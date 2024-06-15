Sign up for our daily newsletter
The stage is set for the final round of the 124th US Open.
After a drama-filled third round at Pinehurst, here is the full order of play for round 4…
US Open 2024 – Round 3 tee times
All times BST
12:30pm:
Seonghyeon Kim
Gunnar Broin (a)
12:41pm
Matthew Fitzpatrick
Jackson Suber
12:52pm
Brandon Wu
Austin Eckroat
1:03pm
Francesco Molinari
Ben Kohles
1:14pm
Dean Burmester
Ryan Fox
1:25pm
Sepp Straka
Martin Kaymer
1:36pm
Greyson Sigg
Cameron Young
1:47pm
Nico Echavarria
Brendon Todd
1:58pm
Justin Lower
Sam Bennett
2:09pm
Adam Scott
Brian Campbell
2:25pm
Matt Kuchar
Frankie Capan III
2:36pm
Adam Svensson
Harris English
2:47pm
Jordan Spieth
Si Woo Kim
2:58pm
Max Greyserman
Sahith Theegala
3:09pm
Daniel Berger
Keegan Bradley
3:20pm
Scottie Scheffler
Tom McKibbin
3:31pm
Brooks Koepka
Tim Widing
3:42pm
Nicolai Højgaard
Emiliano Grillo
3:53pm
Isaiah Salinda
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
4:04pm
Cameron Smith
Wyndham Clark
4:15pm
JT Poston
Tommy Fleetwood
4:31pm
Shane Lowry
Zac Blair
4:42pm
Billy Horschel
Chris Kirk
4:53pm
Denny McCarthy
Min Woo Lee
5:04pm
Neal Shipley (a)
Luke Clanton (a)
5:15pm
Sam Burns
Stephan Jaeger
5:26pm
Brian Harman
Mark Hubbard
5:37pm
David Puig
Thomas Detry
5:48pm
Akshay Bhatia
Russell Henley
5:59pm
Davis Thompson
Xander Schauffele
6:10pm
Sergio Garcia
Taylor Pendrith
6:26pm
Aaron Rai
Tom Kim
6:37pm
Corey Conners
Collin Morikawa
6:48pm
Tony Finau
Tyrrell Hatton
6:59pm
Ludvig Åberg
Hideki Matsuyama
7:10pm
Patrick Cantlay
Rory McIlroy
7:21pm
Matthieu Pavon
Bryson DeChambeau
