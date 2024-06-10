Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Fans of golf carnage, start your engines. This week’s US Open could get real ugly, real quick.

So says defending champion Wyndham Clark.

The 30-year-old, who held off Rory McIlroy to win his maiden major at Los Angeles Country Club 12 months ago, is concerned that the USGA could lose the greens on the No.2 Course at Pinehurst.

Reminder: it’s only Monday.

Speaking with the media in North Carolina this afternoon, Clark admitted to having concerns about the speed of the small putting surfaces.

“They are extremely fast,” said the world No.4. “If they get any firmer and faster, they’d be borderline. They already are borderline.

“The greens are extremely fast and penal. You hit it on the green, the hole is not done. I was just amazed how fast the greens are.”

Yikes!

Compounding matters is the weather forecast. There is little rain in the forecast between now and Thursday afternoon, with very little beyond that.

How fast the greens run, therefore, will be largely in the hands of the USGA

The organisation came under fire less than a fortnight ago for the way it set up Lancaster Country Club for the US Women’s Open, the par-3 12th hole in particular.

Clark, meanwhile, revealed that he has low expectations as he bids to become the first player since Brooks Koepka in 2018 – and only the fourth since World War II – to successfully defend the US Open.

“I haven’t been playing my best golf,” he lamented. “It’s been kind of a tough stretch these last few weeks.

“Really, I’m trying to gain some momentum for the rest of the season. I know that maybe sounds like low expectations for the week, but honestly I’d love to just gain some momentum.

“My frustration level is definitely higher than it’s been in a long time. It’s kind of a bummer. It’s the great thing about golf: there’s always another week. I got to believe that good golf is around the corner.

“I’m hitting a lot of good shots in practice. I got to be able to take it to the course. I’m hoping it’s this week and it starts a good run of playing good golf the rest of the year.”

