US PGA 2020: Round 2 tee times

The second round of the US PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park gets underway on Friday afternoon (UK time), with several big names battling to make the cut.
One of those is Jordan Spieth. The American opened his latest bid to become just the sixth player in history to complete the career grand slam with a disappointing three-over 73 in benign conditions on day one. The 27-year-old needs to low on day two to advance to the weekend.
Likewise, the new world No.1 Justin Thomas needs to produce something good after a disappointing one-over 71.
Here's a complete look at who's playing with who - and when - on day two in the first major of this COVID-19 affected season.
[All times BST]
US PGA Round 2 - Tee times
1st tee
3pm
Bob Sowards, Kurt Kitayama, Richy Werenski
3.11pm
Haotong Li, Benny Cook, Jorge Campillo
3.22pm
Byeong Hun An, Talor Gooch, Sungjae Im
3.33pm
J.T. Poston, Joaquin Niemann, Harold Varner III
3.44pm
Ken Tanigawa, Emiliano Grillo, Cameron Tringale
3.55pm
Brian Stuard, Jim Furyk, Billy Horschel
4.06pm
Matt Jones, Jazz Janewattananond, Kevin Streelman
4.17pm
Jimmy Walker, Davis Love III, Keegan Bradley
4.28pm
Cameron Smith, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Champ
4.39pm
Troy Merritt, Wyndham Clark, Chan Kim
4.50pm
Doc Redman, Jason Caron, Brendon Todd
5.01pm
Judd Gibb, Lucas Herberg, Mark Hubbard
5.12pm
Shawn Warren, Marcus Kinhult, Adam Long
8.30pm
Scottie Scheffler, Danny Balin, Tom Hoge
8.41pm
Mike Auterson, Rory Sabbatini, Nick Taylor
8.52pm
Tony Finau, Danny Willett, Patrick Cantlay
9.03pm
Martin Kaymer, Jason Dufner, Jason Day
9.14pm
Daniel Berger, Xander Schauffele, Steve Stricker
9.25pm
Henrik Stenson, Collin Morikawa, Zach Johnson
9.36pm
Brooks Koepka, Gary Woodland, Shane Lowry
9.47pm
Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose
9.58pm
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas
10.09pm
Louis Oosthuizen, Max Homa, Matt Fitzpatrick
10.20pm
Abraham Ancer, Charl Schwartzel, Joohyung Kim
10.31pm
Corey Conners, Zach J. Johnson, Chez Reavie
10.42pm
Scott Piercy, Alex Knoll, Andrew Putnam
10th tee
3.05pm
Tyler Duncan, J.R. Roth, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
3.16pm
Lanto Griffin, Rich Berberian Jr., Joost Luiten
3.27pm
Jim Herman, Rob Labritz, Shaun Norris
3.38pm
Adam Hadwin, Brandt Snedeker, Xinjun Zhang
3.49pm
Kevin Na, Patrick Reed, Robert MacIntyre
4pm
Matthew Wolff, Bubba Watson, Graeme McDowell
4.11pm
Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland, Hideki Matsuyama
4.22pm
Rickie Fowler, Bryson DeChambeau, Adam Scott
4.33pm
Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia
4.44pm
Paul Casey, Ian Poulter, Webb Simpson
4.55pm
Matt Wallace, Matt Kuchar, Marc Leishman
5.06pm
Sepp Straka, Ryan Vermeer, Si Woo Kim
5.17pm
Sebastian Munoz, Justin Bertsch, Benjamin Herbert
8.25pm
Brian Harman, Jeff Hart, CT Pan
8.36pm
Andrew Landry, Rod Perry, Nate Lashley
8.47pm
Sung Kang, John O'Leary, Dylan Frittelli
8.58pm
Erik Van Rooyen, Russell Henley, Carlos Ortiz
9.09pm
Ryan Palmer, Kevin Kisner, Michael Thompson
9.20pm
Bud Cauley, Lucas Glover, Tyrrell Hatton
9.31pm
Alex Beach, Rich Beem, Shaun Micheel
9.42pm
Rafa Cabrera Bello, Ryo Ishikawa, Jason Kokrak
9.53pm
Bernd Wiesberger, Danny Lee, Vaughn Taylor
10.04pm
Keith Mitchell, Matthias Schwab, Brendan Steele
10.15pm
Joel Dahmen, Luke List, Victor Perez
10.26pm
Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Marty Jertson, Tom Lewis
10.37pm
David Muttitt, Mackenzie Hughes, Harris English