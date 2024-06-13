Sign up for our daily newsletter

Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners.

The penultimate men’s major of the season is here – and we have all the Round 2 tee times from the US Open at Pinehurst.

Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele are the standout grouping over the first two rounds at the North Carolina course, and will be in the morning wave starting from the 10th tee on Friday.

Here all the Round 2 tee times in full at the 2024 US Open…

US Open 2024 – Round 2 tee times

All times BST

No.1

11.45am

Grant Forrest, Greyson Sigg, Wells Williams

11.56am

Chesson Hadley, Mark Hubbard, Adam Svensson

12:07pm

Beau Hossler, Victor Perez, Adam Schenk

12.18pm

Mackenzie Hughes, Robert MacIntyre, Nick Taylor

12.29pm

Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Tom Hoge

12.40pm

Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa, Viktor Hovland

12.51pm

Peter Malnati, JT Poston, Sepp Straka

• US Open: Where and when to watch it on UK TV

• Top coach blasts US Open setup

1.02pm

Jake Knapp, Gordon Sargent, Cameron Young

1.13pm

Billy Horschel, Chris Kirk, Adam Scott

1.24pm

Benjamin James, Ben Kohles, Denny McCarthy

1.35pm

Frankie Capan, Luke Clanton, Andrew Svoboda

1.46pm

Harry Higgs, Hiroshi Tai, Brandon Wu

1.57pm

Otto Black, Chris Naegel, Joey Vrzich

5.30pm

Rico Hoey, Matteo Manassero, Tom McKibbin

5.41pm

Dean Burmester, Rikuya Hoshino, Seamus Power

5.52pm

SH Kim, Justin Lower, Tim Widing

6.03pm

Sam Burns, Lucas Glover, Cameron Smith

6.14pm

Matthew Fitzpatrick, Tiger Woods, Will Zalatoris

6.25pm

Patrick Cantlay, Russell Henley, Matt Kuchar

6.36pm

Ludvig Åberg Tony Finau, Dustin Johnson

6.47pm

Justin Rose, Webb Simpson, Gary Woodland

6.58pm

Daniel Berger, Ryan Fox, David Puig

7.09pm

Byeong-Hun An, Sam Bennett, Edoardo Molinari

7.20pm

Cameron Davis, Austin Eckroat, Adrian Meronk

7.31pm

Zac Blair, Aaron Rai, Davis Thompson

7.42pm

Willie Mack III, Richard Mansell, Ashton McCulloch

Hole 10.

11.45am

 Brandon Thompson, Jason Scrivener, Brendan Valdes

11.56am

Sam Bairstow, Santiago De la Fuente Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra

12.07pm

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Kurt Kitayama, Taylor Moore

12.18pm

Jason Day, Harris English, Tom Kim

12.29pm

Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler

12.40pm

Wyndham Clark, Nick Dunlap, Brian Harman

12.51pm

Hideki Matsuyama, Jackson Suber, Jordan Spieth

1.02pm

Keegan Bradley, Martin Kaymer, Shane Lowry

1.13pm

Akshay Bhatia, Eric Cole, Erik van Rooyen

1.24pm

Alexander Noren, Taylor Pendrith, Brendon Todd

1.35pm

Jackson Buchanan, Brian Campbell, Thomas Detry

1.46pm

Gunnar Broin, Maxwell Moldovan, Taisei Shimuzu

1.57pm

John Chin, Sung Kang (Kor), Riki Kawamoto (Jpn)

5.30pm

Carter Jenkins, Logan McAllister, Michael McGowan

5.41pm

Parker Bell, Frederik Kjettrup, Christopher Petefish

5.52pm

Max Greyserman, Casey Jarvis, Omar Morales

6.03pm

Corey Conners, Emiliano Grillo, Stephan Jaeger

6.14pm

Sergio Garcia, Ryo Ishikawa , Francesco Molinari

6.25pm

Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas

6.36pm

Rickie Fowler, Adam Hadwin, Phil Mickelson

6.47pm

Nicolai Hoejgaard, Min Woo Lee, Sahith Theegala

6.58pm

Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim, Matthieu Pavon

7.09pm

Nicolas Echavarria, Robert Rock, Neal Shipley

7.20pm

Stewart Hagestad, Takumi Kanaya, Mac Meissner

7.31pm

Jim Herman, Bryan Kim, Isaiah Salinda

7.42pm

Colin Prater, Charles Reiter, Carson Schaake

topics

US Open Tee times

ALL ABOUT THE US OPEN

8 big names not in the US Open

Sergio Garcia’s US Open streak ends in heartbreak

Nine players seal US Open spots at Walton Heath

US Open chief hints at future exemptions for LIV Golf stars

Major champion splits with legendary caddie after 25 years

Tiger Woods granted special US Open exemption

More Reads

US Open

Tee times

Image Turnberry green

The bunkered Golf Course Guide - Scotland

Now, with bunkered, you can discover the golf courses Scotland has to offer. Trust us, you will not be disappointed.

Find Courses