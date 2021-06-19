search
HomeGolf NewsUS Open: Round 3 tee times in full

Golf News

US Open: Round 3 tee times in full

By bunkered.co.uk19 June, 2021
US Open Major Championships USGA Torrey Pines Tee times
Us Open Clock

The stage is set for a thrilling Saturday at the 121st US Open.

Richard Bland and Russell Henley share the 36-hole lead at Torrey Pines but their lead is a slender one from a chasing pack that includes some of the biggest names in the game. 

Louis Oosthuizen, Bubba Watson, Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa - all are within five shots of the lead. 

A thrilling weekend is unquestionably in prospect. 

Here's a good to who's playing with whom - and when - in today's third round.

[All times UK]

US Open - Round 3 tee times in full

3:10pm
Akshay Bhatia

3:21pm
Jimmy Walker, Si Woo Kim

3:32pm
Kevin Kisner, Shane Lowry

3:43pm
Wilco Nienaber, Fabian Gomez

3:54pm
Edoardo Molinari, Rick Lamb

4:05pm
Jordan Spieth, Paul Casey

4:16pm
Troy Merritt, Taylor Montgomery

4:27pm
Wade Ormsby, J.T. Poston

• Bubba speaks up in support of Matthew Wolff

• Rory likes chances despite sloppy second round

4:38pm
Ian Poulter, Dylan Frittelli

4:49pm
Gary Woodland, Martin Kaymer

5:00pm
Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood

5:11pm
Chris Baker, Greyson Sigg

5:22pm
Lanto Griffin, Patrick Cantlay

5:33pm
Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia

5:44pm
Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama

5:55pm
Stewart Cink, Charl Schwartzel

6:06pm
Rafa Cabrera Bello, Phil Mickelson

6:17pm
Francesco Molinari, Jhonattan Vegas

6:28pm
Kyle Westmoreland, Sungjae Im

6:39pm
Dustin Johnson, Marc Leishman

6:50pm
Robert MacIntyre, Joaquin Niemann

7:01pm
Chez Reavie, Daniel Berger

7:12pm
Brian Harman, Dylan Wu

7:23pm
Rikuya Hoshino, Charley Hoffman

• TaylorMade unveils stunning US Open bag

7:34pm
Matt Jones, Rory McIlroy

7:45pm
Lee Westwood, Tom Hoge

7:56pm
Adam Hadwin, Brooks Koepka

8:07pm
Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa

8:18pm
Harris English, Branden Grace

8:29pm
Bryson DeChambeau, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

8:40pm
Patrick Rodgers, Guido Migliozzi

8:51pm
Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele

9:02pm
Mackenzie Hughes, Kevin Streelman

9:13pm
Jon Rahm, Bubba Watson

9:24pm
Matthew Wolff, Louis Oosthuizen

9:35pm
Russell Henley, Richard Bland

