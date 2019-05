US PGA 2019: Final Round tee times

Brooks Koepka appears to be striding inexorably towards a successful title defence and a fourth major victory at the 2019 US PGA Championship.

However, before the American gets his name engraved into the Wanamaker Trophy for the second year on the trot, there are still 18 holes to play at Bethpage.

Here's a guide to who's playing with who - and when - in round four.

NOTE: All times are UK



12.35pm

David Lipsky, Rich Beem

12.45pm

Max Homa, Joost Luiten

12.55pm

Corey Conners, Marty Jertsen

1.05pm

Kevin Tway, Kurt Kitayama

1.15pm

Ross Fisher, Andrew Putnam

1.25pm

Rafa Cabrera Bello, Beau Hossler

1.35pm

Pat Perez, Rob Labritz

1.45pm

Charley Hoffman, Henrik Stenson

1.55pm

Justin Harding, Cameron Smith

2.05pm

Matt Fitzpatrick, Lucas Herbert

2.15pm

Paul Casey, Phil Mickelson

2.25pm

Cameron Champ, Alex Noren

2.35pm

Graeme McDowell, Ryan Vermeer

2.45pm

J.T. Poston, Thomas Pieters

2.55pm

Kelly Kraft, Daniel Berger

3.05pm

Brandt Snedeker, Mike Lorenzo-Vera

3.15pm

Thorbjorn Olesen, Jason Kokrak

3.35pm

Bronson Burgoon, J.J. Spaun

3.45pm

Gary Woodland, Keegan Bradley

3.55pm

Francesco Molinari, Zach Johnson

4.05pm

Billy Horschel, Webb Simpson

4.15pm

Emiliano Grillo, Joel Dahmen

4.25pm

Matt Kuchar, Charles Howell III

4.35pm

Aaron Wise, Tyrrell Hatton

4.45pm

Haotong Li, Adam Hadwin

4.55pm

Rory McIlroy, Tony Finau

5.05pm

Abraham Ancer, Jason Day

5.15pm

Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Adam Long

5.25pm

Louis Oosthuizen, Shane Lowry

5.35pm

Jimmy Walker, Scott Piercy

5.45pm

Justin Rose, Sam Burns

5.55pm

Chez Reavie, Tommy Fleetwood

6.05pm

Lucas Glover, Lucas Bjerregaard

6.25pm

Danny Lee, Danny Willett

6.35pm

Sung Kang, Rickie Fowler

6.45pm

Jordan Spieth, Erik van Rooyen

6.55pm

Patrick Cantlay, Adam Scott

7.05pm

Matt Wallace, Xander Schauffele

7.15pm

Dustin Johnson, Hideki Matsuyama

7.25pm

Jazz Janewattananond, Luke List

7.35pm

Brooks Koepka, Harold Varner III