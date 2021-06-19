The stage is set for a thrilling Saturday at the 121st US Open.
Richard Bland and Russell Henley share the 36-hole lead at Torrey Pines but their lead is a slender one from a chasing pack that includes some of the biggest names in the game.
Louis Oosthuizen, Bubba Watson, Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa - all are within five shots of the lead.
A thrilling weekend is unquestionably in prospect.
Here's a good to who's playing with whom - and when - in today's third round.
[All times UK]
US Open - Round 3 tee times in full
3:10pm
Akshay Bhatia
3:21pm
Jimmy Walker, Si Woo Kim
3:32pm
Kevin Kisner, Shane Lowry
3:43pm
Wilco Nienaber, Fabian Gomez
3:54pm
Edoardo Molinari, Rick Lamb
4:05pm
Jordan Spieth, Paul Casey
4:16pm
Troy Merritt, Taylor Montgomery
4:27pm
Wade Ormsby, J.T. Poston
4:38pm
Ian Poulter, Dylan Frittelli
4:49pm
Gary Woodland, Martin Kaymer
5:00pm
Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood
5:11pm
Chris Baker, Greyson Sigg
5:22pm
Lanto Griffin, Patrick Cantlay
5:33pm
Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia
5:44pm
Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama
5:55pm
Stewart Cink, Charl Schwartzel
6:06pm
Rafa Cabrera Bello, Phil Mickelson
6:17pm
Francesco Molinari, Jhonattan Vegas
6:28pm
Kyle Westmoreland, Sungjae Im
6:39pm
Dustin Johnson, Marc Leishman
6:50pm
Robert MacIntyre, Joaquin Niemann
7:01pm
Chez Reavie, Daniel Berger
7:12pm
Brian Harman, Dylan Wu
7:23pm
Rikuya Hoshino, Charley Hoffman
7:34pm
Matt Jones, Rory McIlroy
7:45pm
Lee Westwood, Tom Hoge
7:56pm
Adam Hadwin, Brooks Koepka
8:07pm
Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa
8:18pm
Harris English, Branden Grace
8:29pm
Bryson DeChambeau, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
8:40pm
Patrick Rodgers, Guido Migliozzi
8:51pm
Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele
9:02pm
Mackenzie Hughes, Kevin Streelman
9:13pm
Jon Rahm, Bubba Watson
9:24pm
Matthew Wolff, Louis Oosthuizen
9:35pm
Russell Henley, Richard Bland