoboda, Luke Clanton (a)

7.31pm

Harry Higgs, Hiroshi Tai (a), Brandon Wu

7.42pm

Joey Vrzich, Chris Naegel, Otto Black