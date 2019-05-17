US PGA 2019: Round 2 tee times

With round one of the 2019 US PGA Championship in the books, it's time to turn the focus to round two.



For some, Friday's second round will be a battle to make the cut. For others, it'll be an opportunity to make a charge at winning the second men's major of the year.



To find out who's playing with who and when, check out the full list of second round tee times, published below.



NOTE: All times are UK



Tee 1

11.45am

Ryan Vermeer, Adrian Otaegui, Jason Kokrak

11.56am

Alexander Bjork, Rod Perry, Ross Fisher

12.07pm

Eddie Pepperell, Branden Grace, Ryan Palmer

12.18pm

Ryan Moore, Joel Dahmen, Thorbjorn Olesen

12.29pm

YE Yang, Rich Beem, John Daly

12.40pm

Steve Stricker, Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay

• OPINION - Why John Daly shouldn't be getting special treatment



12.51pm

Sung Kang, Shaun Micheel, Alex Beach

1.02pm

CT Pan, Kevin Na, Ryan Armour

1.13pm

Danny Willett, Webb Simpson, Zach Johnson

1.24pm

Kevin Tway, Brandon Stone, Bronson Burgoon

1.35pm

Si Woo Kim, Danny Balin, Tom Lewis

1.46pm

Jazz Janewattananond, Tyler Hall, Michael Hall

1.57pm

Mikko Korhonen, Craig Hocknull, Jhonattan Vegas

• The incredible story of the Wanamaker Trophy



5.10pm

Ben Cook, Scott Piercy, Brian Gay

5.21pm

Thomas Pieters, Patton Kizzie, Adam Hadwin

5.32pm

Brandt Snedeker, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Max Homa

5.43pm

Henrik Stenson, David Lipsky, Richard Sterne

5.54pm

Shane Lowry, Erik van Rooyen, Tommy Fleetwood

6.05pm

Sergio Garcia, Kelly Kraft, Adam Scott

• Brooks Koepka has a radical plan to speed up golf



6.16pm

Charley Hoffman, Louis Oosthuizen, Patrick Reed

6.27pm

Rickie Fowler, Bubba Watson, Justin Rose

6.38pm

Xander Schauffele, Hideki Matsuyama, Alex Noren

6.49pm

Brooks Koepka, Francesco Molinari, Tiger Woods

7pm

Aaron Wise, Ryan Fox, Shugo Imahira

7.11pm

Julian Suri, Marty Hertson, Martin Trainer

7.22pm

Lucas Herbert, Cory Schneider, Sung-jae Im

==



Tee 10

11.45am

Michael Thompson, Danny Lee, Julian Bertsch

11.56am

Cameron Champ, Rich Berberian Jnr, Lucas Glover

12.07pm

Emiliano Grillo, Daniel Berger, Paul Casey

12.18pm

Tony Finau, Billy Horschel, Ian Poulter

12.29pm

Matt Fitzpatrick, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Gary Woodland

12.40pm

Padraig Harrington, Martin Kaymer, Keegan Bradley

12.51pm

Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth

• US PGA 2019: Our writers' predictions



1.02pm

Pat Perez, Kevin Kisner, Bryson DeChambeau

1.13pm

Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Jason Day

1.24pm

Satohi Kodaira, Matt Kuchar, Cameron Smith

1.35pm

Corey Conners Jim Furyk, Marc Leishman

1.46pm

Jorge Campillo, Stuart Deane, Chesson Hadley

1.57pm

Dylan Frittelli, Andrew Filbert, Kurt Kitayama

• Former champ WDs from PGA with injury



5.10pm

Rob Labritz, Beau Hossler, JJ Spaun

5.21pm

Sam Burns, Jeffrey Schmid, Keith Mitchell

5.32pm

Byeong Hun An, Jason Caron, Andrew Putnam

5.43pm

John O’Leary, Harold Varner III, Kyle Stanley

5.54pm

Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Justin Harding, Sam Ryder

6.05pm

J.T. Poston, Jason Dufner, Jimmy Walker

• Why people hate the US PGA (and how to fix it)



6.16pm

Graeme McDowell, Chez Reavie, Brendan Jones

6.27pm

Tyrrell Hatton, Russell Knox, Haotong Li

6.38pm

Lee Westwood, Shaun Norris, Charles Howell III

6.49pm

JB Holmes, Lucas Bjerregaard, Troy Merritt

7pm

Joost Luiten, Brian Mackey, Matt Wallace

7.11pm

Casey Russell, Luke List, Abraham Ancer

7.22pm

Craig Bowden, Adam Long, Joaquin Niemann

