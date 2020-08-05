US PGA 2020: Round 1 tee times

Brooks Koepka has Open champion Shane Lowry and the defending US Open champ Gary Woodland for company as he bids to write his name into the history books at this week's US PGA.

Koepka, 30, is looking to become the first player in the strokeplay era of the championship to win the Wanamaker trophy three years on the spin.

However, to do so, he'll have to beat arguably the strongest field in golf.

Masters champion Tiger Woods is joined by Rory McIlroy and new world No.1 Justin Thomas as he bids to make his own piece of history by winning the trophy for a record-equalling fifth time.

Here's a full look at who's playing with who - and when - on day one at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.

[All times BST]

US PGA Round 1 - Tee times

1st tee

3pm

Brian Harman, Jeff Hart, CT Pan

3:11pm

Andrew Landry, Rod Perry, Nate Lashley

3:22pm

Sung Kang, John O'Leary, Dylan Frittelli

3:33pm

Erik Van Rooyen, Russell Henley, Carlos Ortiz

3:44pm

Ryan Palmer, Kevin Kisner, Michael Thompson

3:55pm

Bud Cauley, Lucas Glover, Tyrrell Hatton

4:06pm

Alex Beach, Rich Beem, Shaun Micheel

• US PGA - The bunkered team's predictions

4:17pm

Rafa Cabrera Bello, Ryo Ishikawa, Jason Kokrak

4:28pm

Bernd Wiesberger, Danny Lee, Vaughn Taylor

4:39pm

Keith Mitchell, Matthias Schwab, Brendan Steele

4:50pm

Joel Dahmen, Luke List, Victor Perez

5:01pm

Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Marty Jertson, Tom Lewis

5:12pm

David Muttitt, Mackenzie Hughes, Harris English

8:30pm

Tyler Duncan, J.R. Roth, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

8:41pm

Lanto Griffin, Rich Berberian Jr., Joost Luiten

8:52pm

Jim Herman, Rob Labritz, Shaun Norris

9:03pm

Adam Hadwin, Brandt Snedeker, Xinjun Zhang

9:14pm

Kevin Na, Patrick Reed, Robert MacIntyre

9:25pm

Matthew Wolff, Bubba Watson, Graeme McDowell

• IN FULL - Look at the field for the US PGA

9:36pm

Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland, Hideki Matsuyama

9:47pm

Rickie Fowler, Bryson DeChambeau, Adam Scott

9:58pm

Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia

10:09pm

Paul Casey, Ian Poulter, Webb Simpson

10:20pm

Matt Wallace, Matt Kuchar, Marc Leishman

10:31pm

Sepp Straka, Ryan Vermeer, Si Woo Kim

10:42pm

Sebastian Munoz, Justin Bertsch, Benjamin Herbert



10th tee

3:05pm

Scottie Scheffler, Danny Balin, Tom Hoge

3:16pm

Mike Auterson, Rory Sabbatini, Nick Taylor

3:27pm

Tony Finau, Danny Willett, Patrick Cantlay

3:38pm

Martin Kaymer, Jason Dufner, Jason Day

3:49pm

Daniel Berger, Xander Schauffele, Steve Stricker

4pm

Henrik Stenson, Collin Morikawa, Zach Johnson

• Bryson "has a lot to learn" says ex PGA champ

4:11pm

Brooks Koepka, Gary Woodland, Shane Lowry

4:22pm

Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose

4:33pm

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas

4:44pm

Louis Oosthuizen, Max Homa, Matt Fitzpatrick

4:55pm

Abraham Ancer, Charl Schwartzel, Joohyung Kim

5:06pm

Corey Conners, Zach J. Johnson, Chez Reavie

5:17pm

Scott Piercy, Alex Knoll, Andrew Putnam



8:25pm

Bob Sowards, Kurt Kitayama, Richy Werenski

8:36pm

Haotong Li, Benny Cook, Jorge Campillo

8:47pm

Byeong Hun An, Talor Gooch, Sungjae Im

8:58pm

J.T. Poston, Joaquin Niemann, Harold Varner III

9:09pm

Ken Tanigawa, Emiliano Grillo, Cameron Tringale

9:20pm

Brian Studard, Jim Furyk, Billy Horschel

9:31pm

Matt Jones, Jazz Janewattananond, Kevin Streelman

• WIN A TAYLORMADE US PGA STAFF BAG

9:42pm

Jimmy Walker, Davis Love III, Keegan Bradley

9:53pm

Cameron Smith, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Champ

10:04pm

Troy Merritt, Wyndham Clark, Chan Kim

10:15pm

Doc Redman, Jason Caron, Brendon Todd

10:26pm

Judd Gibb, Lucas Herberg, Mark Hubbard

10:37pm

Shawn Warren, Marcus Kinhult, Adam Long

