The penultimate men’s major of the season is here – and we have all the Round 2 tee times from the US Open at Pinehurst.
Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele are the standout grouping over the first two rounds at the North Carolina course, and will be in the morning wave starting from the 10th tee on Friday.
Here all the Round 2 tee times in full at the 2024 US Open…
US Open 2024 – Round 2 tee times
All times BST
No.1
11.45am
Grant Forrest, Greyson Sigg, Wells Williams
11.56am
Chesson Hadley, Mark Hubbard, Adam Svensson
12:07pm
Beau Hossler, Victor Perez, Adam Schenk
12.18pm
Mackenzie Hughes, Robert MacIntyre, Nick Taylor
12.29pm
Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Tom Hoge
12.40pm
Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa, Viktor Hovland
12.51pm
Peter Malnati, JT Poston, Sepp Straka
1.02pm
Jake Knapp, Gordon Sargent, Cameron Young
1.13pm
Billy Horschel, Chris Kirk, Adam Scott
1.24pm
Benjamin James, Ben Kohles, Denny McCarthy
1.35pm
Frankie Capan, Luke Clanton, Andrew Svoboda
1.46pm
Harry Higgs, Hiroshi Tai, Brandon Wu
1.57pm
Otto Black, Chris Naegel, Joey Vrzich
5.30pm
Rico Hoey, Matteo Manassero, Tom McKibbin
5.41pm
Dean Burmester, Rikuya Hoshino, Seamus Power
5.52pm
SH Kim, Justin Lower, Tim Widing
6.03pm
Sam Burns, Lucas Glover, Cameron Smith
6.14pm
Matthew Fitzpatrick, Tiger Woods, Will Zalatoris
6.25pm
Patrick Cantlay, Russell Henley, Matt Kuchar
6.36pm
Ludvig Åberg Tony Finau, Dustin Johnson
6.47pm
Justin Rose, Webb Simpson, Gary Woodland
6.58pm
Daniel Berger, Ryan Fox, David Puig
7.09pm
Byeong-Hun An, Sam Bennett, Edoardo Molinari
7.20pm
Cameron Davis, Austin Eckroat, Adrian Meronk
7.31pm
Zac Blair, Aaron Rai, Davis Thompson
7.42pm
Willie Mack III, Richard Mansell, Ashton McCulloch
Hole 10.
11.45am
Brandon Thompson, Jason Scrivener, Brendan Valdes
11.56am
Sam Bairstow, Santiago De la Fuente Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra
12.07pm
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Kurt Kitayama, Taylor Moore
12.18pm
Jason Day, Harris English, Tom Kim
12.29pm
Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler
12.40pm
Wyndham Clark, Nick Dunlap, Brian Harman
12.51pm
Hideki Matsuyama, Jackson Suber, Jordan Spieth
1.02pm
Keegan Bradley, Martin Kaymer, Shane Lowry
1.13pm
Akshay Bhatia, Eric Cole, Erik van Rooyen
1.24pm
Alexander Noren, Taylor Pendrith, Brendon Todd
1.35pm
Jackson Buchanan, Brian Campbell, Thomas Detry
1.46pm
Gunnar Broin, Maxwell Moldovan, Taisei Shimuzu
