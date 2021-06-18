US Open: Round 2 tee times in full

The opening round of the 121st US Open Championship is in the books and, already, several big names are facing a battle to make the cut.

History-making, grand slam-chasing Phil Mickelson is well down the leaderboard on four-over, alongside the man he succeeded as the US PGA champion just last month, Collin Morikawa.

The 2015 champion Jordan Spieth is a further shot adrift after an uneven opening round, whilst Gary Woodland, Viktor Hovland and Tony Finau are in a bottleneck with several other players on three-over.

There is, therefore, lots of work to be done on day two.

Here's your guide to who's playing with whom and when in round two at Torrey Pines.

[All times UK]

Hole 1

2.45pm

David Coupland, Taylor Pendrith, Wade Ormsby

2.56pm

Tom Hoge, Bo Hoag, Joe Highsmith (a)

3.07pm

Erik van Rooyen, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Charl Schwartzel

3.18pm

Garrick Higgo, Cole Hammer (a), Joaquin Niemann

3.29pm

Lee Westwood, Stewart Cink, Paul Casey

3.40pm

Will Zalatoris, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth

3.51pm

Marc Leishman, Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed



4.02pm

Patrick Cantlay, Louis Oosthuizen, Sungjae Im

4.13pm

Kevin Streelman, Branden Grace, Charley Hoffman

4.24pm

Sebastian Munoz, Rikuya Hoshino, Brendon Todd

4.35pm

Wyndham Clark, Matthias Schmid (a), Matthew Southgate

4.46pm

Spencer Ralston (a), Dylan Wu, Justin Suh

4.57pm

Luis Gagne, Kyle Westmoreland, Christopher Crawford

8.30pm

Andy Pope, Brad Kennedy, Thomas Aiken

8.41pm

Yosuke Asaji, Marcus Armitage, Jhonattan Vegas

8.52pm

Cameron Young, Wilco Nienaber, Guido Migliozzi

9.03pm

Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood, Matthew Wolff

9.14pm

Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka

9.25pm

Kevin Kisner, Billy Horschel, Matt Kuchar



9.36pm

Max Homa, Xander Schauffele, Phil Mickelso n

9.47pm

Jason Kokrak, Cameron Champ, Corey Conners

9.58pm

Paul Barjon, Sam Ryder, Ryo Ishikawa

10.09pm

Dylan Frittelli, Martin Laird, K.H. Lee

10.20pm

Rafa Cabrera Bello, Adrian Meronk, Sung Kang

10.31pm

Akshay Bhatia, Andrew Kozan (a), Alvaro Ortiz

10.42pm

James Hervol, Hayden Springer, Roy Cootes

Hole 10

2.45pm

Zach Zaback, Steve Allan, Eric Cole

2.56pm

Hayden Buckley, Taylor Montgomery, Jordan Smith

3.07pm

Chez Reavie, Richard Bland, Troy Merritt

3.18pm

Robert MacIntyre, Victor Perez, Matt Wallace

3.29pm

Tyler Strafaci, Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau

3.40pm

Adam Scott, Sergio Garcia, Bubba Watson

3.51pm

Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose



4.02pm

Matt Jones, Brendan Steele, Cameron Smith

4.13pm

Carlos Ortiz, Zach Johnson, Lanto Griffin

4.24pm

Sam Burns, Chan Kim, Thomas Detry

4.35pm

Ollie Osborne (a), Peter Malnati, Brian Stuard

4.46pm

John Huh, Johannes Veerman, Zack Sucher

4.57pm

Rick Lamb, Michael Johnson, Carson Schaake

8.30pm

Sahith Theegala, Edoardo Molinari, Greyson Sigg

8.41pm

Chris Baker, JJ Spaun, Fabian Gomez

8.52pm

Patrick Rodgers, Robby Shelton, Pierceson Coody (a)

9.03pm

Russell Henley, Mackenzie Hughes, Harris English

9.14pm

Francesco Molinari, Henrik Stenson, Shane Lowry

9.25pm

Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton, Viktor Hovland



9.36pm

Martin Kaymer, Webb Simpson, Gary Woodland

9.47pm

Tony Finau, Abraham Ancer, Daniel Berger

9.58pm

Si Woo Kim, Kevin Na, Bernd Wiesberger

10.09pm

Jimmy Walker, Ian Poulter, Ryan Palmer

10.20pm

JT Poston, Adam Hadwin, Joe Long (a)

10.31pm

Luis Fernando Barco, Dylan Meyer, Matthew Sharpstene (a)

10.42pm

Mario Carmona, Wilson Furr, Davis Shore