The stage is set for a thrilling Saturday at the 121st US Open.

Richard Bland and Russell Henley share the 36-hole lead at Torrey Pines but their lead is a slender one from a chasing pack that includes some of the biggest names in the game.

Louis Oosthuizen, Bubba Watson, Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa - all are within five shots of the lead.

A thrilling weekend is unquestionably in prospect.

Here's a good to who's playing with whom - and when - in today's third round.

[All times UK]

US Open - Round 3 tee times in full

3:10pm

Akshay Bhatia

3:21pm

Jimmy Walker, Si Woo Kim

3:32pm

Kevin Kisner, Shane Lowry

3:43pm

Wilco Nienaber, Fabian Gomez

3:54pm

Edoardo Molinari, Rick Lamb

4:05pm

Jordan Spieth, Paul Casey

4:16pm

Troy Merritt, Taylor Montgomery

4:27pm

Wade Ormsby, J.T. Poston

4:38pm

Ian Poulter, Dylan Frittelli

4:49pm

Gary Woodland, Martin Kaymer

5:00pm

Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood

5:11pm

Chris Baker, Greyson Sigg

5:22pm

Lanto Griffin, Patrick Cantlay

5:33pm

Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia

5:44pm

Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama

5:55pm

Stewart Cink, Charl Schwartzel

6:06pm

Rafa Cabrera Bello, Phil Mickelson

6:17pm

Francesco Molinari, Jhonattan Vegas

6:28pm

Kyle Westmoreland, Sungjae Im

6:39pm

Dustin Johnson, Marc Leishman

6:50pm

Robert MacIntyre, Joaquin Niemann

7:01pm

Chez Reavie, Daniel Berger

7:12pm

Brian Harman, Dylan Wu

7:23pm

Rikuya Hoshino, Charley Hoffman

7:34pm

Matt Jones, Rory McIlroy

7:45pm

Lee Westwood, Tom Hoge

7:56pm

Adam Hadwin, Brooks Koepka

8:07pm

Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa

8:18pm

Harris English, Branden Grace

8:29pm

Bryson DeChambeau, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

8:40pm

Patrick Rodgers, Guido Migliozzi

8:51pm

Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele

9:02pm

Mackenzie Hughes, Kevin Streelman

9:13pm

Jon Rahm, Bubba Watson

9:24pm

Matthew Wolff, Louis Oosthuizen

9:35pm

Russell Henley, Richard Bland