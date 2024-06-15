Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The stage is set for the final round of the 124th US Open.

After a drama-filled third round at Pinehurst, here is the full order of play for round 4…

US Open 2024 – Round 3 tee times

All times BST

12:30pm:

Seonghyeon Kim

Gunnar Broin (a)

12:41pm

Matthew Fitzpatrick

Jackson Suber

12:52pm

Brandon Wu

Austin Eckroat

1:03pm

Francesco Molinari

Ben Kohles

1:14pm

Dean Burmester

Ryan Fox

• Scheffler’s unwanted record and Pavon’s mysterious tattoo: 8 things you missed from day 3 at the US Open

• US Open rules drama! Amateur hit with controversial penalty at Pinehurst

1:25pm

Sepp Straka

Martin Kaymer

1:36pm

Greyson Sigg

Cameron Young

1:47pm

Nico Echavarria

Brendon Todd

1:58pm

Justin Lower

Sam Bennett

2:09pm

Adam Scott

Brian Campbell

2:25pm

Matt Kuchar

Frankie Capan III

2:36pm

Adam Svensson

Harris English

2:47pm

Jordan Spieth

Si Woo Kim

2:58pm

Max Greyserman

Sahith Theegala

3:09pm

Daniel Berger

Keegan Bradley

3:20pm

Scottie Scheffler

Tom McKibbin

3:31pm

Brooks Koepka

Tim Widing

3:42pm

Nicolai Højgaard

Emiliano Grillo

3:53pm

Isaiah Salinda

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

4:04pm

Cameron Smith

Wyndham Clark

4:15pm

JT Poston

Tommy Fleetwood

4:31pm

Shane Lowry

Zac Blair

4:42pm

Billy Horschel

Chris Kirk

• Why PGA Tour star hopes to ‘laugh’ at his US Open rivals this weekend

• Colin Montgomorie makes bold Ludvig Aberg prediction

4:53pm

Denny McCarthy

Min Woo Lee

5:04pm

Neal Shipley (a)

Luke Clanton (a)

5:15pm

Sam Burns

Stephan Jaeger

5:26pm

Brian Harman

Mark Hubbard

5:37pm

David Puig

Thomas Detry

5:48pm

Akshay Bhatia

Russell Henley

5:59pm

Davis Thompson

Xander Schauffele

6:10pm

Sergio Garcia

Taylor Pendrith

6:26pm

Aaron Rai

Tom Kim

6:37pm

Corey Conners

Collin Morikawa

6:48pm

Tony Finau

Tyrrell Hatton

6:59pm

Ludvig Åberg

Hideki Matsuyama

7:10pm

Patrick Cantlay

Rory McIlroy

7:21pm

Matthieu Pavon

Bryson DeChambeau