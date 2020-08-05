search
HomeGolf NewsUS PGA 2020: Round 1 tee times

US PGA 2020: Round 1 tee times

By bunkered.co.uk05 August, 2020
Brooks Koepka has Open champion Shane Lowry and the defending US Open champ Gary Woodland for company as he bids to write his name into the history books at this week's US PGA.

Koepka, 30, is looking to become the first player in the strokeplay era of the championship to win the Wanamaker trophy three years on the spin. 

However, to do so, he'll have to beat arguably the strongest field in golf. 

Masters champion Tiger Woods is joined by Rory McIlroy and new world No.1 Justin Thomas as he bids to make his own piece of history by winning the trophy for a record-equalling fifth time. 

Here's a full look at who's playing with who - and when - on day one at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.

[All times BST]

US PGA Round 1 - Tee times

1st tee

3pm
Brian Harman, Jeff Hart, CT Pan

3:11pm
Andrew Landry, Rod Perry, Nate Lashley

3:22pm
Sung Kang, John O'Leary, Dylan Frittelli

3:33pm
Erik Van Rooyen, Russell Henley, Carlos Ortiz

3:44pm
Ryan Palmer, Kevin Kisner, Michael Thompson

3:55pm
Bud Cauley, Lucas Glover, Tyrrell Hatton

4:06pm
Alex Beach, Rich Beem, Shaun Micheel

4:17pm

4:17pm
Rafa Cabrera Bello, Ryo Ishikawa, Jason Kokrak

4:28pm
Bernd Wiesberger, Danny Lee, Vaughn Taylor

4:39pm
Keith Mitchell, Matthias Schwab, Brendan Steele

4:50pm
Joel Dahmen, Luke List, Victor Perez

5:01pm
Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Marty Jertson, Tom Lewis

5:12pm
David Muttitt, Mackenzie Hughes, Harris English

8:30pm
Tyler Duncan, J.R. Roth, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

8:41pm
Lanto Griffin, Rich Berberian Jr., Joost Luiten

8:52pm
Jim Herman, Rob Labritz, Shaun Norris

9:03pm
Adam Hadwin, Brandt Snedeker, Xinjun Zhang

9:14pm
Kevin Na, Patrick Reed, Robert MacIntyre

9:25pm
Matthew Wolff, Bubba Watson, Graeme McDowell

9:36pm

9:36pm
Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland, Hideki Matsuyama

9:47pm
Rickie Fowler, Bryson DeChambeau, Adam Scott

9:58pm
Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia

10:09pm
Paul Casey, Ian Poulter, Webb Simpson

10:20pm
Matt Wallace, Matt Kuchar, Marc Leishman

10:31pm
Sepp Straka, Ryan Vermeer, Si Woo Kim

10:42pm
Sebastian Munoz, Justin Bertsch, Benjamin Herbert

10th tee

3:05pm
Scottie Scheffler, Danny Balin, Tom Hoge

3:16pm
Mike Auterson, Rory Sabbatini, Nick Taylor

3:27pm
Tony Finau, Danny Willett, Patrick Cantlay

3:38pm
Martin Kaymer, Jason Dufner, Jason Day

3:49pm
Daniel Berger, Xander Schauffele, Steve Stricker

4pm
Henrik Stenson, Collin Morikawa, Zach Johnson

4:11pm

4:11pm
Brooks Koepka, Gary Woodland, Shane Lowry

4:22pm
Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose

4:33pm
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas

4:44pm
Louis Oosthuizen, Max Homa, Matt Fitzpatrick

4:55pm
Abraham Ancer, Charl Schwartzel, Joohyung Kim

5:06pm
Corey Conners, Zach J. Johnson, Chez Reavie

5:17pm
Scott Piercy, Alex Knoll, Andrew Putnam

8:25pm
Bob Sowards, Kurt Kitayama, Richy Werenski

8:36pm
Haotong Li, Benny Cook, Jorge Campillo

8:47pm
Byeong Hun An, Talor Gooch, Sungjae Im

8:58pm
J.T. Poston, Joaquin Niemann, Harold Varner III

9:09pm
Ken Tanigawa, Emiliano Grillo, Cameron Tringale

9:20pm
Brian Studard, Jim Furyk, Billy Horschel

9:31pm
Matt Jones, Jazz Janewattananond, Kevin Streelman

9:42pm

9:42pm
Jimmy Walker, Davis Love III, Keegan Bradley

9:53pm
Cameron Smith, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Champ

10:04pm
Troy Merritt, Wyndham Clark, Chan Kim

10:15pm
Doc Redman, Jason Caron, Brendon Todd

10:26pm
Judd Gibb, Lucas Herberg, Mark Hubbard

10:37pm
Shawn Warren, Marcus Kinhult, Adam Long

NEW! THE BUNKERED GOLF PODCAST
You'll be surprised where and when Rory McIlroy last paid a green fee
Scottish Golf announces fresh restrictions for Aberdeen golf clubs
European Tour DQs player for COVID protocol breach
US PGA 2020: Round 1 tee times

