US PGA 2020: Final round tee times in full

The stage is set for a grandstand finish to the 102nd US PGA Championship.
Will 54-hole leader Dustin Johnson finally win his second major title? Will Brooks Koepka become the first player to win the US PGA three times consecutively in the championship's strokeplay era? Will one of the chasing pack become a major champion for the first time?
There's so much to look forward to as the first major of this reshuffled 2020 season draws to a close.
Here's a guide to who's playing with who - and when - on day four at TPC Harding Park.
[All times BST]
US PGA - Final round tee times
3pm
Sung Kang
3.10pm
Jordan Spieth, Ryan Palmer
3.20pm
Chez Reavie, JT Poston
3.30pm
Erik Van Rooyen, Matt Wallace
3.40pm
Danny Lee, Robert MacIntyre
3.50pm
Adam Long, Bubba Watson
4pm
Joost Luiten, Rory Sabbatini
4.10pm
Kevin Streelman, Viktor Hovland
4.20pm
Jim Herman, Gary Woodland
4.30pm
Tiger Woods, Tom Hoge
4.40pm
Sepp Straka, Byeong Hun An
4.50pm
Billy Horschel, Abraham Ancer
5pm
Phil MIckelson Russell Henley
5.10pm
Luke List, Mark Hubbard
5.20pm
Bud Cauley, Louis Oosthuizen
5.30pm
Brian Harman, Brandt Snedeker
5.50pm
Kurt Kitayama, Rory McIlroy
6.00pm
Doc Redman, Emiliano Grillo
6.10pm
Mackenzie Hughes, Cameron Smith
6.20pm
Brendan Steele, Alex Noren
6.30pm
Denny McCarthy, Adam Hadwin
6.40pm
Shane Lowry, Nate Lashley
6.50pm
Justin Thomas, Harris English
7pm
Adam Scott, Charl Schwartzel
7.10pm
Kevin Kisner, Victor Perez
7.20pm
Brendon Todd, Keith Mitchell
7.30pm
Dylan Frittelli, Lanto Griffin
7.40pm
Patrick Reed, Harold Varner III
7.50pm
Webb Simpson, Jon Rahm
8pm
Patrick Cantlay, Ian Poulter
8.10pm
Bernd Wiesberger, Mike Lorenzo-Vera
8.20pm
Haotong Li, Hideki Matsuyama
8.40pm
Matthew Wolff, Xander Schauffele
8.50pm
Joel Dahmen, Si Woo Kim
9.00pm
Daniel Berger, Tommy Fleetwood
9.10pm
Justin Rose, Jason Day
9.20pm
Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau
9.30pm
Paul Casey, Brooks Koepka
9.40pm
Cameron Champ, Collin Morikawa
9.50pm
Dustin Johnson, Scottie Scheffler