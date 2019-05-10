US PGA 2019: Where and when to watch it on TV

After a two-year hiatus, the US PGA Championship is back on Sky Sports this year.



As confirmed earlier in the year by bunkered, the event - which has moved to May from its traditional August slot - returns to the subscription broadcaster after being on the BBC in 2017 and forging a broadly unsuccessful partnership with digital platform Eleven Sports last year.



All four rounds from Bethpage will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, as Brooks Koepka attempts to retain the title he won at Bellerive last year.

Here's when and where you can catch the action...



Thursday, May 16th

Round 1 – Live!

5pm - Sky Sports Main Event

6pm - Sky Sports Golf

10pm - Sky Sports Main Event

Featured Groups

1pm - Sky Sports Main Event

1pm - Sky Sports Golf



Friday, May 17th

Round 2 – Live!

6pm - Sky Sports Golf

10pm - Sky Sports Main Event

Featured Groups

1pm - Sky Sports Golf

Saturday, May 18th

Round 3 – Live!

4pm - Sky Sports Golf

5.30pm - Sky Sports Main Event

Sunday, May 19th

Final Round – Live!

4pm - Sky Sports Golf

7pm - Sky Sports Main Event