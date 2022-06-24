We’re halfway there.

The US Open is getting towards the business end, and things get really serious on Saturday.

Collin Morikawa and Joel Dahmen share the lead, but with the standings so finely-poised, it could all change.

Plenty of stars are breathing down the pair’s necks, and it’s still all to play for.

Read on for all of round three’s groupings.

US Open third round tee times in full

All times GMT



2:49pm

Chris Naegel, Joseph Bramlett

3:00pm

Sebastian Munoz, Steward Hagestad

3:11pm

Sam Bennett, Patrick Cantlay

3:22pm

Sam Stevens, Denny McCarthy



3:33pm

Min Woo Lee, K.H. Lee



3:44pm

Chris Gotterup, Tyrrell Hatton

3:55pm

Guido Migliozzi, Grayson Murray



4:06pm

Adam Scott, Max Homa

4:22pm

Wil Besseling, Jordan Spieth

4:33pm

Richard Bland, Todd Sinnott

4:44pm

Bryson DeChambeau, Harris English



4:55pm

Austin Greaser, Gary Woodland

5:06pm

Mackenzie Hughes, Cameron Tringale

5:17pm

Marc Leishman, Joaquin Niemann



5:28pm

Patrick Reed, Sebastian Soderberg



5:39pm

Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose

5:55pm

Justin Thomas, Seamus Power

6:06pm

Hideki Matsuyama, Adam Schenk

6:17pm

Brandon Matthews, Andrew Putnam

6:28pm

Brooks Koepka, Joohyung Kim

6:39pm

Will Zalatoris, Thomas Pieters

6:50pm

Keegan Bradley, Xander Schauffele

7.01pm

David Lingmerth, Davis Riley

7.12pm

Callum Tarren, Travis Vick

7:28pm

Adam Hadwin, MJ Daffue

7:39pm

Sam Burns, Matt Fitzpatrick

7:50pm

Patrick Rodgers, Brian Harman

8.01pm

Scottie Scheffler, Matthew NeSmith

8.12pm

Beau Hossler, Nick Hardy

8.23pm

Rory McIlroy, Aaron Wise

8:34pm

Hayden Buckley, Jon Rahm

8:45pm

Collin Morikawa, Joel Dahmen