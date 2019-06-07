search
HomeGolf NewsUS Open: Where to watch on UK TV

Golf News

US Open: Where to watch on UK TV

By bunkered.co.uk07 June, 2019
Us Open Trophy

Brooks Koepka will be aiming to create US Open history this year - and you can watch it all unfold on Sky Sports.

The event returns to the iconic Pebble Beach Golf Links in California where the 29-year-old American will be aiming to become just the second golfer in history to win the championship three years on the bounce.

All four rounds will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, as Tiger Woods aims to win his second US Open at Pebble Beach, and his fourth in total.

• Check out the TaylorMade bag for the US Open

• US Open - Latest bookies' odds

Here is where and when to catch all the action…

Wednesday, June 12

On The Range
8pm – Sky Sports Main Event

Thursday, June 13

Round 1
8pm – Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Golf
9.30pm – Sky Sports Main Event

Featured Groups
3pm – Sky Sports Golf

• Mickelson confident ahead of latest grand slam bid

Friday, June 14

Round 2
8pm – Sky Sports Golf
9.30pm - Sky Sports Main Event

Featured Groups
3pm – Sky Sports Golf

Saturday, June 15

Round 3
7pm – Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Golf

Sunday, June 16

Final Round
7pm – Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Golf

