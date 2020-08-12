US PGA 2020: Final round tee times in full

The stage is set for a grandstand finish to the 102nd US PGA Championship.

Will 54-hole leader Dustin Johnson finally win his second major title? Will Brooks Koepka become the first player to win the US PGA three times consecutively in the championship's strokeplay era? Will one of the chasing pack become a major champion for the first time?

There's so much to look forward to as the first major of this reshuffled 2020 season draws to a close.

Here's a guide to who's playing with who - and when - on day four at TPC Harding Park.

[All times BST]

US PGA - Final round tee times

3pm

Sung Kang

3.10pm

Jordan Spieth, Ryan Palmer

3.20pm

Chez Reavie, JT Poston

3.30pm

Erik Van Rooyen, Matt Wallace

3.40pm

Danny Lee, Robert MacIntyre

3.50pm

Adam Long, Bubba Watson

4pm

Joost Luiten, Rory Sabbatini

4.10pm

Kevin Streelman, Viktor Hovland

4.20pm

Jim Herman, Gary Woodland

4.30pm

Tiger Woods, Tom Hoge

4.40pm

Sepp Straka, Byeong Hun An

4.50pm

Billy Horschel, Abraham Ancer

5pm

Phil MIckelson Russell Henley

5.10pm

Luke List, Mark Hubbard

5.20pm

Bud Cauley, Louis Oosthuizen

5.30pm

Brian Harman, Brandt Snedeker

5.50pm

Kurt Kitayama, Rory McIlroy

6.00pm

Doc Redman, Emiliano Grillo

6.10pm

Mackenzie Hughes, Cameron Smith

6.20pm

Brendan Steele, Alex Noren

6.30pm

Denny McCarthy, Adam Hadwin

6.40pm

Shane Lowry, Nate Lashley

6.50pm

Justin Thomas, Harris English

7pm

Adam Scott, Charl Schwartzel

7.10pm

Kevin Kisner, Victor Perez

7.20pm

Brendon Todd, Keith Mitchell

7.30pm

Dylan Frittelli, Lanto Griffin



7.40pm

Patrick Reed, Harold Varner III

7.50pm

Webb Simpson, Jon Rahm

8pm

Patrick Cantlay, Ian Poulter

8.10pm

Bernd Wiesberger, Mike Lorenzo-Vera

8.20pm

Haotong Li, Hideki Matsuyama

8.40pm

Matthew Wolff, Xander Schauffele

8.50pm

Joel Dahmen, Si Woo Kim

9.00pm

Daniel Berger, Tommy Fleetwood

9.10pm

Justin Rose, Jason Day

9.20pm

Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau

9.30pm

Paul Casey, Brooks Koepka

9.40pm

Cameron Champ, Collin Morikawa

9.50pm

Dustin Johnson, Scottie Scheffler