US PGA 2020: Round 2 tee times

The second round of the US PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park gets underway on Friday afternoon (UK time), with several big names battling to make the cut.

One of those is Jordan Spieth. The American opened his latest bid to become just the sixth player in history to complete the career grand slam with a disappointing three-over 73 in benign conditions on day one. The 27-year-old needs to low on day two to advance to the weekend.

Likewise, the new world No.1 Justin Thomas needs to produce something good after a disappointing one-over 71.

Here's a complete look at who's playing with who - and when - on day two in the first major of this COVID-19 affected season.

[All times BST]

US PGA Round 2 - Tee times

1st tee

3pm

Bob Sowards, Kurt Kitayama, Richy Werenski

3.11pm

Haotong Li, Benny Cook, Jorge Campillo

3.22pm

Byeong Hun An, Talor Gooch, Sungjae Im

3.33pm

J.T. Poston, Joaquin Niemann, Harold Varner III

3.44pm

Ken Tanigawa, Emiliano Grillo, Cameron Tringale

3.55pm

Brian Stuard, Jim Furyk, Billy Horschel

4.06pm

Matt Jones, Jazz Janewattananond, Kevin Streelman

• The prize money at the US PGA will blow your mind

4.17pm

Jimmy Walker, Davis Love III, Keegan Bradley

4.28pm

Cameron Smith, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Champ

4.39pm

Troy Merritt, Wyndham Clark, Chan Kim

4.50pm

Doc Redman, Jason Caron, Brendon Todd

5.01pm

Judd Gibb, Lucas Herberg, Mark Hubbard

5.12pm

Shawn Warren, Marcus Kinhult, Adam Long

8.30pm

Scottie Scheffler, Danny Balin, Tom Hoge

8.41pm

Mike Auterson, Rory Sabbatini, Nick Taylor

8.52pm

Tony Finau, Danny Willett, Patrick Cantlay

9.03pm

Martin Kaymer, Jason Dufner, Jason Day

9.14pm

Daniel Berger, Xander Schauffele, Steve Stricker

• WIN A TAYLORMADE US PGA STAFF BAG



9.25pm

Henrik Stenson, Collin Morikawa, Zach Johnson

9.36pm

Brooks Koepka, Gary Woodland, Shane Lowry

9.47pm

Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose

9.58pm

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas

10.09pm

Louis Oosthuizen, Max Homa, Matt Fitzpatrick

10.20pm

Abraham Ancer, Charl Schwartzel, Joohyung Kim

10.31pm

Corey Conners, Zach J. Johnson, Chez Reavie

10.42pm

Scott Piercy, Alex Knoll, Andrew Putnam

10th tee

3.05pm

Tyler Duncan, J.R. Roth, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

3.16pm

Lanto Griffin, Rich Berberian Jr., Joost Luiten

3.27pm

Jim Herman, Rob Labritz, Shaun Norris

3.38pm

Adam Hadwin, Brandt Snedeker, Xinjun Zhang

3.49pm

Kevin Na, Patrick Reed, Robert MacIntyre

• US PGA - The bunkered team's predictions

4pm

Matthew Wolff, Bubba Watson, Graeme McDowell

4.11pm

Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland, Hideki Matsuyama

4.22pm

Rickie Fowler, Bryson DeChambeau, Adam Scott

4.33pm

Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia

4.44pm

Paul Casey, Ian Poulter, Webb Simpson

4.55pm

Matt Wallace, Matt Kuchar, Marc Leishman

5.06pm

Sepp Straka, Ryan Vermeer, Si Woo Kim

5.17pm

Sebastian Munoz, Justin Bertsch, Benjamin Herbert



8.25pm

Brian Harman, Jeff Hart, CT Pan

8.36pm

Andrew Landry, Rod Perry, Nate Lashley

8.47pm

Sung Kang, John O'Leary, Dylan Frittelli

8.58pm

Erik Van Rooyen, Russell Henley, Carlos Ortiz

9.09pm

Ryan Palmer, Kevin Kisner, Michael Thompson

• Bryson "has a lot to learn" says ex PGA champ

9.20pm

Bud Cauley, Lucas Glover, Tyrrell Hatton

9.31pm

Alex Beach, Rich Beem, Shaun Micheel

9.42pm

Rafa Cabrera Bello, Ryo Ishikawa, Jason Kokrak

9.53pm

Bernd Wiesberger, Danny Lee, Vaughn Taylor

10.04pm

Keith Mitchell, Matthias Schwab, Brendan Steele

10.15pm

Joel Dahmen, Luke List, Victor Perez

10.26pm

Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Marty Jertson, Tom Lewis

10.37pm

David Muttitt, Mackenzie Hughes, Harris English