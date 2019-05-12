US PGA 2019: Round 1 & 2 tee times revealed

Tiger Woods will have defending champion Brooks Koepka and Open champ Francesco Molinari for company in the opening two rounds of the 2019 US PGA Championship at Bethpage.

Woods, who ended an 11-year wait for his 15th major championship when he won the Masters last month, is bidding to lift the Wanamaker Trophy for a fifth time and the first since 2007.

He will fancy his chances, too, having won the US Open on the same course in 2002.

Woods, Koepka and Molinari get their championships underway at 1.24pm UK time on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Jordan Spieth, who can become just the sixth player in history to complete the career grand slam by winning the US PGA this week, has Jon Rahm and world No.1 Dustin Johnson for company in the opening two rounds. They get going at 6.16pm UK time in round one.

Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson and Jason Day are another of the star groupings. They tee off at 6.39pm UK time on Thursday.

See the full list of tee times and groupings below.



NOTE: All times are UK

Tee 1 (Tee 10 in Round 2)

11.45am (5.10pm)

Rob Labritz, Beau Hossler, JJ Spaun

11.56am (5.21pm)

Sam Burns, Jeffrey Schmid, Keith Mitchell

12.07pm (5.32pm)

Byeong Hun An, Jason Caron, Andrew Putnam

12.18pm (5.43pm)

John O’Leary, Harold Varner III, Kyle Stanley

12.29pm (5.54pm)

Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Justin Harding, Sam Ryder

12.40pm (6.05pm)

Vijay Singh, Jason Dufner, Jimmy Walker

12.51pm (6.16pm)

Graeme McDowell, Chez Reavie, Brendan Jones

1.02pm (6.27pm)

Tyrrell Hatton, Russell Knox, Haotong Li

1.13pm (6.38pm)

Lee Westwood, Shaun Norris, Charles Howell III

1.24pm (6.49pm)

JB Holmes, Lucas Bjerregaard, Troy Merritt

1.35pm (7pm)

Joost Luiten, Brian Mackey, Matt Wallace

1.46pm (7.11pm)

Casey Russell, Luke List, Abraham Ancer

1.57pm (7.22pm)

Craig Bowden, Adam Long, AT&T Byron Nelson winner

Tee 10 (Tee 1 in Round 2)

11.45am (5.10pm)

Ben Cook, Scott Piercy, Brian Gay

11.56am (5.21pm)

Thomas Pieters, Patton Kizzie, Adam Hadwin

12.07pm (5.32pm)

Brandt Snedeker, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Max Homa

12.18pm (5.43pm)

Henrik Stenson, David Lipsky, Richard Sterne

12.29pm (5.54pm)

Shane Lowry, Erik van Rooyen, Tommy Fleetwood

12.40pm (6.05pm)

Sergio Garcia, Justin Thomas, Adam Scott

12.51pm (6.16pm)

Charley Hoffman, Louis Oosthuizen, Patrick Reed

1.02pm (6.27pm)

Rickie Fowler, Bubba Watson, Justin Rose

1.13pm (6.38pm)

Xander Schauffele, Hideki Matsuyama, Alex Noren

1.24pm (6.49pm)

Brooks Koepka, Francesco Molinari, Tiger Woods

1.35pm (7pm)

Aaron Wise, Ryan Fox, Shugo Imahira

1.46pm (7.11pm)

Julian Suri, Marty Hertson, Martin Trainer

1.57pm (7.22pm)

Lucas Herbert, Cory Schneider, Sung-jae Im

Tee 1 (Tee 10 in Round 2)

5.10pm (11.45am)

Michael Thompson, Danny Lee, Julian Bertsch

5.21pm (11.56am)

Cameron Champ, Rich Berberian Jnr, Lucas Glover

5.32pm (12.07pm)

Emiliano Grillo, Daniel Berger, Paul Casey

5.43pm (12.18pm)

Tony Finau, Billy Horschel, Ian Poulter

5.54pm (12.29pm)

Matt Fitzpatrick, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Gary Woodland

6.05pm (12.40pm)

Padraig Harrington, Martin Kaymer, Keegan Bradley

6.16pm (12.51pm)

Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth

6.27pm (1.02pm)

Pat Perez, Kevin Kisner, Bryson DeChambeau

6.38pm (1.13pm)

Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Jason Day

6.49pm (1.24pm)

Satohi Kodaira, Matt Kuchar, Cameron Smith

7pm (1.35pm)

Corey Conners Jim Furyk, Marc Leishman

7.11pm (1.46pm)

Jorge Campillo, Stuart Deane, Chesson Hadley

7.22pm (1.57pm)

Dylan Frittelli, Andrew Filbert, Kurt Kitayama

Tee 10 (Tee 1 in Round 2)

5.10pm (11.45am)

Ryan Vermeer, Adrian Otaegui, Jason Kokrak

5.21pm (11.56am)

Alexander Bjork, Rod Perry, Ross Fisher

5.32pm (12.07pm)

Eddie Pepperell, Branden Grace, Ryan Palmer

5.43pm (12.18pm)

Ryan Moore, Joel Dahmen, Thorbjorn Olesen

5.54pm (12.29pm)

YE Yang, Rich Beem, John Daly

6.05pm (12.40pm)

Steve Stricker, Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay

6.16pm (12.51pm)

Sung Kang, Shaun Micheel, Alex Beach

6.27pm (1.02pm)

CT Pan, Kevin Na, Ryan Armour

6.38pm (1.13pm)

Danny Willett, Webb Simpson, Zach Johnson

6.49pm (1.24pm)

Kevin Tway, Brandon Stone, Bronson Burgoon

7pm (1.35pm)

Si Woo Kim, Danny Balin, Tom Lewis

7.11pm (1.46pm)

Jazz Janewattananond, Tyler Hall, Michael Hall

7.22pm (1.57pm)

Mikko Korhonen, Craig Hocknull, Jhonattan Vegas