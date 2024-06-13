Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The penultimate men’s major of the season is here – and we have all the Round 2 tee times from the US Open at Pinehurst.

Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele are the standout grouping over the first two rounds at the North Carolina course, and will be in the morning wave starting from the 10th tee on Friday.

Here all the Round 2 tee times in full at the 2024 US Open…

US Open 2024 – Round 2 tee times

All times BST

No.1

11.45am

Grant Forrest, Greyson Sigg, Wells Williams

11.56am

Chesson Hadley, Mark Hubbard, Adam Svensson

12:07pm

Beau Hossler, Victor Perez, Adam Schenk

12.18pm

Mackenzie Hughes, Robert MacIntyre, Nick Taylor

12.29pm

Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Tom Hoge

12.40pm

Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa, Viktor Hovland

12.51pm

Peter Malnati, JT Poston, Sepp Straka

1.02pm

Jake Knapp, Gordon Sargent, Cameron Young

1.13pm

Billy Horschel, Chris Kirk, Adam Scott

1.24pm

Benjamin James, Ben Kohles, Denny McCarthy

1.35pm

Frankie Capan, Luke Clanton, Andrew Svoboda

1.46pm

Harry Higgs, Hiroshi Tai, Brandon Wu

1.57pm

Otto Black, Chris Naegel, Joey Vrzich

5.30pm

Rico Hoey, Matteo Manassero, Tom McKibbin

5.41pm

Dean Burmester, Rikuya Hoshino, Seamus Power

5.52pm

SH Kim, Justin Lower, Tim Widing

6.03pm

Sam Burns, Lucas Glover, Cameron Smith

6.14pm

Matthew Fitzpatrick, Tiger Woods, Will Zalatoris

6.25pm

Patrick Cantlay, Russell Henley, Matt Kuchar

6.36pm

Ludvig Åberg Tony Finau, Dustin Johnson

6.47pm

Justin Rose, Webb Simpson, Gary Woodland

6.58pm

Daniel Berger, Ryan Fox, David Puig

7.09pm

Byeong-Hun An, Sam Bennett, Edoardo Molinari

7.20pm

Cameron Davis, Austin Eckroat, Adrian Meronk

7.31pm

Zac Blair, Aaron Rai, Davis Thompson

7.42pm

Willie Mack III, Richard Mansell, Ashton McCulloch

Hole 10.

11.45am

Brandon Thompson, Jason Scrivener, Brendan Valdes

11.56am

Sam Bairstow, Santiago De la Fuente Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra

12.07pm

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Kurt Kitayama, Taylor Moore

12.18pm

Jason Day, Harris English, Tom Kim

12.29pm

Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler

12.40pm

Wyndham Clark, Nick Dunlap, Brian Harman

12.51pm

Hideki Matsuyama, Jackson Suber, Jordan Spieth

1.02pm

Keegan Bradley, Martin Kaymer, Shane Lowry

1.13pm

Akshay Bhatia, Eric Cole, Erik van Rooyen

1.24pm

Alexander Noren, Taylor Pendrith, Brendon Todd

1.35pm

Jackson Buchanan, Brian Campbell, Thomas Detry

1.46pm

Gunnar Broin, Maxwell Moldovan, Taisei Shimuzu

1.57pm John Chin, Sung Kang (Kor), Riki Kawamoto (Jpn) 5.30pm Carter Jenkins, Logan McAllister, Michael McGowan 5.41pm Parker Bell, Frederik Kjettrup, Christopher Petefish 5.52pm Max Greyserman, Casey Jarvis, Omar Morales 6.03pm Corey Conners, Emiliano Grillo, Stephan Jaeger 6.14pm Sergio Garcia, Ryo Ishikawa , Francesco Molinari 6.25pm Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas 6.36pm Rickie Fowler, Adam Hadwin, Phil Mickelson 6.47pm Nicolai Hoejgaard, Min Woo Lee, Sahith Theegala 6.58pm Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim, Matthieu Pavon 7.09pm Nicolas Echavarria, Robert Rock, Neal Shipley 7.20pm Stewart Hagestad, Takumi Kanaya, Mac Meissner 7.31pm Jim Herman, Bryan Kim, Isaiah Salinda 7.42pm Colin Prater, Charles Reiter, Carson Schaake