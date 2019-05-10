search
Golf News

US PGA 2019: Where and when to watch it on TV

US PGA 2019: Where and when to watch it on TV

By bunkered.co.uk08 May, 2019
After a two-year hiatus, the US PGA Championship is back on Sky Sports this year.

As confirmed earlier in the year by bunkered, the event - which has moved to May from its traditional August slot - returns to the subscription broadcaster after being on the BBC in 2017 and forging a broadly unsuccessful partnership with digital platform Eleven Sports last year.

All four rounds from Bethpage will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, as Brooks Koepka attempts to retain the title he won at Bellerive last year.

Here's when and where you can catch the action...

Thursday, May 16th

Round 1 – Live!
5pm - Sky Sports Main Event
6pm - Sky Sports Golf
10pm - Sky Sports Main Event

Featured Groups
1pm - Sky Sports Main Event
1pm - Sky Sports Golf

• US PGA 2019: The field as it stands

Friday, May 17th

Round 2 – Live!
6pm - Sky Sports Golf
10pm - Sky Sports Main Event

Featured Groups
1pm - Sky Sports Golf

• QUIZ: How many US PGA champions can you name?

Saturday, May 18th

Round 3 – Live!
4pm - Sky Sports Golf
5.30pm - Sky Sports Main Event

• Where will future US PGA Championships be played?

Sunday, May 19th

Final Round – Live!
4pm - Sky Sports Golf
7pm - Sky Sports Main Event

