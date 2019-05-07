US PGA 2019: The field as it stands

A change to golf's calendar for 2019 means that this year' US PGA Championship is almost upon us.



The PGA of America-run event has given up it's August slot to move to a new date in May, becoming the second men's major of the year in the process.



This year's championship takes place on the infamous Black Course at Bethpage, where Brooks Koepka will attempt to become the first man to successfully defend the Wanamaker Trophy since Tiger Woods in 2007.



Here's a look at how the field is shaping up...



1. All former PGA champions

Rich Beem, Keegan Bradley, John Daly, Jason Day, Jason Dufner, Padraig Harrington, Martin Kaymer, Brooks Koepka, Davis Love III, Rory McIlroy, Shaun Micheel, Phil Mickelson, Vijay Singh, Justin Thomas, Jimmy Walker, Tiger Woods, Y.E. Yang.

The following former champions did not enter: Paul Azinger, Mark Brooks, Jack Burke Jr, Steve Elkington, Dow Finsterwald, Raymond Floyd, Al Geiberger, Wayne Grady, David Graham, Don January, John Mahaffey, Larry Nelson, Bobby Nichols, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Nick Price, Jeff Sluman, Dave Stockton, Hal Sutton, David Toms, Lee Trevino, Bob Tway, Lanny Wadkins

2. Last five Masters champions

Sergio Garcia, Patrick Reed, Jordan Spieth, Danny Willett

3. Last five US Open champions

Dustin Johnson

4. Last five Open champions

Zach Johnson, Francesco Molinari, Henrik Stenson

5. Last three Players champions

Kim Si-woo, Webb Simpson

6. Current Senior PGA champion

Due to the change in the date of the PGA Championship, which moves the PGA Championship prior to the same year's Senior PGA Championship (specifically the week before), this exemption will not be used in 2019.

7. Top 15 and ties in the 2018 PGA Championship

Daniel Berger, Rafa Cabrera Bello (above), Stewart Cink, Rickie Fowler, Tyrrell Hatton, Kevin Kisner, Shane Lowry, Thomas Pieters, Jon Rahm, Chez Reavie, Adam Scott, Brandon Stone, Gary Woodland

8. 20 low scorers in the 2019 PGA Professional Championship

Danny Balin, Alex Beach, Rich Berberian Jr., Justin Bertsch, Craig Bowden, Jason Caron, Ben Cook, Stuart Deane, Andrew Filbert, Tyler Hall, Craig Hocknull, Marty Jertson, Rob Labritz, Brian Mackey, John O'Leary, Rod Perry, Casey Russell, Jeffrey Schmid, Cory Schneider, Ryan Vermeer

9. Top 70 leaders in official money standings from the 2018 Players Championship to the 2019 Wells Fargo Championship

Byeong-hun An, Abraham Ancer, Ryan Armour, Patrick Cantlay, Paul Casey, Corey Conners, Joel Dahmen, Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Jim Furyk, Brian Gay, Lucas Glover, Branden Grace, Emiliano Grillo, Adam Hadwin, Charley Hoffman, JB Holmes, Max Homa, Billy Horschel, Charles Howell III, Im Sung-jae, Jason Kokrak, Matt Kuchar, Danny Lee, Marc Leishman, Hideki Matsuyama, Keith Mitchell, Ryan Moore, Kevin Na, Louis Oosthuizen, Ryan Palmer, CT Pan, Scott Piercy, Ian Poulter, Andrew Putnam, Justin Rose, Xander Schauffele, Cameron Smith, Brandt Snedeker JJ Spaun, Kyle Stanley, Kevin Tway, Harold Varner III, Jhonattan Vegas, Bubba Watson, Aaron Wise.

10. Members of the United States and European 2018 Ryder Cup teams

Alex Noren, Thorbjørn Olesen

11. Winners of tournaments co-sponsored or approved by the PGA Tour since the 2018 Players Championship

Cameron Champ, Michael Kim, Adam Long, Graeme McDowell, Troy Merritt, Martin Trainer - Correct through the Wells Fargo Championship, May 12

12. The PGA of America reserves the right to invite additional players not included in the categories listed above

Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Lucas Bjerregaard, Alexander Björk, Sam Burns, Jorge Campillo, Ross Fisher, Ryan Fox, Dylan Frittelli, Chesson Hadley, Justin Harding, Brian Harman, Lucas Herbert, Beau Hossler, Shugo Imahira, Jazz Janewattananond, Brendan Jones, Kurt Kitayama, Patton Kizzire, Russell Knox, Satoshi Kodaira, Mikko Korhonen, Tom Lewis, Li Haotong, David Lipsky, Luke List, Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Joost Luiten, Shaun Norris, Adrián Otaegui, Eddie Pepperell, Pat Perez, Charl Schwartzel, Steve Stricker, Julian Suri, Michael Thompson, Erik van Rooyen, Matt Wallace, Lee Westwood

13. Players below 70th place in official money standings, to fill the field

Sam Ryder