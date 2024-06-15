Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

We are set for a thrilling weekend at the 124th US Open – and we have all the tee times for Round 3 at Pinehurst.

For the fourth time in US Open’s history, the tournament will be won at the iconic North Carolina layout designed by Donald Ross on Sunday.

Ludvig Aberg lead the tournament after 36 holes after moving to five-under-par with his second round 69.

And a host of big names, including Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau, remain in contention heading into a tantalising final two days in the penultimate men’s major of the season at Pinehurst.

Here are the US Open third round tee times in full…

US Open 2024 – Round 3 tee times

All times BST

1:44pm: Ryan Fox, Sahith Theegala

1:55pm: Brooks Koepka, Francesco Molinari

2:06pm: Matt Fitzpatrick, Max Greyserman

2:17pm: Justin Lower, Dean Burmester

2:28pm: Tom McKibbin, Brandon Wu

2:39pm:Luke Clanton (a), Brendon Todd

2:50pm: Ben Kohles, Shane Lowry

3:01pm: Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler

3:12pm: Tommy Fleetwood, Greyson Sigg

3:23pm: Austin Eckroat, David Puig

3:39pm: Collin Morikawa, Keegan Bradley

3:50pm: J.T. Poston, Wyndham Clark

4:01pm: Aaron Rai, Neal Shipley (a)

4:12pm: Si Woo Kim, Daniel Berger

4:23pm: Matt Kuchar, Cameron Smith

4:34pm: Gunnar Broin (a), Brian Campbell

4:45pm: Martin Kaymer, Jordan Spieth

4:56pm: Harris English, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

5:07pm: Adam Svensson, Mark Hubbard

5:18:pm: Isaiah Salinda, Davis Thompson

5:29pm: Min Woo Lee, Emiliano Grillo

5:45pm: Denny McCarthy, Adam Scott

5:56pm: Chris Kirk, Jackson Suber

6:07pm: Sepp Straka, Brian Harman

6:18pm: Nico Echavarria,Sam Bennett

6:29pm: Nicolai Højgaard, S.H Kim

6:40pm: Frankie Capan III, Taylor Pendrith

6:51pm: Russell Henley, Sergio Garcia

7:02pm: Stephan Jaeger, Sam Burns

7:13pm: Billy Horschel, Zac Blair

7:24pm: Corey Conners, Tim Widing

7:40pm: Akshay Bhatia, Xander Schauffele

7:51pm: Tyrrell Hatton, Tom Kim

8:02pm: Hideki Matsuyama, Matthieu Pavon

8:13pm: Tony Finau, Rory McIlroy

8:24pm: Patrick Cantlay, Thomas Detry

8:35pm: Bryson DeChambeau, Ludvig Aberg