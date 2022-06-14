US Open: The 2022 field in full

The 122nd edition of the US Open Championship is set to take place in Massachusetts this week, where a typically strong field will assemble.



The third men’s major of the year takes place at The Country Club in Brookline for the fourth time and the first since 1988 when Curtis Strange defeated Sir Nick Faldo in a playoff for the first of his two consecutive US Open victories.

Jon Rahm will be looking to emulate that feat this year following his victory at Torrey Pines last year. If he is to do so, he will have to defeat 155 of the world’s very best players over one of the toughest tests in the game.

Here’s a full guide to all of the players who are confirmed to take part…

1. Recent winners of the US Open (2012–2021)

Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Martin Kaymer***, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose, Webb Simpson, Jordan Spieth, Gary Woodland.

2. The leading ten players, and those tying for tenth place, in the 2021 US Open

Daniel Berger, Harris English, Branden Grace, Rory McIlroy, Guido Migliozzi, Collin Morikawa, Louis Oosthuizen, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler, Paul Casey*

3. The winner of the 2021 US Senior Open

Jim Furyk

4. The winner of the 2021 US Amateur

James Piot

5. Winners of the 2021 US Junior Amateur and US Mid-Amateur, and the runner-up in the 2021 US Amateur

Nick Dunlap (a), Austin Greaser (a), Stewart Hagestad (a)

6. Recent winners of the Masters Tournament (2018–2022)

Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Reed, Tiger Woods**

7. Recent winners of the PGA Championship (2017–2022)

Phil Mickelson, Justin Thomas

8. Recent winners of The Open Championship (2017–2021)

Shane Lowry, Francesco Molinari

9. Recent winners of The Players Championship (2021–2022)

Cameron Smith

10. The winner of the 2021 BMW PGA Championship

Billy Horschel

11. All players who qualified for the 2021 Tour Championship

Abraham Ancer, Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay, Stewart Cink, Corey Conners, Tony Finau, Sergio García, Viktor Hovland, Sung-jae Im, Jason Kokrak, Kevin Na, Joaquín Niemann, Erik van Rooyen

12. Winners of multiple PGA Tour events from the 2021 US Open to the start of the 2022 tournament

Max Homa

13. The winner of the 2021 Amateur Championship

Laird Shepherd (a)

14. The winner of the Mark H. McCormack Medal in 2021

Keita Nakajima (a)

15. The winner of the 2020 Olympic Gold Medal

16. The leading ten points winners from the "European Qualifying Series" who are not otherwise exempt

Wil Besseling, Ryan Fox, Sam Horsfield, Richard Mansell, Thorbjørn Olesen, Yannik Paul, Victor Perez, Kalle Samooja, Marcel Schneider, Sebastian Söderberg

17. The leading player from each of the 2020-21-22 Asian Tour, 2021-22 PGA Tour of Australasia and 2021-22 Sunshine Tour Orders of Merit

Kim Joo-hyung, Jediah Morgan, Shaun Norris

18. The leading 60 players on the Official World Golf Ranking as of May 23, 2022

Adri Arnaus, Richard Bland, Keegan Bradley, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Talor Gooch, Brian Harman, Tyrrell Hatton, Russell Henley, Lucas Herbert, Tom Hoge, Kim Si-woo, Kevin Kisner, Lee Kyoung-hoon, Min Woo Lee, Marc Leishman, Sebastián Muñoz, Alex Norén, Mito Pereira, Thomas Pieters, Séamus Power, Adam Scott, Sepp Straka, Cameron Tringale, Harold Varner III, Cameron Young, Will Zalatoris

19. The leading 60 players on the Official World Golf Ranking if not otherwise exempt as of June 6, 2022

Luke List, Aaron Wise

QUALIFIERS

Japan: Daijiro Izumida, Todd Sinnott, Tomoyasu Sugiyama

Dallas, TX: Sean Crocker, Rikuya Hoshino, Mackenzie Hughes, Kurt Kitayama, Jinichiro Kozuma, Matthew NeSmith, Andrew Novak, Davis Shore, Ben Silverman, Roger Sloan, Scott Stallings, Nick Taylor, Travis Vick (a)

Canada: Jonas Blixt, Satoshi Kodaira, Callum Tarren

San Francisco, CA: Luke Gannon, Taylor Montgomery, William Mouw (a), Jesse Mueller, Charlie Reiter

Jupiter, FL: Fred Biondi (a), Ryan Gerard, Keith Greene, Sean Jacklin

Roswell, GA: Andrew Beckler, Joseph Bramlett, Kevin Chappell, Grayson Murray

Rockville, MD: Chris Gotterup, Caleb Manuel, Brandon Matthews, Fran Quinn, Michael Thorbjornsen (a)

Columbus, OH: Sam Bennett (a), Hayden Buckley, Wyndham Clark, Joel Dahmen, Lanto Griffin, Chan Kim, Danny Lee, Denny McCarthy, Chris Naegel, Andrew Putnam, Davis Riley, Patrick Rodgers, Adam Schenk

Springfield, OH: MJ Daffue, Adrien Dumont de Chassart (a), Bo Hoag, Beau Hossler, Troy Merritt, Maxwell Moldovan (a), Sam Stevens, Brian Stuard

Bend, OR: Brady Calkins, Ben Lorenz, Isaiah Salinda

ALTERNATES WHO GAINED ENTRY

The following players gained a place in the field having finished as the leading alternates in the specified final qualifying events:

Adam Hadwin (Dallas)

Nick Hardy (Springfield)

--

* Casey has since withdrawn

** Woods has since withdrawn

*** Kaymer has since withdrawn