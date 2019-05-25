US PGA 2019: Round 3 tee times

Brooks Koepka might be seven shots clear but the 2019 US PGA Championship is far from over.
There are, in fact, 36 holes yet to play, starting with 18 in today's third round
To find out who's playing with who and when, check out the full list of third round tee times, published below.
NOTE: All times are UK
12.50pm
Joost Luiten, Lucas Herbert
1.00pm
Justin Harding, J.T. Poston
1.10pm
David Lipsky, Shane Lowry
1.20pm
Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Andrew Putnam
1.30pm
J.J. Spaun, Thomas Pieters
1.40pm
Corey Conners, Rob Labritz
• Koepka: I wasn't at my best in record-breaking second round
1.50pm
Rich Beem, Rafa Cabrera Bello
2.00pm
Adam Long, Ryan Vermeer
2.10pm
Cameron Smith, Abraham Ancer
2.20pm
Jason Day, Kevin Tway
• Tiger left to reflect on "too many mistakes" after missing cut
2.30pm
Thorbjorn Olesen, Rory McIlroy
2.40pm
Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau
2.50pm
Jason Kokrak, Cameron Champ
3.00pm
Haotong Li, Alex Noren
3.10pm
Charley Hoffman, Graeme McDowell
3.20pm
Adam Hadwin, Henrik Stenson
• US PGA contender penalised after missing tee time!
3.30pm
Kurt Kitayama, Sam Burns
3.50pm
Joel Dahmen, Billy Horschel
4.00pm
Aaron Wise, Marty Jertson
4.10pm
Brandt Snedeker, Max Homa
4.20pm
Webb Simpson, Beau Hossler
4.30pm
Pat Perez, Danny Willett
4.40pm
Lucas Glover, Paul Casey
• Daly wants permission to use buggy at Portrush
4.50pm
Lucas Bjerregaard, Ross Fisher
5.00pm
Tyrrell Hatton, Francesco Molinari
5.10pm
Jimmy Walker, Matt Kuchar
5.20pm
Zach Johnson, Phil Mickelson
5.30pm
Gary Woodland, Keegan Bradley
• Eddie Pepperell has hilarious reaction to missed cut
5.40pm
Charles Howell III, Matt Fitzpatrick
5.50pm
Chez Reavie, Xander Schauffele
6.00pm
Scott Piercy, Mike Lorenzo-Vera
6.10pm
Patrick Cantlay, Bronson Burgoon
6.20pm
Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama
• Why people hate the US PGA (and how to fix it)
6.40pm
Tommy Fleetwood, Louis Oosthuizen
6.50pm
Harold Varner III, Erik van Rooyen
7.00pm
Sung Kang, Jazz Janewattananond
7.10pm
Justin Rose, Danny Lee
7.20pm
Matt Wallace, Luke List
7.30pm
Dustin Johnson, Kelly Kraft
7.40pm
Adam Scott, Daniel Berger
7.50pm
Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth