US Open: Round 2 tee times in full

The opening round of the 121st US Open Championship is in the books and, already, several big names are facing a battle to make the cut.
History-making, grand slam-chasing Phil Mickelson is well down the leaderboard on four-over, alongside the man he succeeded as the US PGA champion just last month, Collin Morikawa.
The 2015 champion Jordan Spieth is a further shot adrift after an uneven opening round, whilst Gary Woodland, Viktor Hovland and Tony Finau are in a bottleneck with several other players on three-over.
There is, therefore, lots of work to be done on day two.
Here's your guide to who's playing with whom and when in round two at Torrey Pines.
[All times UK]
Hole 1
2.45pm
David Coupland, Taylor Pendrith, Wade Ormsby
2.56pm
Tom Hoge, Bo Hoag, Joe Highsmith (a)
3.07pm
Erik van Rooyen, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Charl Schwartzel
3.18pm
Garrick Higgo, Cole Hammer (a), Joaquin Niemann
3.29pm
Lee Westwood, Stewart Cink, Paul Casey
3.40pm
Will Zalatoris, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth
3.51pm
Marc Leishman, Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed
4.02pm
Patrick Cantlay, Louis Oosthuizen, Sungjae Im
4.13pm
Kevin Streelman, Branden Grace, Charley Hoffman
4.24pm
Sebastian Munoz, Rikuya Hoshino, Brendon Todd
4.35pm
Wyndham Clark, Matthias Schmid (a), Matthew Southgate
4.46pm
Spencer Ralston (a), Dylan Wu, Justin Suh
4.57pm
Luis Gagne, Kyle Westmoreland, Christopher Crawford
8.30pm
Andy Pope, Brad Kennedy, Thomas Aiken
8.41pm
Yosuke Asaji, Marcus Armitage, Jhonattan Vegas
8.52pm
Cameron Young, Wilco Nienaber, Guido Migliozzi
9.03pm
Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood, Matthew Wolff
9.14pm
Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka
9.25pm
Kevin Kisner, Billy Horschel, Matt Kuchar
9.36pm
Max Homa, Xander Schauffele, Phil Mickelson
9.47pm
Jason Kokrak, Cameron Champ, Corey Conners
9.58pm
Paul Barjon, Sam Ryder, Ryo Ishikawa
10.09pm
Dylan Frittelli, Martin Laird, K.H. Lee
10.20pm
Rafa Cabrera Bello, Adrian Meronk, Sung Kang
10.31pm
Akshay Bhatia, Andrew Kozan (a), Alvaro Ortiz
10.42pm
James Hervol, Hayden Springer, Roy Cootes
Hole 10
2.45pm
Zach Zaback, Steve Allan, Eric Cole
2.56pm
Hayden Buckley, Taylor Montgomery, Jordan Smith
3.07pm
Chez Reavie, Richard Bland, Troy Merritt
3.18pm
Robert MacIntyre, Victor Perez, Matt Wallace
3.29pm
Tyler Strafaci, Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau
3.40pm
Adam Scott, Sergio Garcia, Bubba Watson
3.51pm
Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose
4.02pm
Matt Jones, Brendan Steele, Cameron Smith
4.13pm
Carlos Ortiz, Zach Johnson, Lanto Griffin
4.24pm
Sam Burns, Chan Kim, Thomas Detry
4.35pm
Ollie Osborne (a), Peter Malnati, Brian Stuard
4.46pm
John Huh, Johannes Veerman, Zack Sucher
4.57pm
Rick Lamb, Michael Johnson, Carson Schaake
8.30pm
Sahith Theegala, Edoardo Molinari, Greyson Sigg
8.41pm
Chris Baker, JJ Spaun, Fabian Gomez
8.52pm
Patrick Rodgers, Robby Shelton, Pierceson Coody (a)
9.03pm
Russell Henley, Mackenzie Hughes, Harris English
9.14pm
Francesco Molinari, Henrik Stenson, Shane Lowry
9.25pm
Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton, Viktor Hovland
9.36pm
Martin Kaymer, Webb Simpson, Gary Woodland
9.47pm
Tony Finau, Abraham Ancer, Daniel Berger
9.58pm
Si Woo Kim, Kevin Na, Bernd Wiesberger
10.09pm
Jimmy Walker, Ian Poulter, Ryan Palmer
10.20pm
JT Poston, Adam Hadwin, Joe Long (a)
10.31pm
Luis Fernando Barco, Dylan Meyer, Matthew Sharpstene (a)
10.42pm
Mario Carmona, Wilson Furr, Davis Shore