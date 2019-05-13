search
US PGA 2019: Former champ WDs with injury

Golf News

US PGA 2019: Former champ WDs with injury

By Michael McEwan13 May, 2019
The US PGA Championship will take place this week minus its 2017 winner. 

World No.5 Justin Thomas was forced to withdraw from the year’s second major on Monday due to a wrist injury.

The 26-year-old, who injured his wrist and shoulder while hitting a tree when during the Honda Classic in March, sat out the Wells Fargo Championship a fortnight ago with the same problem.

He had hoped it would recover in time for him to take his place in the field this week but, alas, it has not.

"Unfortunately I will be withdrawing from the 101st PGA Championship at Bethpage Black this week as my wrist is not yet fully healed," said Thomas, who misses the major for the first time since making he made his debut in 2015. 

"Obviously, as a past champion, this tournament is extra special to me. It consistently has the strongest field in golf and I'm disappointed to not be among those competing this year but I'm optimistic about a return in the near future."

Thomas – who finished in a tie for 12th at the Masters last month – has been replaced by Kelly Kraft.

His absence is a blow for tournament organisers, not least because it denies this year’s championship the distinction of being the first tournament to boast every player in the top 100 of the Official World Golf Ranking in its field.

