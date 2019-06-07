US Open: Where to watch on UK TV

Brooks Koepka will be aiming to create US Open history this year - and you can watch it all unfold on Sky Sports.



The event returns to the iconic Pebble Beach Golf Links in California where the 29-year-old American will be aiming to become just the second golfer in history to win the championship three years on the bounce.

All four rounds will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, as Tiger Woods aims to win his second US Open at Pebble Beach, and his fourth in total.



• Check out the TaylorMade bag for the US Open



• US Open - Latest bookies' odds



Here is where and when to catch all the action…



Wednesday, June 12

On The Range

8pm – Sky Sports Main Event

Thursday, June 13

Round 1

8pm – Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Golf

9.30pm – Sky Sports Main Event

Featured Groups

3pm – Sky Sports Golf



• Mickelson confident ahead of latest grand slam bid



Friday, June 14

Round 2

8pm – Sky Sports Golf

9.30pm - Sky Sports Main Event

Featured Groups

3pm – Sky Sports Golf



Saturday, June 15

Round 3

7pm – Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Golf

Sunday, June 16

Final Round

7pm – Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Golf