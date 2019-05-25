US PGA 2019: Round 3 tee times

Brooks Koepka might be seven shots clear but the 2019 US PGA Championship is far from over.

There are, in fact, 36 holes yet to play, starting with 18 in today's third round

To find out who's playing with who and when, check out the full list of third round tee times, published below.



NOTE: All times are UK

12.50pm

Joost Luiten, Lucas Herbert

1.00pm

Justin Harding, J.T. Poston

1.10pm

David Lipsky, Shane Lowry

1.20pm

Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Andrew Putnam

1.30pm

J.J. Spaun, Thomas Pieters

1.40pm

Corey Conners, Rob Labritz

1.50pm

Rich Beem, Rafa Cabrera Bello

2.00pm

Adam Long, Ryan Vermeer

2.10pm

Cameron Smith, Abraham Ancer

2.20pm

Jason Day, Kevin Tway

2.30pm

Thorbjorn Olesen, Rory McIlroy

2.40pm

Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau

2.50pm

Jason Kokrak, Cameron Champ

3.00pm

Haotong Li, Alex Noren

3.10pm

Charley Hoffman, Graeme McDowell

3.20pm

Adam Hadwin, Henrik Stenson

3.30pm

Kurt Kitayama, Sam Burns

3.50pm

Joel Dahmen, Billy Horschel

4.00pm

Aaron Wise, Marty Jertson

4.10pm

Brandt Snedeker, Max Homa

4.20pm

Webb Simpson, Beau Hossler

4.30pm

Pat Perez, Danny Willett

4.40pm

Lucas Glover, Paul Casey

4.50pm

Lucas Bjerregaard, Ross Fisher

5.00pm

Tyrrell Hatton, Francesco Molinari

5.10pm

Jimmy Walker, Matt Kuchar

5.20pm

Zach Johnson, Phil Mickelson

5.30pm

Gary Woodland, Keegan Bradley

5.40pm

Charles Howell III, Matt Fitzpatrick

5.50pm

Chez Reavie, Xander Schauffele

6.00pm

Scott Piercy, Mike Lorenzo-Vera

6.10pm

Patrick Cantlay, Bronson Burgoon

6.20pm

Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama

6.40pm

Tommy Fleetwood, Louis Oosthuizen

6.50pm

Harold Varner III, Erik van Rooyen

7.00pm

Sung Kang, Jazz Janewattananond

7.10pm

Justin Rose, Danny Lee

7.20pm

Matt Wallace, Luke List

7.30pm

Dustin Johnson, Kelly Kraft

7.40pm

Adam Scott, Daniel Berger

7.50pm

Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth