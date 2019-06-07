US Open: Where to watch on UK TV

Brooks Koepka will be aiming to create US Open history this year - and you can watch it all unfold on Sky Sports.
The event returns to the iconic Pebble Beach Golf Links in California where the 29-year-old American will be aiming to become just the second golfer in history to win the championship three years on the bounce.
All four rounds will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, as Tiger Woods aims to win his second US Open at Pebble Beach, and his fourth in total.
Here is where and when to catch all the action…
Wednesday, June 12
On The Range
8pm – Sky Sports Main Event
Thursday, June 13
Round 1
8pm – Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Golf
9.30pm – Sky Sports Main Event
Featured Groups
3pm – Sky Sports Golf
Friday, June 14
Round 2
8pm – Sky Sports Golf
9.30pm - Sky Sports Main Event
Featured Groups
3pm – Sky Sports Golf
Saturday, June 15
Round 3
7pm – Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Golf
Sunday, June 16
Final Round
7pm – Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Golf