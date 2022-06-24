We’re halfway there.
The US Open is getting towards the business end, and things get really serious on Saturday.
Collin Morikawa and Joel Dahmen share the lead, but with the standings so finely-poised, it could all change.
Plenty of stars are breathing down the pair’s necks, and it’s still all to play for.
Read on for all of round three’s groupings.
US Open third round tee times in full
All times GMT
2:49pm
Chris Naegel, Joseph Bramlett
3:00pm
Sebastian Munoz, Steward Hagestad
3:11pm
Sam Bennett, Patrick Cantlay
3:22pm
Sam Stevens, Denny McCarthy
3:33pm
Min Woo Lee, K.H. Lee
3:44pm
Chris Gotterup, Tyrrell Hatton
3:55pm
Guido Migliozzi, Grayson Murray
4:06pm
Adam Scott, Max Homa
4:22pm
Wil Besseling, Jordan Spieth
4:33pm
Richard Bland, Todd Sinnott
4:44pm
Bryson DeChambeau, Harris English
4:55pm
Austin Greaser, Gary Woodland
5:06pm
Mackenzie Hughes, Cameron Tringale
5:17pm
Marc Leishman, Joaquin Niemann
5:28pm
Patrick Reed, Sebastian Soderberg
5:39pm
Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose
5:55pm
Justin Thomas, Seamus Power
6:06pm
Hideki Matsuyama, Adam Schenk
6:17pm
Brandon Matthews, Andrew Putnam
6:28pm
Brooks Koepka, Joohyung Kim
6:39pm
Will Zalatoris, Thomas Pieters
6:50pm
Keegan Bradley, Xander Schauffele
7.01pm
David Lingmerth, Davis Riley
7.12pm
Callum Tarren, Travis Vick
7:28pm
Adam Hadwin, MJ Daffue
7:39pm
Sam Burns, Matt Fitzpatrick
7:50pm
Patrick Rodgers, Brian Harman
8.01pm
Scottie Scheffler, Matthew NeSmith
8.12pm
Beau Hossler, Nick Hardy
8.23pm
Rory McIlroy, Aaron Wise
8:34pm
Hayden Buckley, Jon Rahm
8:45pm
Collin Morikawa, Joel Dahmen